Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Barbara Fix's avatar
Barbara Fix
4h

The obsession with trying to use history to condemn Vance and Farage using vicious ugly condemnation makes an innocent reader conclude the author herself may be of an extreme woke politically radical stance?

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