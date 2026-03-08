Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miriamnae's avatar
Miriamnae
4h

Excellent. It is ‘church’ history from 1st c. Inquisition was merely put on hold until 1930s. Abated slightly from embarrassment of TV reels and lo! here we are again.

Reply
Share
sabasarge's avatar
sabasarge
4hEdited

"how an over-sized, schoolboy ever became a “media” personality is a mystery…."

Seriously? In our society today? As you intimated, a truly sad but true comment on the mental and moral rot that inhabits far too large a segment of said society.

Great piece Mr. Mairson, thanks for writing it.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture