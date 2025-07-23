[Image: The Syrian President on a Friday night.]

DOES SYRIA HAVE A RIGHT TO EXIST?

Does that question shock you? It shouldn't because it's asked with alarming frequency about one country in particular. You need not ask which; for it’s the only one they ever talk about; one of the oldest countries represented at the United Nations.

They never ask about Pakistan, no matter that it was created in almost precisely the same year and in almost precisely the same circumstances. We all know why, so we need not elaborate further.

I believe in equality, so it's only fair that Syria suffers the same treatment as its two Western neighbours; the same fearful cross examination that every newborn Middle Eastern State apparently deserves. When Lebanon was conceived as a Christian entity, the Syrian hawk objected strongly. When Israel roared again after long repose, the Syrian hyeana launched all out war. It cheered as its coastal neighbor flipped religions and it applauds daily to the rhythm of Israeli delegitimization.

But could it be that Syria itself is the unworthy addition to the Levant?

Could it be that Syria has lost its right to be, at least within its current borders?

To answer these questions, we need to dig further into the concept of statehood and who has the right to be honored with international recognition.

The answer of real politik is clear: any densely packed territory, where the majority of inhabitants wish for statehood, must be granted it forthwith. Else one will speak in dark tones of colonisation. Invariably such states are Christian or Muslim and reflect the settled majority at some point in the 20th century. Nomadic, widely spread or small minority peoples are inevitably left out of the Statehood game. There is no requirement as to style of governance, respect for human rights or commitment, even to the most minor extent, to common decency.

The United Nations Charter is written in such a way as to discourage the alteration of borders. African national boundaries, which in no way respect ethnic, tribal or linguistic dividing lines, are to be respected at almost any cost. There, where Sykes or Picot scribed their pen, is inviolable. Occasionally, at the price of great blood, new nations shriek into being (as was the case with South Sudan). Theoretically, one nation can secede from another after civilized referenda. Uniquely, the human rights community can obsessively advocate for one stateless people out of many to emerge on the world stage.

These are the rarest exceptions that prove the rule. Ordinarily the modern nation state reflects the stubborn pig-headedness of the ancient laws of Persia and Media. Once a modern power has been recognized by the United Nations within specified boundaries, it must remain as eternal as the burning Sun. But is that right and is it wise?

It has been accepted in my writings that the majority settled population within any nation is vested with extraordinary power. It is they that organically embody the essence of a country. It is they that have vast power to weald and it is they that must consent to affect constitutional change. Human rights, such as they have any real world impact, must be granted by the country’s social conservative majority , often after centuries of organic development. The powerless minorities must take that which they are granted and guard it jealously. And so it is that vulnerable minority representatives such as myself fight for Western liberal democracy to this day everyday.

So if ought must bow to is in the arena of power, what hope is there for the embattled nomad and the besieged settled minority in more hostile climes? Must they simply accept their fate at the blade of a jihadist sword? Must they writhe in agony when the majority’s butchers come to call?

This question could not be any more pertinent in the Levantine case. That the overwhelming majority in every State (bar one) are now Muslim Arabs is a fait accompli. Their enhanced status may have come about through Armenian genocides, Jewish expulsions and raised Christian villages, but the modern reality cannot be ignored. Neither can we close our eyes to the dangers faced by the minorities that remain.

Yet these minorities are neither immigrants nor latecomers. Indeed, many of the Muslim Arab “indigenous majority” arrived in recent centuries; they oft came long after the minorities had been comfortably ensconced in oriental situe. In the West, legally invited immigrants have a legitimate expectation to rights, respect and dignity, but in the Middle East, the obligation is even more incumbent upon the majority. If they were there first, owned property first, enjoyed religious liberty first, then the newly elevated sovereign majority have an obligation to maintain their neighbours’ past privileges.

Sovereignty may have fallen, but the rights of minorities to life, liberty and property remain. Else humanity melts into tyranny.

Syria is possibly the most prominent case in point. In such a sectarian region, none can deny that sovereignty now lies with the Sunni Arab majority; but the Kurds, Druze, Alawites and Christians have more than an abstract “universal right” to continuance in their homeland. Rather, it is the obligation of the Sunni Arabs to ensure their absolute protection and insofar as they are unwilling or unable to discharge this duty, they must be forced to do so.

Forced? How so? Shouldn’t we accept that rights, however noble, must be consented to by power? Shouldn't we finally recognize reality; that only the political West is capable of granting and protecting minority rights? And isn't the bloodstained reign of Assad’s Alawite clan evidence enough that MENA minorities must rule by the fist or die by the sword?

We must not be willing to grant any such concessions. If Syria cannot protect its minorities - and let us now accept the Assadic assertion that only Alawite self-protection was viable - then surely the State boundaries must be altered.

If only the Druze can protect the Druze in their homeland, then there must be a Druze State in Syria.

If only the Kurds can protect themselves, then Rojava must fly free.

Not only are we not bound by this absurd notion of unalterable borders, but we are obliged to reject it when only change will lead to minority protection. Syria in its current borders has had nearly a century to prove its worth. It has failed and failed spectacularly. Its ancient Christian community is in freefall, its Druze are facing slaughter and its once proud Jewish minority has shriveled to nothing. The Alawites turned to power for their protection, yet managed only to soak themselves in unwashable guilt.

Only the Kurds have stood strong. And how? They have guns! And the embryonic institutions of a sovereign State. The Turkish occupation army of Northern Syria will do all it can to thwart their efforts, but nothing may prove stronger than their unconquerable will to survive.

Syria stands at a tipping point. It is weak and it deserves to be weak. Its terrorist-trained rulers do all in their power to slaughter the minority foe. Occasionally they fail, too often they succeed. All the spineless international community need do is unilaterally change the borders. Recognize a Kurdish Rojava. Recognize a Christian and Alawite State on the formerly Syrian coast. Accept a Druze Suweida in the immiserated country’s South West.

The Sunni lunatics currently in charge may continue as the barbaric rulers of a rump Syrian failed State. We recognize their sovereignty over themselves, but we reject it over the unwilling ancient communities of the Levant.

Statehood is not a right but a privilege. Often, of course, we must surrender to desperate real politik. ‘Though we may seek the freedom of Tibet we recognize its unreality in the current Chinese age. But where we can; where tyranny is weak, but its hate is strong; we must seize our opportunity and do what is morally right.

Statehood isn’t fiefdom; it is a modern tool of protection. Israel has a right to exist because it protects an embattled Middle Eastern minority along with the ancient, peaceful minorities within its borders. Syria, however, has no such right following the exact same line of reasoning.

I recognise independent Rojava, independent Suweida and independent Latakia and I call for a suspension of co-operation with Syrian Damascus until it finally decides to join the civilised world.

The days of bowing to the UN Chartered Idol has finally come to an end.