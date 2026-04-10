I've started, so I'll finish. I present my final commentary on the Book of Exodus and conclude Guerre and Shalom’s Passover Week.

[From tyranny to freedom? Or just another strongman? Photo colorised by Olga Shirnina. Retrieved from sputnikglobe.com]

CONTENTS

PROLOGUE: The Creation of Unity. Putting Humpty Dumpty together again

EXODUS: THE QUEST FOR FREEDOM. A Short Introduction

CHAPTER 1 (Shemot, Exodus 1:1-6:1): Moses, his African Wife & Conversion to Judaism

CHAPTER 2 (Va’eira, 6:2-9:35): Gandhi, the Lancastrians & the Exodus of the Egyptians

CHAPTER 3 (Bo, 10:1-13:16): And so the National Story Begins…

CHAPTER 4 (Beshallach, 13:17-17:16): Exterminating Doubt

CHAPTER 5 (Yitro, 18:1-20:23): A Kingdom of Followers

CHAPTER 6 (Mishpatim, 21:1-24:18): The Original “Judicial Coup”

CHAPTER 7 (Terumah, 25:1-27:19): Land of the Free, Home of the Brave

CHAPTER 8 (Tetzaveh, 27:20-30:10): Love Peace and Pursue it

CHAPTER 9 (Ki Tisa, 30:11-34:35): Holding out for a Leader

CHAPTER 10 (Vayakhel-Pekudei, 35:1 - 40:38): Exodus Denied: The Rejection of Freedom

CONCLUSION: Why have I written commentaries on Exodus?

EPILOGUE: A Tribute to Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

CHAPTER 10: Vayakhel-Pekudei

Exodus Denied: The Rejection of Freedom

Do we really want freedom?

And so the Exodus ends. In every sense of the expression. At the beginning of this most famous of books, an implicit question is posed: Do you really want freedom? And 40 chapters later, we learn the unfortunate answer: No.

The children of Israel wanted to be free from the yoke of Pharoah. So much is clear. Just as the Russians wanted to be free from Nicolas II, the Kenyans wanted to be free of the British and the masses in modern Tahrir Square wanted to be free of Hosni Mubarak. Everyone wants freedom from the latest tyranny. And even more so when that tyranny is imposed by foreigners.

[Image: The fruits of self-determination. His Excellency, President for Life, Field Marshal Al Hadji Doctor Idi Amin Dada, VC, DSO, MC, CBE, Lord of All the Beasts of the Earth and Fishes of the Seas and Conqueror of the British Empire in Africa in General and Uganda in Particular. Retrieved from tvtropes.org]

But what to do with that freedom? Do we want to be free to live under our own individual fig trees, respecting the choices of others and forging our own courageous path through the moral maze of life? Or do we want to find a strongman - or a theocratic dictator - to tell us precisely what to do with the threat of punishment hanging over us? It is almost cliché to say that when a tyranny falls, it is likely to be replaced by something even worse. And even where the possibility of real freedom shines in front of us, we are likely to want the security blanket of a autocratic leader or a undoubting religious leader.

The Russians chose the Bolshevik regime to replace the Romanovs. The modern day Egyptians thought the Muslim Brotherhood would be the correct answer to military dictatorship. And the Israelites chose to reject the elixir of freedom that was theirs for the taking.

A vision of liberty reduced to banal religion

[Religion conceived as organised and place of worship-focused, with intermediaries to commune with God. Retrieved from https://aurorawatcherak.wordpress.com/2016/11/04/christianity-in-daermad-medieval-europe/]

According to the narrative of the Exodus, God wanted the free worship of free human beings. He wanted the Israelites to forge for themselves a society of liberty and justice. But the burden of uncertainty proved too much for them. Again and again and again. He invited each and every Israelites to experience his presence on Sinai. But scared, they sent Moses to represent them.

Uncertain at every turn, they didn’t have the trust in God that the Maana would fall or that water would flow. And in the absence of a leader to direct them, they created their own golden god to show them the way. Against this backdrop; against this refusal to think for themsleves and live with the uncertainty of moral choice; God relented. He commanded them with detailed rules and instructed them to create a Tabernacle where his presence could visibly dwell in cloud-like form.

These words from the Torah portion show how the Children of Israel had rejected the evils of foreign servitude for the servitude of “self-determination”:

Thus was all the work of the tabernacle of the tent of the congregation finished: and the children of Israel did according to all that the LORD commanded Moses. [Exodus 39:32]

The grand vision of a nation at liberty had been reduced to the banality of a tribal religion founded around a place of worship where the Divine Presence dwelt and gave orders via a prophetic intermediary. Never were the children of Israel more happy than here: where they were commanded exactly what do but without having to speak directly to the King. No thinking. No direct prophecy. Just robotic religion. And as the Catholic Church of the medieval period demonstrates, this recipe is the secret to having a large, loyal congregation. Unfortunately, it isn’t the meaning of freedom under God.

The Children of Israel chose stability over independence, certainty over liberty. They wanted a God reduced to one small place of worship, speaking only to priests and leaders, who told them exactly what to do and when to do it. They wanted religion confined to a small Holy Space and clear, instructions on the way forward. The Exodus ends with the following lines. A sad, almost resigned, end. A surrender to a stubborn human nature of submission to strong leadership:

36 In all the travels of the Israelites, whenever the cloud [the visible Divine Presence] lifted from above the tabernacle, they would set out; 37 but if the cloud did not lift, they did not set out—until the day it lifted. 38 So the cloud of the Lord was over the tabernacle by day, and fire was in the cloud by night, in the sight of all the Israelites during all their travels. [Exodus 40:36-38]

Self-determination: Freedom to oppress ourselves

[Post-colonial Etritrea is free! Or is it? The image shows military slavery. Retrieved from the Guardian.]

As it was then, so it was many times hence —and to this day. We reject freedom, we reject liberty, we reject change and we reject thought. It's too difficult, too painful and above all too uncertain. We want to liberate ourselves from foreign tyrants and from empires, but we are happy to embrace the most evil of leaders if they are from our own people.

They call it self-determination. The belief that Ugandan autocracy is fine because at least they’re not British; that the DRC is a beacon of moral progress for the simple fact of having left the Belgium grip. We say that the Palestinians deserve a State — even though we know it is almost certain to be run by Islamic extremists and educators in terrorism. The record shows that self-determination will likely lead to an “Unfree Palestine”, but apparently that’s fine.

I reject all this. Colonialism and foreign rule have had their day. But for Eritrea to enslave its own people in a system of perpetual “military conscription” hardly constitutes either freedom or a step forward for its long-suffering people.

[An image of a “free” Palestine. Retrieved from the Jerusalem Centre for Public Affairs.]

As for them in the Global South, so for us in the West and throughout the “Free World”. We are increasingly comfortable with the idea of democratic backsliding because the “majority are have the ‘right’ to impose their will on the minority”. Again, as long as the “foreigners” aren’t telling us what to do, we reject - or at least minimise the importance of - freedom.

IT NEED NOT BE THIS WAY.

Shabbat and true freedom

[Image: Joshua passing the River Jordan with the Ark of the Covenant , 1800, by Benjamin West. The Cloud of God showing the exact way forward. It's easier that way, right?]

In a break to this narrative of the construction of the Tabernacle - a symbol for the submission of God to the structures of organised religion - the text hints that the business at hand was not the purpose of the Exodus. That God may have acquienced to the Church, Temple and Synagogue, but between gritted teeth. As if from nowhere - and completed unannounced - the Torah says:

Moses assembled the whole Israelite community and said to them, “These are the things the Lord has commanded you to do: 2 For six days, work is to be done, but the seventh day shall be your holy day, a day of sabbath rest to the Lord. [Exodus 35:1-2]

The work stops. The community are gathered. And they are told in no uncertain terms to remember why they left Egypt. They are told the things that the Lord [always intended to command] them to do before their conservative backsliding born of fear. The Lord wants you to be free. Really free. Free of the tyranny of work and the demands of the powerful. Freedom to follow the truth and total liberty from your worries.

There exists a world to come of perfect Shabbat: The rest - and freedom - to choose the right path through your own intelligence, reason and soul-searching. The time of eternal rest to do what is right and not just what is monetarily necessary. Today you and your human nature of fear and anti-freedom may have won, but one day…! One day this Shabbat that you do a token basis once a week will remind you of the true freedom that is always available to the human race.

The Exodus text may have ended in blind submission, but the true end of the story is yet to be written….

CONCLUSION: Why have I written commentaries on Exodus?

Here we come to the end of my commentaries on the Book of Exodus. I hope that you have enjoyed my work and have truly engaged with my commentaries. I hope that you have explored freedom with an open mind and done so irrespective of your view of modern, organised religion. The Torah is not just for the religious. Indeed, it is the greatest critic of religion, theocracy and robotic faith.

Exodus - and the Torah as a whole - is the patrimony of the Jewish people and all humanity. The Exodus reminds us how far we have come in becoming a free civilisation —and how so very far we still need to travel. It a reference of common conversation between us and our ancestors; the Jews and the African-American slaves.

I am not religious (whatever that means); and I detest theocracy. But the Torah is none of those things. It is guide to freedom.

The Children of Israel took only half the journey. And though we may never complete the task, we are obliged to continue trying; to reach that blessed destination with all our might.

The epilogue and the original edition of the book can be found on Amazon.

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