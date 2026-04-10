Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
6h

👏👏👏 A tremendous conclusion to your monumental work Exodus: Quest for Freedom, Daniel which makes a very important point that is still very much relevant today!

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