“Eternal peace”: A Hubristic History

Donald Trump’s 21-point plan for ending the war in Gaza has been hailed by the man himself as the dawn of “Eternal Peace”. It’s fair to say that the President isn’t a student of history, otherwise he wouldn’t have dared fallen into such a hubristic trap.

The historical precedents for “eternal peace” haven’t been all that promising. ( That’s British understatement). A treaty with precisely that appellation was signed in 1686 between Poland and Russia. Its clauses included the ceding of Kiev to Russia and as all irony-allergic readers are aware, the status of that city has never been in doubt again. In reality, Russia and Poland have been in constant conflict ever since to the point where Poland completely ceased to exist for a short time. She has been occupied by Russia in the context of both the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, and to this day Poland feels it necessary to be a member of an American-led defence alliance to ward of the possibility of the bear’s attack. Meanwhile, Ukraine, of Kiev fame, is currently engaged in an existential war with her ever aggressive neighbour lurking menacingly on her territory. So much for eternal peace.

Lest we think this phenomenon is limited to Europe, we would do well to remind ourselves of the events of the Early Middle Ages. There, in the heart of the Northern Middle East, the Eastern Roman Byzantines and the Persian Sassanians finally came to terms. In a famed treaty of 532 CE, known alternatively as the “Perpetual Peace” or “The Treaty of Eternal Peace”, Byzantine Emperor Justinian I and the Sassanid King Khosrow I agreed to a permanent cessation of hostilities between the two warring empires. It was meant to endure indefinitely, but needless to say it broke down in short order. A mere 8 years later, the Persians breached their treaty obligations by resuming their hostilities against the Byzantine Empire. It is in this light that Trump is perhaps unwise to toast his diplomacy with a poisoned chalice.

Yet none of this is to say that his peace efforts are unappreciated. True enough, he is motivated by the baubles of a Nobel Peace Prize and he has an ego which challenges the Mongol Empire for size, but, nonetheless, his efforts may indeed lead to the release of all the hostages, that being the condition of just the first stage of the plan. If indeed he triumphs in this regard, we will gladly thank him for his intervention. Nonetheless, what he’s most unlikely to realise is eternal peace and just like the ominous 532 CE precedent, hostilities are sure to return in the near future.

Is this cynicism? Shouldn’t we just give peace a chance? To be sure, the precedents in Ukraine and the Middle East are far from rosy, but isn’t it a council of doom to despair before the starting whistle has been blown?

I should state most emphatically that eternal peace between two nations is entirely possible and as this piece goes on, we shall unveil one particularly prominent example of it. Indeed, in the Byzantine- Sassanian case, a perpetual unity of sorts did eventually come — just not in the way that either Empire expected. With the arrival of Islam, both polities were utterly crushed and their territories were joined as one under the tender sword of the Umayyad Empire. This case study shows us that peace is possible, but it takes an unprecedented paradigm shift — in this case, the crushing defeat of both Powers by a third party.

[Kant speaking on Perpetual Peace. From https://classicsofstrategy.com/2016/01/19/kant-perpetual-peace-1795/]

Kant’s “Perpetual Peace” and Cosmopolitan Utopia

But is there another way? Can Perpetual Peace come to pass without the mutual destruction of the two warring parties? In a famous essay of the same name, Immanuel Kant discusses this very issue. The German philosopher conceived of a world without boundaries or frontiers, a cosmopolitan “soulless despotism” (his words) where States became a thing of the imagined past. In his own prose, he dismisses the idea of a world government, but the consequence of his position makes it a logical necessity. Kant famously believed in the concept of moral universalism, that we owe duties to all human individuals equally as human individuals and that it was wrong-headed to impute specific duties towards family, friends, community and State as other philosophies have traditionally done. We see the fruits of this thinking today in the Woke movement and in talk of open borders.

It would be improper to dismiss Kant’s essay out of hand, but as a recipe for perpetual peace, it is naively wanting, even undesirable. One of my favorite rebuttals to the Kantian position has been articulated by Yale Professor Stephen B Smith. Allow me to quote at length:

“International bodies like the United Nations have been notoriously ineffective in curbing or restraining the aggressive behavior of states and international courts of justice like that in the Hague have been highly selective in what they choose to condemn. It would seem that reliance on such bodies would have the further disadvantage of uprooting people from their traditions, from their local arrangements that most people find as a source of reverence or awe. There seems to be little room for reverence for the sacred, in the cosmopolitan ideal. …. The idea underlying Perpetual Peace is that human life as such, independent that is of the kind of life one leads, is an absolute good. Such an idea, I think, can only lead in the long run to moral decay, that is to say, to a kind of inability or unwillingness to dedicate one’s life to ideals, to the relatively few things that give life wholeness and meaning. The cosmopolitan state would be--the world state would be the home of what Nietzsche called the last man, a world where nothing really matters, where there is nothing really of importance left to do, a world of entertainments, a world of fun, a world void of moral seriousness.”

I concur. Kant’s Perpetual Peace is soul-destroying and meaning-crushing — even if it had a reasonable prospect of success. In the event, the bias and bullying at the the United Nations and the ICJ, wonderfully referenced by the Professor himself, have put paid to any dreams of this Utopia. Events in the very month of the writing of this essay, the recognition by the bullying majority of an imaginary terrorist, sexist, violent and homophobic State called Palestine, a country without borders, legitimate government or even tax-raising powers, have shown that peace will always take second place to ideology. World government has shown itself to be administration by the mob.

George Washington, Leadership and the Paradigm Shift

So what options are left for Eternal Peace? Is it a pure utopian dream only imaginable in the biblical book of Isaiah? Is it a fantasy only capable of realization through crushing military defeat — thereby bringing additional problems in its wake?

[George Washington on a Horse. From https://www.tta-nj.org/post/prescott-george-washington-s-faithful-horse]

I say, again, that eternal peace, at least between some nations, is entirely possible and the historical record confirms as much. Nonetheless, as stated previously, there needs to be a thus far unconceived paradigm shift. The best example of such a re-allignment taking place, leading to two centuries of peace, with a near certain prospect of eternal peace onwards into the future, is the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. Although they fought a bitter Revolutionary War, followed by an encore in 1812, the two nations soon came to peaceful terms. Why?

It is easy to dismiss the special relationship on the basis that both countries are English-speaking, have a similar heritage and indeed, in the decades prior to independence, were one country. Lest we forget that the causus belli of the contest was the belief that Crown-in-Parliament was failing to respect the liberty of British subjects. Yet, despite the close pre-war relationship between Britain and America, the eternal peace that we see to this day was never a sure thing. It was the actions of the leadership, George III, John Adams and particularly George Washington that allowed the parties to stride towards the future in confidence and peace.

Let us begin with America’s storied first president. When asked to list General Washington’s talents, the rather more bookish John Adams presented a barely concealed ironic list:

“Talents! you will say, what Talents? I answer: 1. An handsome Face. That this is a talent, I can prove by the authority of a thousand instances in all ages.... 2. A tall stature, like the Hebrew sovereign chosen because he was taller by the head than the other Jews. 3. An elegant Form. 4. Graceful Attitudes and Movements.”

And so on it goes. But behind Adam’s snobbish mockery lay an important truth. George Washington had the bearing of a General and the stature of a leader without the avaricious ambition to match. To be sure, he did not display the meekness of Moses: When the Continental Congress was in the process of selecting a Commander-in-Chief, Washington unsubtly showed up in a military uniform. He did want the job. Yet his mild presentation of candidature was married with a genuine humility. Upon being mocked by newspaper cartoons as President, the normally self-controlled Washington flew into a rage, balling that he didn’t want the position in the first place. Furthermore, in an act entirely unprecedented and unexpected, he resigned his military commission immediately upon winning the Revolutionary War.

The latter point cannot be emphasized enough. In an oft repeated tale, Thomas Jefferson had reacted with profound shock when Alistair Hamilton pronounced that he admired Julius Caesar. It moved him so that it became his go-to dinner party anecdote. And what was the issue with Caesar for Mr Jefferson? That he embodied the sum of all fears for a nation contemplating Republicanism. The Founding Fathers had an abiding anxiety born of history, namely that a successful military commander, with a loyal and all-conquering army, would seize the levers of power as a tyrant. That, after all, had been the historical experience of Republican government. That, after all, had been the lesson of Caesar, the moment that he crossed the Rubricon. Would that be fate of America?

So when George Washington resigned his position and returned to civilian life, he instantly became a hero. He had bucked the precedent of Caesar and ultimately became the power-unhungry president that the new nation so desperately needed. In a letter which changed all of history, Washington said,

“When we assumed the Soldier, we did not lay aside the Citizen; and we shall most sincerely rejoice with you in that happy hour when the establishment of American Liberty ... shall enable us to return to our Private Stations in the bosom of a free, peaceful, and happy Country.”

At last, the hour of republicanism had come —with the meekest of Generals who knew when it was time to go. Everyone had expected Washington to seize power, but through his resignation, his awe-struck citizens knew what they had to do: They needed George Washington as the figurehead of the new nation. No more would the Monarch’s birthday be celebrated. Instead the meek, victorious General would take his symbolic place as a spiritual father figure. Indeed, from as early as 1778, Washington was spoken of as the father of the country.

In the words of Joanne Freeman:

“He perfected the art of getting power by giving it away. … He maintains a sort of ideal balance between ambition and modesty — and it’s this ideal and sort of really necessary balance in America at the time where people were so scared of power, standing armies, monarchs, tyrants, dictators, all of these things sort of looming. And Washington ends up in one way or another proving again and again that he isn’t any of those things.”

The actions of Washington that day in stepping away from power literally changed the world. They were the paradigm shift that was needed for Eternal Peace, both internally within a liberty-loving America and in terms of its relationship with the former mother country. Prior to the resignation, but hearing of its unprecedented possibility, King George III allegedly said that such an action would make Washington “the greatest man in the world”. So when it actually happened, the King presumably thought that he was witnessing history in the making; an extraordinary act of humility that changed the perception of American Republicanism in the eyes of the British State. It laid the foundation for eternal peace, a near-utopia that was sealed in the events to come.

When John Adams met George III: Forgiveness, Acceptance and Magnanimity

[When John Adams met George III. https://www.taraross.com/post/tdih-jadams-king-george]

On June 1785, we were to witness a moment of history. There was to be a Royal Audience between King George III and Ambassador (later President) John Adams. How was this meeting to be conducted? After all, it was a meeting between a man who voted for the Declaration of Independence and the victim of its rhetoric. It was a meeting between the leaders of two (very recent) viciously warring parties.

The following comes from John Adam’s official report and it is quite extraordinary.

John Adams’s remarked to King George III:

“Sir,…. It is in obedience to their express commands that I have the Honor to assure your Majesty of their unanimous Disposition and Desire to cultivate the most friendly and liberal intercourse between your Majesty’s subjects and their citizens . . . The appointment of a minister from the United States to your Majesty’s Court, will form an epocha in the History of England & of America. I think myself more fortunate than all my fellow citizens in having the distinguished honor to be the first to stand in your Majesty’s royal presence in a diplomatic character . . .”

King George III responded:

“I wish you Sir, to believe, and that it may be understood in America, that I have done nothing in the late contest, but what I thought myself indispensably bound to do, by the duty which I owed to my People. I will be very frank with you. I was the last to consent to the separation, but the separation having been made and having become inevitable, I have always said, as I say now, that I would be the first to meet the friendship of the United States as an independent Power. . . let the circumstances of language; religion and blood have their natural and full effect.”

The comments of the King need particular emphasis; for if they are the words of a tyrant, they are of a tyranny now past in a wave of a realist’s equanimous forgiveness. He is saying that the war having been won and US independence “having become inevitable”, he would fully accept the result of “the contest” with no hard feelings. The relationship now reimagined (no doubt influenced by Washington’s previous humility), he would look forward to a future of friendship between the two nations. Quite extraordinary! Quite unprecendented! Quite unrepeated! John Adams was equally magnanimous in victory.

These two gentlemen show us the path to peace.

In life and history, conflict is inevitable.

War – as a last resort - is sometimes unavoidable.

But the war having being won, it is incumbent on the victor to be gracious and for the loser to accept the result. Though they may have lost the battle, the vanquished is charged with the responsibility of looking to the future, building a shared destiny of co-operation and friendship.

Lessons in Leadership for the Palestinians … and Trump

What was achieved by Adams and the King that day is a lesson that the Arab States in general and the Palestinians in particular have so singularly failed to learn. Instead of accepting the result of the 1947-49 war, which they themselves initiated, they have persistently acted with aggression and hostility towards the newly born Israeli state. No George III has risen up to say “I was the last to consent to the Separation, but the Separation having been made and having become inevitable, I have always said, as I say now, that I would be the first to meet the friendship of Israel as an independent Power”. In short there has been no paradigm shift. Instead we have seen history on rinse and repeat. So while the United States and Britain are family happily united, the Jews and the Arab world are family unhappily estranged.

When Donald Trump speaks of eternal peace, it is, of course, possible, but it would require the Palestinians to take upon the lessons just articulated: Acceptance, forgiveness, leadership and a complete paradigm shift. Perhaps too much for the President to stake his reputation upon? Very probably. Yet there is at least one opportunity that should be seized forthwith: Trump would do well to read his history books and finally follow the example of Washington: a man of modesty, humility and a refusal to grasp for power. These are the actions that can change the world and finally, possibly, lead to eternal peace.

SOURCES:

1.Holland, Tom (2012). In the Shadow of the sword. Little, Brown.

2.Frankopan, Peter (2015). The Silk Roads. Bloomsbury.

3.Freedman, Paul: Yale course on the Early Middle Ages.

4.Kant, Immanuel (1795), Perpetual Peace: A Philosophical Sketch

5. https://www.taraross.com/post/tdih-jadams-king-george

Smith, Stephen (2008), In Defence of Politics, Yale

Freeman, Joanne B (2011), The Importance of George Washington, Yale

Transcript: https://oyc.yale.edu/history/hist-116/lecture-16