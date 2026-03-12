Zehavi’s retelling of Israel’s rebirth couldn’t be more timely. It’s a story of complexity and simplicity, mired in the fog of narrative. Complexity, because the simpleton’s canard of oppressor v oppressed cannot be upheld. Simplicity, because the conflict can be reduced to a single slogan: Arab Rejectionism. In Uri’s words:

“That is where the Arab and Jewish choices diverged most starkly. The Jewish side took the world’s yes and treated it as a responsibility. Build a state. Defend civilians. Hold the roads.

The Arab side took the world’s yes and treated it as an insult to be avenged. No alternate plan, no workable statecraft, only the promise of war until the Jews yielded or died. The results were as predictable as they were tragic”.

Let Uri’s account be spread once more to the nations, so that Truth may be re-established in the lecture halls of the West

- Daniel Clarke-Serret (Editor)

ROOTED TRUTH (Contents, to date)

Preface & Introduction

Chapter 1:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Uri Zehavi writes with the conviction that peace must be defended, not declared. He is the founder and intelligence editor of Israel Brief, a layered, intelligence-grade publication on Israel, war, diplomacy, and the diaspora front—written without euphemism, balance theater, or institutional fog. His work synthesizes official statements, credible journalism, open-source intelligence, field reporting, and disciplined analysis into daily briefs, doctrinal deep-dives, and strategic assessments for readers who do not outsource judgment.

In addition to Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case Against the Deniers, Zehavi is the author of Holiday From History: The West’s Delusion of Peace and the Return of War with Rooted in Judea: Lives and Law in the Heart of Israel forthcoming. Shaped by a career in research, strategy, and communications, his writing turns precision into defense—of truth, of Jewish sovereignty, and of the liberal civilization that depends on both. He lives with his husband, fine-art photographer Modi Zehavi, and their dog and cat.

BLURB: What if the world’s oldest hatred didn’t disappear—only learned new grammar? What if antisemitism no longer arrives as theology or race science, but dressed up as “human rights,” “decolonization,” and the moral language of the age? Rooted Truth exposes the continuity of the lie—and why Israel became its preferred target.

With historical depth and briefing-grade clarity, Uri Zehavi traces the Jewish people’s unbroken connection to the Land of Israel—from covenant to exile, from Balfour to Ben-Gurion—and shows how history, law, and identity converge in one stubborn fact: the Jews are home. Across four parts, he dismantles the propaganda that now passes for analysis: the myth that Jewish indigeneity is metaphor, the weaponization of “apartheid/colonialism/genocide,” the bureaucracies of denial that launder bias into legitimacy, and the moral case for sovereignty and survival.

Clear. Disciplined. Unapologetic. Not a plea for sympathy, Rooted Truth is a legal brief, a moral argument, and a warning. The campaign to turn Israel into a question mark is a campaign against truth itself.

Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case Against the Deniers

by Uri Zehavi

Chapter 2: From Balfour to Independence

In London on November 2, 1917, Arthur James Balfour signed a one-page letter that changed the map of Jewish history. “His Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish People.” A promise in plain English: help the Jews rebuild their home, while protecting the civil and religious rights of non-Jews.