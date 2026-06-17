Escape from Iran --and Fighting for Freedom against Islamism

“The Zionist” is a compelling and highly professional podcast that dives deep into the lives and perspectives of Zionists from across the globe. Through intimate interviews, the podcast explores their unique backgrounds, personal experiences, and the historical and contemporary events that shape their connection to Zionism. These interviews, conceived, produced and edited by my colleague Adam, will then be released on this Substack. They are also available on Apple and Spotify (search “The Zionist”).

In today’s topical episode, Cyrus Razavi discusses his childhood in post-revolution Iran, marked by fear and oppression under a cruel regime. He shares how his views on Israel and Zionism evolved from negative propaganda to a more informed perspective, recognizing historical anti-Semitism. Cyrus warns against the dangers of Islamism and the alliance with the Western left, urging the West to defend freedom and resist oppressive ideologies.

Enjoy the show!

Sensitive listeners should be aware that there are references to torture in today’s interview.

The first interview can be found at this link:

Please note that Adam and I work in collaboration so that those who write for Guerre and Shalom may be suggested as potential interviewees on The Zionist Podcast. To be considered as a Guerre and Shalom contributor, one needs to be a paid subscriber of this publication. So consider signing up today!

On the topic of Middle Eastern freedom, readers are strongly encouraged to read Ann-Catrin and Khaled’s new release on the long dream of Kurdish self-rule. Part 1 of the book can be found here, exclusively on Guerre and Shalom during Summer 2026. In order to promote the Kurdish cause, consider liking and sharing the serialisation (even before finishing the read) as it’s a long piece that will require continual revisits: