First they called it racism
The Great Genocide Blood libel has destroyed language
Guerre and Shalom is a “Genocide Blood Libel” free zone. To fight the genocide liars, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
IMAGE: Dr. Halima Begum, the former Chief Executive of Oxfam GB, has accused the organization of having a "toxic anti-Semitic culture" and has spoken of the pressure to describe the Gaza War as genocide without evidence or legal backing.
To be clear, Guerre and Shalom will never stop fighting The Great Genocide Blood Libel, a bare-faced lie without even a modicum of proof to support it. It represents pure medieval antisemitism, a negation of truth, a rejection of fact, a cultural appropriation of the Holocaust and a delegitimisation of the world’s only Jewish State. Its use has destroyed language and made communication impossible. It has allowed genuine human rights abuses in the Middle East to go unspoken of and unpunished. It makes me embarrassed to be born into the Western tradition. WE MUST SET OUR FACE AGAINST THIS VIRUS & BOYCOTT ALL GOVERNMENTS, NGOs AND ORGANISATIONS THAT SPREAD IT SO SHAMELESSLY.
First they called it racism
1. First they called it racism, but we didn’t speak out because they only called it racism. Then they called it settler-colonialism, but we didn’t speak out because they only called it settler-colonialism. Then they called it apartheid, but we didn’t speak out because they only called it apartheid. Then they called it genocide, so we finally spoke out, but it was too late: They had already plagiarized Holocaust memory. 2. but we didn’t speak out First they called it racism, because they only called it racism.. because they only called it settler-colonialism. Then they called it settler-colonialism, but we didn’t speak out Then they called it apartheid, because they only called it apartheid. but we didn’t speak out Then they called it genocide, so we finally spoke out, but it was too late: Language was confused. 3. because called only they it settler-colonialism. First called they racism it, because called only they it apartheid. Then called they settler-colonialism it, but speak didn’t we out Then called they apartheid it, because called only they it racism. but speak didn’t we out but speak didn’t we out Then they called it genocide, so we finally spoke out, but it was too late: Truth was lost. 4. out speak but it apartheid they only because called racism.. settler-colonialism we didn’t called out but speak because it they called only racism they First it called apartheid. we out didn’t speak but Then it called they because only settler-colonialism called they it but speak out we didn’t That’s why they called it genocide. Communication being impossible, the time had come to take power.