Let us say with a loud voice: Get that Nazi banner off our streets! It isn’t free speech to intimidate to vandalise to beat up to destroy to subvert democracy to occupy our institutions. It isn’t free speech to ban to cancel to shut up to force compliance to ensure accord to make your violence mainstream. You are Nazis, pure and simple, literally and in spirit. The Nazis banned Jewish books. You ban Jewish books. You are Nazis. The Nazis hounded out Jewish academics. You hound out Jewish academics. You are Nazis. The Nazis took over university discourse. You’ve taken over university discourse. You are Nazis. The Nazis took over the State using “democracy”. You are taking over the State using “democracy”. You are Nazis. The Nazis sought the totalitarian, illiberal State. You seek the totalitarian, illiberal State. You are Nazis. The Nazis changed their national flag. You’ve changed our national flag. You are Nazis. The Nazis had two tiers of law. You promote two tiers of law. You are Nazis. The Nazis defined people by race. You define people by race. You are Nazis. The Nazis painted Jews as privileged. You paint Jews as privileged. You are Nazis. The Nazis marched through Jewish areas. You march through Jewish areas. You are Nazis. The Nazis revelled in street violence. You revel in street violence. You are Nazis. The Nazis beat up Jews with impunity. You beat up Jews with impunity. You are Nazis. The Nazis attacked political enemies. You attack political enemies. You are Nazis. The Nazis cowed all institutions of the State. You’ve cowed all institutions of the State. You are Nazis. The Nazis are uncontrollable on the part of State authorities. You are uncontrollable on the part of State authorities. You are Nazis. The Nazis spoke of peace when they meant war. You speak of peace when you mean war. You are Nazis. The Nazis spoke of decolonisation when they meant colonisation. You speak of decolonisation when you mean colonisation. You are Nazis. The Nazis craved for conquest under the guise of self-determination. You crave for conquest under the guise of self-determination. You are Nazis. The Nazis lied and lied until the public believed them. You lie and lie and genocide lie until the public believe you. You are Nazis. The Nazis used antisemitic imagery to turn the hearts of the public. You use antisemitic imagery to turn the hearts of the public. You are Nazis. The Nazis fire-bombed synagogues. You fire-bomb synagogues. You are Nazis. The Nazis justified Jewish murder. You justify Jewish murder. You are Nazis. The Nazis called for the Final Solution. You call for "One Solution, Intifada Revolution". You are Nazis. The Nazis carried out genocide against the Jews. You wish to carry out genocide against the Jews. YOU ARE NAZIS. ***** The Nazis changed the meaning of language. That is your MO par excellence. Not genocide means genocide. Not apartheid means apartheid. Not oppression means oppression. Not ethnic cleansing means ethnic cleansing. Not colonisation means colonisation. Not decolonisation means decolonisation. You talk shit intentionally to gain power. YOU ARE NAZIS. The Nazis have no right to free speech. They much be cleared from our streets and be punished for their crimes. Foreign provocateurs must be deported. Domestic provocateurs must lose their jobs, their reputation and their power. You are not only like Nazis. YOU ARE NAZIS. Let us speak of your mother and father. You were born of a pan-Arabist and Islamist father, a genuine German Nazi offshoot. Haj Amin al Husseini was a literal Nazi. The leaders of the Iraqi Farhud pogrom were literal Nazis. You were Nazi allies in the war and are the remnant after it. The Nazis were not defeated; that is a myth; only the German Nazis have gone. Nasser was a Nazi imperialist. Churchill knew it. Eden knew it. MacMillan knew it. The French knew it. The United Nations knew it. They were determined not to appease you a second time. But the Americans betrayed their ally and Arab-inspired Nazism lived to fight another day. Today. Now. You were born of a Soviet, Stalinist mother. The far-leftist Nazis that created the PLO, The Communist totalitarians that invented a Palestinian nation. In 1964, you began the delegitimisation of the Jews, the lies of Palestinian history, the cultural appropriation of everything the Jews hold dear. But the West betrayed us and Soviet-inspired Nazism lived to fight another day. Today. Now. Today we summon the ghosts of Churchill Eden and MacMillan. Those who saw extreme-right Nazism in the face, German and Arab, and set their face against it. Those who saw extreme-left Communism in the face, Russian and Arab, and set their face against it. These British giants of our past fought for us, for now, for our freedom. In their name we must stand tall: The Christians, The Atheists, The Jews, The Hindus, The Sikhs, The Muslims who see their religion being dragged through the mud. THEY SHALL NOT PASS! THE NAZIS SHALL NOT PASS! First they’ll come for the Jews, then the liberal democrats, then the Indian minorities, then the conservatives, then the centre-left, then the secular Muslims. Then the ultra-left themselves will be hung on cranes by the Islamists. Finally our Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, our independent, female, Muslim Home Secretary, will be banned from office by the baying, misogynist Islamist mob. They will come for us all. So let us stand together. THEY WILL NOT PASS!