Some seem to have been caught off guard by far-right and Christian antisemitism, Yoram Hazony chief among them. Those who have studied history, however, were just waiting for it to arrive. In today’s piece, former Staff Editor at the National Geographic Alan Mairson explains why many Christians struggle to escape from antisemitism and its theological roots. - Daniel Clarke-Serret (editor)

“Yoram Hazony’s Rude Awakening” by Alan Mairson

Tucker Carlson , who is “just asking questions,” and Yoram Hazony , an Orthodox Jewish political philosopher and the godfather of the National Conservatism movement.

A few months ago, Yoram Hazony expressed shock — shock! — that anti-Semitism was on the rise among conservatives. “I didn’t think it would happen on the Right,” he mournfully admitted.

A few days ago, he posted this:

… Tucker [Carlson] called me on Sunday, February 1. We talked for 1 hour and 23 minutes. … Tucker wanted me to explain to him why anyone would think he was an anti-Semite. I answered that question for more than an hour, giving him a series of examples of statements he and his guests had made on his show that seemed completely unhinged and motivated by a desire to slander Jews, Judaism, Israel, and Zionist Christians in order to do as much harm as possible. He kept expressing amazement that anyone would think he was an anti-Semite, and I kept giving him more examples of why I thought any fair observer would reach that conclusion if they were familiar with the relevant conversations he had hosted on his program. The conversation ended with my agreeing to continue the discussion. … … Most of what I do in public life is building coalitions. That means I talk to a lot of people who don’t agree with me on all sorts of things, and sometimes that means meeting with people who don’t like me very much. I have these in-person, off-the-record conversations because often people turn out to be quite different in private. Sometimes, I’ve just misunderstood who they are from their public appearances. Sometimes, I’ve understood very well who they are, but it turns out they are willing to explore the possibility of making a change. And also: Even when nothing else comes of it, I learn a tremendous amount about people from these private conversations. …

Here’s what Hazony must know but continues to minimize: Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and their fellow travelers are not building a coalition held together by public policy or shared conservative values. They care less, if at all, about voting blocs and white papers and the Electoral College and more about identity, belonging, and influence. Instead of trying to hold together the Trump coalition with a political platform focusing on trade, say, or the tax code or immigration or abortion, they’re all telling a Story with one singular animating spirit: Christ is King. This is the narrative keystone of all their online content, which celebrates a Christian nationalism that is proudly supersessionist.

Their Story, in short: G*d established a Covenant with the Jews, who repeatedly failed to uphold their end of the agreement. So G*d assumed human form and walked among the Jews to show them (and the world) The Way, The Truth, and The Life. But the Jews were so stiff-necked and rebellious that they rejected their Messiah, who was G*d incarnate, and then killed Him. In word, deed, and spirit, the Jews have been and remain Christ Killers. As a result, Jews (especially the liberal ones) pose an existential threat to a Christian America, which is our last best hope.¹

This Story of Jewish deicide dominated Roman Catholic teaching for almost two thousand years. Then came the Holocaust. Then, in the 1960s, came Vatican II, when the Church graciously attempted to write the Jews back into the plot of The (Catholic) Story.

It was a valiant try.

In Jacob’s Younger Brother, Karma Ben-Johanan highlights the problems inherent in the well-intentioned declarations in Vatican II’s Nostra Aetate (1965):

Updating the Catholic language about the Jews was an obvious necessity in view of the widespread embarrassment over the Holocaust. However, it was not easy for the institutional church to turn its back on ancient theological traditions. The so-called Jewish document (Decretum de Iudaeis) quickly turned out to be one of the most controversial issues in Vatican II. … The major problem the church coped with in this context was the deicide teaching, which held the Jews collectively responsible for the crucifixion. … [The] deicide teaching was central to replacement theology, or supersessionism, according to which the divine election of Israel was transferred from Israel “of the flesh” to the Christians, the gentiles who, in accepting the belief in Jesus Christ, had become Israel “of the spirit”—superseding the children of Abraham. Replacement theology was fundamental to the church’s self-perception and its reading of Scripture. … The denial of supersessionism required a conception of the ongoing election of the Jewish people. This in turn challenged the church’s view of itself as the chosen people and called for a reformulation of the relationship between it and the Jewish people, one that would clarify its priority—if any—over the Jews and whether Jews need the church to be saved (now or in the end of time). In other words, the church was also called upon to examine the implications of changing its relation to the Jews for its claim to universal mediation of salvation. … It was no longer possible to see the suffering of the Jews and their exile as a punishment and as evidence of Christianity’s victory. To what, then, does their persistent survival throughout their turbulent history (including the Holocaust and the founding of the State of Israel) testify? Finally, there was the eschatological question. If the Jews did not murder Christ, were not punished or rejected by God until the end of history, and were not replaced by the church, does this imply that they, alone of all other peoples, do not need the church to achieve salvation? Where do the Jews stand in relation to the church’s universal vision, which is at the heart of its self-perception as God’s chosen people? These questions were waiting for postconciliar theologians to grapple with.

Spoiler alert: Postconciliar theologians have not adequately answered those questions, leaving a gaping narrative hole for opportunistic thugs like Tucker Carlson.

To fill that narrative gap, Carlson has been fluffing Holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis while simultaneously attacking Christian Zionists like Ted Cruz and Mike Huckabee, whose understanding of the Bible is unapologetically philo-Semitic and pro-Israel.

Carlson resolves the contradictions of Vatican II by ignoring Vatican II, minimizing the Holocaust, and undermining the legitimacy of the modern nation-state of Israel. Ideologically and theologically, Carlson wants us to return to the world as it was in, oh, say, 1930. Or maybe 1922, just before the collapse of the Ottoman Empire: Make Islam Great Again.

The rise (and fall?) of Christian Zionism

Ted Cruz and Mike Huckabee stand on the shoulders of Christians like John Nelson Darby, a 19th-century theologian whose doctrine of dispensationalism popularized the belief in a literal, future return of Jews to Israel — an “ingathering of the exiles.” For these Christian Zionists and millions of evangelical Christians, the Jews and the sovereign state of Israel still have an important role to play in the Story.

Who rejects this “return to Zion” narrative? Anyone who embraces a theory of change that’s not rooted in a Biblical worldview (writ large). This would include most of the Arab world. Neo-Nazis. Classical and cultural Marxists. The Progressive Left. Palestinian nationalists. Queers for Palestine. Islamists who dream of a restored caliphate. Globalists and free marketeers. That’s a lot of people who don’t agree with each other, but who share a common antagonist — the Jews and their Biblically-rooted theory of change. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

Searching for the headwaters

Conservatives like to say that politics is downstream from culture. Well, if you keep swimming upstream, beyond culture, you’ll eventually arrive at the headwaters from which I believe most everything else flows: Human identity — Who am I?; Meaning — What is the purpose of my life?; and Narrative: Is my personal story a part of any larger Story?²

Yoram Hazony knows all this (I think), but he’s trapped inside a political cage of his own making. His National Conservatism movement might try, after Trump, to keep making the case for Judeo-Christian civilization, but Hazony’s “partners” on the Right no longer have much interest in the “Judeo” part.

We have seen the Promised Land, Carlson & Co. effectively tells the mob. And there’s not a Jew in sight.