Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Isha Yiras Hashem's avatar
Isha Yiras Hashem
Feb 28, 2025

Putin is a KGB man.

https://open.substack.com/pub/ishayirashashem/p/putin?r=1hp7xr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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Rich
Mar 1, 2025

Great article! But I still don’t know what to make of the white houses discussion that took place yesterday. Isn’t it established that putin is evil, the negotiations are now about what is feasible and not about siding with Putin?!

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
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