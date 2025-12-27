BLURB: OBSERVATIONS FROM THE KITCHEN is an autobiographical adventure story that unfolds upon the metaphoric battlefield of a chess board, a place Michelin Star Chef Richard Neat uses to describe and make sense of a lifetime spent in service to gastronomy.

Set within the sweatshop kitchens that have been his home, it is a journey that takes the reader from the frenetic chaos of the London’s West End to the narcissistic playgrounds of the Cote d’Azur, through amazing India and magical Marrakech to the snow-covered domes of the Kremlin before ending in the steamy jungles of beautiful Costa Rica.

The Cook invites different companions, the people who have touched him, made his life something other than mundane, to join him ‘à table‘, where, whilst preparing his signature dishes, they discuss such themes as Ambition, Loyalty and Contentment and whether such ideas are comprehensible to anyone other than the person who utters them.

LITERARY REVIEW: “OBSERVATIONS FROM THE KITCHEN is rather wonderful. You’ve created an extraordinary work here, and a beautifully crafted one. I found myself thinking that every creative should read it regardless of what industry they’re in or skill set they’re mastering. It raises such important questions, and is so refreshingly forthright about them. This work is unique in many ways… It’s such a smart, thoughtful, brave discussion about some really difficult (dare I say unresolvable) issues. It strikes me as a meditation, a parable, an exploration of the creative journey.”

PRICE: To access the Observations from the Kitchen, you’ll need to become a paid subscriber (or better, a patron). Should you “subscribe as paid” from one of Richard’s chapters, the proceeds will be shared equally between the editor (ie me) and the author —and you will get access to all of Guerre and Shalom’s material for a year!

So sign up and I’ll see you the other side of the paywall!

OBSERVATIONS FROM THE KITCHEN by Richard Neat

Chapter 2: FAITH

Mango with Creamed Rice and Lime Puree

“Then all discussion ceases and nothing remains but the triumphant stupidity of faith.” (Bakunin).

“So what do you actually believe in?” asked The Sage. “What do you acknowledge as being greater than the present moment?”