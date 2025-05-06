[Image: Thomas Sowell, the legendary economist able to talk human.]

The School Timetable: A Exercise in Scarcity

Economics is the study of scarcity and there is little that is more scarce than the hours in the school day. So with what should we fill it? Having timetabled mathematics, science and English literature, not to mention the latest fads and initiatives, how have we time left to add what the student really needs?

Considerations of this question tend to start at the end when really they should start at the beginning. We list all the subjects currently taught and treat them as a sacrosanct monolith incapable of displacement. We then proceed to ask the logical corollary: if there is no time left and nothing can be removed, then how can anything be added? Finally, the government completes the three stage process by avoiding the question entirely: instead they legislate for one or two hours of the latest fashionable, reactionary idea without giving any thought to timetabling, teacher subject knowledge or practicality. In anticipation of the dreaded government inspection, the school must then find a way to pretend that the new requirement is being fulfilled: Lip service without substance. Box ticking for box ticking's sake.

Perhaps the classic example is the requirement for primary schools to teach a modern foreign language. If the school is lucky enough to have a linguist like myself on the staff, then practice will extend beyond tokenism. Otherwise the personnel must do what they will. But even supposing that the teaching body is equipped to teach the subject in question, life will get in the way. In Macmillan's words “Events, dear boy, events”. And if there is one thing that a primary school is blessed with, it’s events: sports days, Christmas productions, nationally mandated examinations. The headline-grabbing government can legislate as it wills, but the basics of the curriculum are (or seem) insusceptible to change and the annual school calendar likewise.

So instead of starting at the end, let us start at the beginning. Without preconceptions, let us ask: what should be in the school curriculum? To this: I have a simple, but revolutionary, answer: to be an effective citizen. For each subject currently taught at both primary and secondary level, we must ask the unaskable question: Does it seriously contribute to the develop of citizenship or is it, at best, irrelevant?

Imagine yourself at election time in the privacy of the ballot booth and about to cast your vote. What knowledge need you possess in order to fulfil your duty responsibly? What issues must you understand? On what questions should you have an informed opinion? If we are able to respond to these inquiries, then we are able to work back logically towards the curriculum?

Has Physics had its day?

Perhaps it would be best to begin in the negative: to brutally highlight what we will never need to know. Brain surgery for example. It is wonderful that our society contains brain surgeons, those that can treat us in our hour of need. But is it necessary for us all to understand brain surgery? Are we able to fulfil our democractic duty only if we've undertaken an elementary course on the matter? Of course not. Amateur knowledge of brain surgery is not only unnecessary, but possibly harmful. We want our physicians to be the best or to never practise at all. Therefore it's an easy decision to remove brain surgery studies from secondary schools.

Yet if this logic holds true, we are obliged to ask the necessary, but uncomfortable, follow up: Does the democratic citizen need to know quadratic equations? Or physics? Or chemistry? Mathematics at primary level, which is to say the everyday, functional application of arithmetic, appears essential if we are to conclude that being a working citizen is the lifeblood of a democracy. But beyond the age of 12 or 13, mathematics becomes an irrelevance to all those unwilling to become a specialist in specific fields. As for physics and chemistry, beyond a very basic understanding of the functioning of our world, such studies take up valuable time on the secondary curriculum that should be used for other purposes.

If a student has a particular flair for numbers or scientific enquiry or engineering problems, then they should be encouraged to continue their studies in these domains. And if a student, having quit science, later realises that they should have continued on that path due to innate natural abilities, it will be of little difficulty for them to rebegin these studies later. After all, the contents of the 14 to 16 year old curriculum is hardly overcomplex especially for one with the relevant abilities. However, let us be clear, the good citizen is not the advanced mathematician or the chemist. Such skills will be irrelevant at the ballot box.

My brutal assault on mathematics and science, blasphemous as it is, could be applied equally to other domains. There are many students for whom the learning of languages is misplaced time and still others who languish away their hours in the technology workshop. Those who complain that I'm forcing children towards early specialisation misunderstand the nature of secondary education: it isn't that difficult. As long as children - or adults - are able to recommence a discarded subject at a later point, without prejudice to the decisions previously taken (so long as they commit to the requisite catch up study), then no loss will have been incured. A good teacher and a good parent will be able to direct their children in the right direction according to their observed talents; and if the adults err, the error should never be terminal. No age is ever too late for studying and retraining.

And let us add this: many subjects are taught for the first time at undergraduate level. Did I lose out from never having studied law at secondary school? Did the brain surgeons or sociologists? Did the self-taught tech genius? So why is it different for applied mathematics and engineering? At the age of 42, I'm starting to learn about certain subjects for the first time, the philosophy of language for example. I can say with confidence that I never lost out at all from a lack of secondary study because it is never too late to learn. School should never be about forming future careers; apprenticeships and university will more than take care of that. School should be about building citizenship.

Building Citizenship

So let us return to our earlier question: What information does the 18 year old, starring at his ballot box, need to know? And what skills does he need to be in possession of? A basic grounding in civics no doubt: the foundations of our democratic system, the role of different branches of government and the rights and values we hold dear. But beyond that, there are the two Holy Grails: history and, above all, economics.

