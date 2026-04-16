Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte
5h

Daniel, know that I stand behind you in the fight for truth always! Guerre and Shalom is doing such important work! Daniel had a crucial and urgent choice to make and he made the right one. But he needs our support and our funds now more than ever! I urge anyone who reads this article to become a paid subscriber to Guerre and Shalom and for any subscribers with means to pay Daniel a salary to support his family! I also urge everyone to buy Daniel’s books on Amazon!

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