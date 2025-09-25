[FOREWORD: Shana tova! To tempt you into the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House Paid Subscriber community, I am releasing the introduction to PAX ARABICA for FREE.

PAX ARABICA is my groundbreaking new work exposing the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. As the chapters pass, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age. The latest chapter, Iraq: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing, was released yesterday for paid subscribers.

Please sign up as paid to read the text in full and spread it far and wide. The time to change the narrative is now!]

[Image: With thanks to the Pakistani-Canadian Tarek Fatah for this image]

PAX ARABICA

Introduction

THE TIME TO CHANGE THE NARRATIVE IS NOW!

I can hold my tongue no longer. The days of gaslighting are over.

No more can I sit with ears of incredulity, listening to lie after lie on the part of Arab tyranny and its apologists.

No more can I rest easy, while the apparently educated and urbane pay homage to one of the vilest empires in modern history.

As ever, it was Isaiah who said it best: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” Once more, as in the time of the Prophet, we live in an era where reality inversion is our reality.

Funded by Qatar and aided by their own malfunctioning neo-cortexes, Western Elites are parroting calumnies about Israeli ethnic cleansing, genocide, apartheid and racism. University students are believing the moral proclamations, video footage and death statistics of sworn terrorists, who are supremacist, sexist and homophobic for good measure. Far-left political parties would rather wave the banner of theocratic illiberals who hate the West than celebrate their own liberal democratic history.

Well I say enough!

We, the long-suffering silent majority, say enough!

We will speak the truth and finally fulfill Isaiah’s call to name evil as evil, darkness as darkness and bitterness as bitterness. The so-called Arab world is not oppressed. They are not suffering from genocide, ethnic cleansing or apartheid, at least not from foreign hands. Rather they are the oppressors who are audaciously and shamefully causing all these ills.

It is the Arabs who are committing genocide in Sudan and starving babies with abandon in Yemen.

It is the Arabs who would decimate every single minority in Syria and can’t bear to see even a single Jew return to Libya.

It is the Arabs who committed one of the most atrocious ethnic cleansings in all history by reducing the ancient Iraqi Jewish Community to nothing.

Where a Jewish King used to rule over the Kingdom of Yemen (Himyar), today the Jewish people are extinct in their ancient homelands, all at the hands of the insidious Arab Imperium.

In Syria, each and every minority fears for their lives. From The Druze to the Kurds, each minority has seen the fate of their Yazidi brethren and know what awaits them under Arab rule. The Middle East used to be one of the most diverse regions in the world. It was the cradle of Western, Judeo-Christian Civilization. Yet today it is a literal and metaphorical desert of monocultural, monolinguistic, monolithic hopelessness. It desperately flails away in the economic stupidity of having driven out its most innovative citizens.

The modern Arab state chooses its words carefully. It speaks in terms of Human Rights and Justice. Yet this is a barely concealed facade. All that this Empire of Hell accuses Israel of being is a succinct charge sheet of its own crimes. In its treatment of women, languishing under a two tier system of oppression, the Arab world is the epicentre of modern apartheid. In its treatment of minorities, it is variously callous, blood stained and genocidal. In its enslavement of black Africans, it is racist to an extent inconceivable in the modern West. It is a byword for ethnic cleansing.

The Arab World is a gaslighter par excellence. It speaks of Western Empire, Anglo-imperialism, foreign conquest and European oppression. It speaks of the evils of an Atlantic slave trade long since abolished by the British. Yet this is nothing more or less than an elaborate distraction.

For which foreign power was it that invaded the entirety of the Levant and North Africa?

Which distant people is it that imposed its religion on the unwilling at the barrel of the gun?

And which racist interlopers have deemed it their God-given right to slowly but surely cleanse all non-believers from the indigenous lands of others?

It wasn’t the British. It wasn’t the French. It was the Arabs. The Arabian Empire - Pax Arabica - is the repulsive modern aberration hiding in plain sight.

What is so insidious about Pax Arabica is that it doesn’t even try to hide its crimes. It makes them blatant and laughs in the face of the gullible West. Take Sudan, the most godforsaken outpost of the Arabian horror. Have you ever stopped to wonder why there are so many black Africans in this supposedly Arab country? Have you ever paused to consider what the word Sudan even means? If you have - if you’ve reserved even 5 minutes of your time to research the implications of that terrible word - you would find out the ghastly truth —a lightning bolt that would stop you dead and force you finally to declare that the Arab World is a living, breathing, horrific modern Empire.

Sudan means “blacks” — which is to say black people. The reference to blacks is not a modern attempt celebrating diversity. Rather it is an unmistakable reference to the ongoing nature of that colony: it is an Arab outpost for kidnapping and enslaving black Africans. Although the British attempted to completely abolish the slave trade in Sudan, the Islamic Arabs maintained their enthusiasm regardless. Khartoum, the capital of this “nation”, was conceived as a slave trading city and by the second half of the 19th century, most of its inhabitants were black slaves. It continues to engage in this racist, immoral practice to this day.

Yet when faced with an incredulous Western audience, it doesn’t even try to hide the fact. The light-skinned Arabs of that outpost had the inconceivable audacity to name the “country” after the immoral practice which it was most famous for! And that name remains to this day. Instead of throwing long dead British slave traders into Bristolian rivers, why don’t our brain-dead youth throw support for the racist Arab world into the dustbin instead?

Nothing that I’m about to present in this book is difficult to discover. We all know about the oppression of women and minorities in the Arab world. We all understand that Iraq and Libya and Yemen and all the other Cell Block H criminals of the Arab Enterprise are Judenrein provinces where the remaining minorities live in fear. We all know the truth deep in our hearts.

Even the odious Jermy Corbyn and Jean-Luc Mélanchon would choose to live in Israel over any of its unpalatable neighbours. But they wave the banner of Palestine - an enemy of our values - due to a mixture of anti-Western feeling, stupidity and a lack of Common Sense.

I use that latter phrase advisedly and in capitals - as gentle as it apparently seems - for that was the title of Thomas Paine’s influential work on American independence. It was that rambunctious, polemical and straight-talking pamphlet that finally changed the narrative on the nature of the 13 colonies. In his irreverent takedown of monarchy and the British constitution, he allowed people to say that which had previously been verboten — and he did so in a language which ordinary people could engage with. That is my purpose here.

This is no academic, ivory towers, work of fancy. It is factual and intelligent and thoughtful and true. Yes, all of those things. But it is also direct. It is intended to finally change the narrative. It is intended to speak to the hearts of ordinary, decent people. So let us speak plainly.

It isn’t Israel that commits apartheid, but Pax Arabica.

It isn’t Israel that commits genocide, but Pax Arabica.

It isn’t Israel that buys off the world with its oil, but Pax Arabica.

Slavery is Arab. Racism is Arab. Imperialism is Arab. Empire is Arab.

But the greatest lie of all is one that I’ve needed to employ thus far for reasons of comprehension. That the Middle East and North Africa are the “Arab World”. They most certainly are not. They are the lands of indigenous peoples who have been removed from their homelands by force and those that remain are struggling to hold on. The Kurds, the Druze, the Maronites, the Arameans: all of these and more are looking to Israel as the only nation that has stood up to Pax Arabica and its barbaric ways.

The narrative must change because the narrative is wrong. Israel is the only indigenous country in the Levant, the Northern Middle East. It is a nation, while the rest are colonies. Far from being an outpost of Western imperialism, it is an indigenous outpost against Arab imperialism. All the other countries have been conquered, colonized and cleansed. Bethlehem is less Christian by the day. Lebanese maronites are fighting for their lives. To that extent of the non-Jewish indigenous peoples speak Arabic, it’s because they have been so forced by the injustice of history.

At the time of the American Revolution, a well-reputed newspaper would sell 1000 copies a week. Thomas Paine’s Common Sense was rather more successful: Up to 150,000 copies were sold in the first three months of 1776 alone and by the time of full independence, over 500,000 copies had flown off the shelves. How can we explain this? It’s simple. Because he spoke to the common people and the common people spoke back to their representatives. The narrative hitherto, that the colonists were British subjects seeking constitutional rights, was overturned by a tsunami of Republican thinking.

Today we seek the same revolution as regards perceptions of the Arab Empire, the nefarious Pax Arabica. We seek the freedom of women, the freedom of minorities, the freedom of indigenous peoples, the freedom of non-Muslims and the freedom of all individuals to be as they wish in the lands of their forefathers. We seek nothing less than the fulfillment of the prophecy of Isaiah: that we call a spade a spade so that finally the lion may dwell with the lamb.

This introduction has been drafted on the day that Britain recognized Palestine, yet another failed misogynistic, sexist, homophobic and racist outpost of the Arab Empire. Another colonial entity imposed on the indigenous peoples of the Levant. Worse than that, Britain has fallen for the propaganda of its enemies. It believes that her history was one of evil and slave trading racism —- something that should be renounced so that a new perfect world of Arab homophobia can arise.

To this blackwashing of our history, I say this: no we weren’t perfect. Who was? But we brought democracy, the rule of law, freedom of trade and so many other benefits to this benighted Earth, while the Arab Empire revelled - and continues to revel - in slavery, hatred, division, racism and theocracy. Whatever we were as an Empire, they are the absolute nadir of what an Empire can be and they are engaged in that wrongdoing right now and as we speak.

If Britain is truly repentant of the sins of the past, then why would it want to impose something far worse on the long-suffering minorities of the Middle East?

Why would we reward the most vile of terrorist-supporting entities over the beautiful (and functioning) societies of Taiwan and Kurdistan?

Today there are two flags flying on the streets of Britain. One is the Union Flag, a symbol of international order, global trade and independent nations joined together by principles of liberty and human dignity. The other is the banner of Palestine, a symbol of return to the worst excesses of Empire.

We must end the apologetics now. We must wake up from our slumber. Supporting our own glorious inheritance, we must firmly reject Arab barbarism, instead unequivocally calling for independent Middle Eastern nation States committed to the life and liberty (and property) of Man.

The West must discover its values, belatedly but determinately. We must call with a loud voice for the defeat of Islamism, Palestinianism and Arab colonialist supremacy. We must support Israel as the only independent indigenous nation in the Northern Middle East. But most of all, we should have the courage to name the pan-Arab entity with precision. An Empire. May it be dismantled soon and in our days. Amen.

CHAPTERS (to date), available for paid subscribers:

Introduction: See above

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism

Chapter 2: On the Vanguard

Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression

Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom”

Chapter 5: On the Fightback

Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid

Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities

Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing