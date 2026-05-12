Does the West deserve to survive? A question that’s rarely asked. A question that merits immediate response.

We act as if the West is the golden boy. The par excellence example of morality. It isn’t. It brought us the Holocaust in living memory. It brought us slaughter on a mass scale.

Much of what we call the West is young and immature. Spain emerged from dictatorship in 1975. Eastern Europe is in its third decade of freedom.

Dictatorship, war and empire: these are a very recent excesses of the European project, making any claim of “European values” seem laughable.

Antisemitism slipped away for a mere generation; the Vatican and Ireland recognising Israel through gritted teeth; memorials and museums taking the place of real Jewish communities. The default position of Europe is well-established: discrimination, exclusion and hatred towards the other. Pompous pronouncements and gourmet food belie the truth of their still xenephobic societies.

Europe is a shell of what it once was. Having murdered and exiled and sent its productive class to the gas chambers, it has nothing left to innovate with. Universities are factories of indoctrination and policy an exercise of denial of the past.

The continent follows in a long line of those who tried to kill the Jews. It never ends well. It always ends in stagnation and decline. And you’ll note that I talk of Europe not Germany. If anything, Germany is the mildly bright spot, having (largely) come to a reckoning with its past. But look to Poland or Hungary or even Spain, and the denial of an unexorcised antisemitism is leading to barely concealed delusion.

The greatest denier of reality is the Church and Christopher Hitchens is quite right on this point. The Holocaust didn’t come out of nowhere. It didn’t emerge from Berlin in a magic puff of German fanaticism. It was breed in those long centuries of exclusion, persecution and hate, maturated in an insincere stew of “loving ideology”. If you teach people that the Jews are Christ killers, then don’t expect mass conversion to salvation; the Jewish devils will be left to the flame.

The reckoning has never come. The confession remains absent. The lessons, such as they are drawn, are wrong. Mass immigration of Syrians as an answer to the Holocaust; hating anti-Jewish hate by inviting those educated in Jewish hate. The Holocaust was not about a general dislike of the other. It was principally about the Jews.

The Nazi European will, of course, detest the Muslim in his street, but there in the “Orient” they will swoon at Iranian “spheres of influence” nationalism. They don’t want “the other” here, but they celebrate them there —each of the great nationalisms ruling its unloved fiefdom.

When we - when I - speak of saving the West, it isn’t Europe I have in mind. It isn’t even Britain, the US and the Commonwealth, although they are far more historically deserving. Rather it is the ideas maturated in fires of Anglo-liberty: democracy, individual freedom, debate and the nation state. The idea that right is to be found and might is to be mocked. It is the ability of the little man and woman to find their own way in a horrific world of Eurasian nationalism. It is what we fought and died for in a World War.

Britain, the US and the Commonwealth have been beacons, not because that carry those names, but rather because they have defended those ideas —however imperfectly, with mistakes and missteps aplenty. Should these ideas be abandoned, then the Anglo-West manifesto is as meritless as those of Europe and Arabica, exercises in moral denial both.

It is in this framework that we must speak once more of the Jews: not an orbs of perfection nor victimhood, but rather as what they represent. The Jew is the person personified; the individual seeking rights to survive in a world of might and religious blocs.

Whether there are thriving Jewish communities, there is respect for human dignity; each man and women with the legal tools to defend their person, property and liberty. In such countries, the demographic weight of mighty is blown asunder by an image resplendent - that of the individual endowed by divine reflection.

The Jew is the subject that can win no election and form no party. The hateful council of nations will bully it into demographic submission. Only the great nation state can speak of values, that with the humility to defend the individual, that with the self-effacement to protect against its own power.

The moral is that institution which defends the demographically vulnerable. And who are these? Not women: half the population. Nor gays: in every class and ethnicity. Nor Muslim immigrants with their overwhelming demographic weight. But the Jews: always vulnerable. Always the ever sensitive canary in the coal mine.

Of course women and gays and Muslims should have protection and opportunities. Equality and the right to flourish. But the foundation of their rights is not demographic importance, but the acceptance that even the minuscule Jewish wanderers have a right to be. Where the Jews are denied by elections, the rights of others are built on sand.

The geographic West was built up by technology, science and industrial revolution. But rights don’t come from nature. They are insisted upon. Those societies that harry the Jew have abandoned Genesis. They have abandoned the insistence on human dignity in the face of “natural” reality, and replaced it by “scientific observation”: that human nature favours the mighty and that mother nature is “morally right”. Such destroyers of civilisation accept national domination by regional powers and individual domination by the majority. It is the long slippery slope to yet another Holocaust.

Those that are abandoning the Jews, from Pedro Sánchez to the Democratic Party, from the far-left to Tucker Carlson, are not “just” abandoning the physical safety of a small number of vulnerable people: they are abandoning the values of the Anglo-West. They are denying through every podcast and every word, the cardinal moral truth: that each individual matters, no matter how small, no matter how demographically irrelevant.

If these charlatans and Eurasian antisemites continue in their disturbing march towards dystopia, then they will have done more than condemn me, my family and my people: they would have destroyed the values of civilisation itself. And if and when that happens, I will proclaim in a sad, but certain, voice those words that never should have to be uttered: The West doesn’t deserve to survive.

A SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM THE CANARY:

Dear readers,

I am at a crossroads; a painful time of decision. At a moment where I will responsible for the entire financial health of my family, I need to choose. To dedicate my life to cause of Guerre and Shalom - the battle for Truth in a time of rampant antisemitism- or work full-time as a badly paid English teacher in an foreign academy. The latter option will barely cover the rent. The former is essential if our civilisation is to survive.

There are times in life when one needs to cross the Red Sea. There is no looking back. There are no choices, only challenges; belief in God is your only Rock. To all my reader’s it is clear: I have a talent for writing and a mind for ideas. Most importantly, I have a noble cause. A fight for the integrity of Truth in a world of darkness.

This is no vanity project. If it were only for myself, I would forget my dreams of success and content myself with financial pain. But this isn’t an optional endeavour. Genocide, apartheid, ethnic cleansing: all these words have been abused to the detriment of us all. We have surrendered to lies and supported intellectual surrender in the name of false peace.

There are other writer-artists who speak of current affairs. With great talent and committed endeavour they fight the good fight in the name of Israel, civilisation and the True West. Yet I fight a different battle, related but neglected: The War on Truth. I fight alone. And without this project, we will abandon the Danube to the Barbarians. The stakes are that high. The costs are that severe.

Yet Guerre and Shalom has stagnated; a painful metaphor for general surrender to lies. I have done all I can. Serialisations. Special Weeks. Guest analysis. Book writing, released and in progress. I have so much books nearly written and ready to go. But I need more time and much more publicity. I have (largely) been ignored by the Great and the Good. All those podcasters and luminaries who claim to care for The Cause have turned the other way. Why release anymore book material before the last has done its work? Why neglect my family when they are the only ones who care?

I will soon be forced to retire from this delusion that the West can be saved; that the Truth can be salvaged. I will work, silently, mutely, in a job (TEFL teaching) that denies my ability and refutes the necessity of my endeavours. Yet I cannot desire to change the narrative more than my readers who don’t pay and my non-readers who don’t care.

There is no more to be done. I ask one more time for paid subscriptions. I ask one more time for patronage (founder membership) - the fuel that can really save this project. More, I ask for a wealthy follower to pay a monthly wage, so that I have time to concentrate properly on this necessary task and support my family. I have so much left inside me. There is so much still to be done.

I live with two ghosts. Vincent Van Gogh and Franz Kafka. Artists ignored in their lifetime to crocodile tears after their death. I don’t want recognition after death. I want to support my family now. I want to fulfil my potential now. I want to win the War on Truth now. But I’ve read my history. I, like Vincent and Franz before me, will be abandoned to a cruel fate of unsalvageable misery.

Faced with that reality, I must somehow concentrate on my family. Be an academy worker. Scrape by as a tutor. Be abandoned for not having the right qualifications; no pupillage at 24 condemning my life forever.

So I have a choice and so do you. Should I continue? And if I should, with what means?

Many thanks,

The Canary

Please subscribe as paid —or better as a founder member:

PURE JEWISH ANGER

by The Canary

OPENING STATEMENT:

I’m a Jew that likes irony

DEFENDANT A: Middle East

Indictments 1 to 5

DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est

Indictments 6 to 12

6. Common Will // 7. Ivory Towers: Sold // 8. First they called it racism // 9. The Great Betrayal // 10.War Crimes // 11. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 12. J’accuse!

DEFENDANT C: Us

To come…