Let us dispose of history quickly because I would like to trample without haste upon economic terrain. I've spoken of history and narrative much in my writings: the importance of feeling part of a national family and writing the next chapter with every passing generation. Narrative gives us meaning, narrative gives us cohesion and narrative reaffirms the social contract. Without knowing where we come from come from, we can have no possible guide map towards our ongoing destination. We will disregard our freedoms and spit contemptuously on the gains of our ancestors. We’ll make the same mistakes over and over again. We’ll fall for autocrats once more. And perhaps most of all, we’ll misremember the struggles of the past and the optimistic problem solving that was needed to bring us to this hour. When casting one's vote, there can be no excuse for repeating the errors of our fathers … and failing to repeat their undoubted courage. We must be knowledgeable of what came before. Only then can we decide wisely today.

Yet to be a citizen in a modern democracy, history is not enough, be that the history of our nation, the history of the West or the history of our religious tradition. Economics is the final frontier.

An Economics Education

Every election is decided on the basis of many issues, some high minded, such as foreign policy and crime, some juvenile, such as the leader's personality. But about all, we are asked to opine on the economy. We are asked to consent to increased spending and lower taxes. We are asked to consider rising inflation and monetary policy. We’re asked to condemn Trade Unions or else to support them. The minimum wage, rent controls, government make work schemes, the nationalisation of the railways, increased childcare, health service waiting lists, the economics of immigration: the list could go on and on. These issues and more are the bread and butter of election campaigns. But the public, whether educated or otherwise, haven't a clue about the issues involved. Instead we asked to trust our feelings: isn't it stingy of the government not to help this or that group? Are we ungenerous as a society for cutting welfare budgets? Shouldn't the government reduce its expenditure just like a good housewife? Whether you vote left or you vote right, the chances are that you are entirely ignorant of the effects of your views.

The modern election campaign is little more sophisticated than a Dutch auction, with every political party attempting to outbid and outcompassion the other. Even those selling austerity do nothing of the sort; merely proposing a minor cut to the deficit, all the while the national debt increases seemingly exponentially. With the public - including the university educated public - being none the wiser about interest rates, inflation and monetary policy, political debate is reduced to nothing more than a children's playground argument. Emotion is nauseatingly the demand of the hour.

Yet I don’t blame the public for this insufferable excuse for democratic discourse. Instead I blame their education. While we were learning about electrons and algebraic equations, valuable hours were being taken away from interest rates and bank deposits. Given the neglect, how exactly can we now be expected to do our democratic duty?

Now I know what you're thinking: economics is complicated. Above all economics is Maths. If the kids struggle to add up, how can we now expect them to create economic models, especially as I'm proposing reducing the Maths curriculum? But such talk falls into the trap set by economists: that their profession is a science susceptible to mathematical accuracy; that this subject is so complex that it must be left to the experts. It is this fallacy that leads to democratic bodies outsourcing economic policy: monetary matters to the Bank of England and spending decisions to quangos.

So let us be clear: economics is no more a science than astrology with it predictions being almost as accurate. Rather economics is a branch of philosophy: a tool for considering weighty questions such as freedom, political organisation and the kind of society we would like to live in. It makes us consider the values we would like to to live by. It forces us to choose an optimistic or pessimistic mindset.

There are many intelligent thinkers who use economic reasoning in such a way that is accessible to the public. Nowhere in Thomas Sowell’s Basic Economics does one find graphs or pompous mathematical jargon. Milton Friedman's Free to Choose documentary series was a classic work of plain speaking reasoning. Yanis Varoufakis’ Talking to my Daughter about the Economy is, as the title suggests, aimed at the everyday, inquisitive reader. And the wonderful Harry Hazlitt always spook as if he intended to be understood. All these figures, whether from left or right, understood the importance of economic education to our society. None of them were mystics operating a secret cult only open to the initiated. Rather all were (or are) teachers seeking to improve citizenship through an increased understanding of our world.

Debate over Indoctrination

Sowell and Varoufakis have very different conceptions of the world and coming from their very different economic traditions, they seek to reason themselves towards different conclusions. No matter. The school doesn't exist to indoctrinate. It exists to open the minds of its students. Its role is to make future voters aware of the debates shaping our society and though no economic theorist will be able to end those debates definitively, it is through listening to their arguments that the citizen will be equipped to make their political choices. The question isn't whether Sowell or Varoufakis are right - we can no more answer that definitively than prove the existence of God or command people to vote for a political party on a scientific basis - but whether any citizen ignorant of their reasoning is capable of filling their democratic duties. Of course students would need to commence their studies at a basic level, building on their knowledge with every year that passes. But the key takeaway is this: That no citizen untrained in politics, history and, above all, economics has the tools to do their most important job.

It may well be that you disagree with my conclusion. Perhaps you believe that physics is at the heart of citizenship and that no democratic society without generalised knowledge of the atom is capable of survival, but let us agree on this much: the school exists to build the citizen and it is from that premise that we must build the curriculum. The ideal school day should educate the citizen culturally, civically and in terms of the knowledge they need to do their duty. Knowledge isn't merely about facts but about free debate and it is through listening to the debates of our great thinkers, that the student can know their own mind. It is my contention that only when we begin this discussion seriously will our democratic society begin to function as it should.

This is the path to informed decision making.

This is the way to intelligent policy.

It is time to turn our feral youth into political animals.