Dear readers,

I am at a crossroads; a painful time of decision. At a moment where I will responsible for the entire financial health of my family, I need to choose. To dedicate my life to cause of Guerre and Shalom - the battle for Truth in a time of rampant antisemitism- or work full-time as a badly paid English teacher in an foreign academy. The latter option will barely cover the rent. The former is essential if our civilisation is to survive.

There are times in life when one needs to cross the Red Sea. There is no looking back. There are no choices, only challenges; belief in God is your only Rock. To all my reader’s it is clear: I have a talent for writing and a mind for ideas. Most importantly, I have a noble cause. A fight for the integrity of Truth in a world of darkness.

This is no vanity project. If it were only for myself, I would forget my dreams of success and content myself with financial pain. But this isn’t an optional endeavour. Genocide, apartheid, ethnic cleansing: all these words have been abused to the detriment of us all. We have surrendered to lies and supported intellectual surrender in the name of false peace.

There are other writer-artists who speak of current affairs. With great talent and committed endeavour they fight the good fight in the name of Israel, civilisation and the True West. Yet I fight a different battle, related but neglected: The War on Truth. I fight alone. And without this project, we will abandon the Danube to the Barbarians. The stakes are that high. The costs are that severe.

Yet Guerre and Shalom has stagnated; a painful metaphor for general surrender to lies. I have done all I can. Serialisations. Special Weeks. Guest analysis. Book writing, released and in progress. I have so much books nearly written and ready to go. But I need more time and much more publicity. I have (largely) been ignored by the Great and the Good. All those podcasters and luminaries who claim to care for The Cause have turned the other way. Why release anymore book material before the last has done its work? Why neglect my family when they are the only ones who care?

I will soon be forced to retire from this delusion that the West can be saved; that the Truth can be salvaged. I will work, silently, mutely, in a job (TEFL teaching) that denies my ability and refutes the necessity of my endeavours. Yet I cannot desire to change the narrative more than my readers who don’t pay and my non-readers who don’t care.

There is no more to be done. I ask one more time for paid subscriptions. I ask one more time for patronage (founder membership) - the fuel that can really save this project. More, I ask for a wealthy follower to pay a monthly wage, so that I have time to concentrate properly on this necessary task and support my family. I have so much left inside me. There is so much still to be done.

I live with two ghosts. Vincent Van Gogh and Franz Kafka. Artists ignored in their lifetime to crocodile tears after their death. I don’t want recognition after death. I want to support my family now. I want to fulfil my potential now. I want to win the War on Truth now. But I’ve read my history. I, like Vincent and Franz before me, will be abandoned to a cruel fate of unsalvageable misery.

Faced with that reality, I must somehow concentrate on my family. Be an academy worker. Scrape by as a tutor. Be abandoned for not having the right qualifications; no pupillage at 24 condemning my life forever.

So I have a choice and so do you. Should I continue? And if I should, with what means?

Many thanks,

Daniel

An example of an largely ignored project: