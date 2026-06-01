Eighty-five years since the Farhud

On today’s tear-filled anniversary, Guerre and Shalom begins its partnership with Harif. It was an honour to present Pax Arabica to the Harif membership last month and it inspired us to create a deeper partnership moving forward. Henceforth, every one of their talks will be published and promoted on this platform.

HARIF is a UK charity representing Jews from North Africa and the Middle East (UK no.1186454) that is dedicated to promoting their history, culture and heritage.

Few in the West know that ancient Jewish communities, predating Islam by a millennium, produced the Babylonian Talmud, great rabbis, doctors, thinkers and poets.

Few in the West are aware that modern Jews were an integral part of the Middle East before they were driven out of their homes in the second half of the 20th century.

Over 2,000 years of history in the MENA came to an abrupt and tragic end just 50 years ago. Jews departed for Israel and the West, leaving an enormous cultural and economic void behind. In another 20 years, few Jews who were born in these countries will still be alive. A vital chapter of Jewish identity, history and culture – an entire civilisation – will be lost. HARIF is here to make sure it is not forgotten.

ON TODAY’S TALK:

Exactly eighty-five years have passed since the massacre which shattered the Iraqi-Jewish community in Iraq: two days in June 1941 of looting, murder and mutilation. What were its causes and consequences? Following a brief presentation by Lyn Julius, we will hear the testimonies of survivors, including by Joseph Samuels, and analysis by Professor Uzi Rabi, chairman of the Babylonian Jewry Heritage Center.

FOR MORE ON THE IRAQI CATASTROPHE, READ CHAPTER 8 OF PAX ARABICA:

To hear my Pax Arabica presentation to HARIF, press here :

Consider signing up to this Farhud event: