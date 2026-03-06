Foreword:

“They are breaking International Law!” How many times have we heard this statement? How many times have we uttered this statement? But what if International Law - outside of treaties made between free-acting parties - doesn’t actually exist? What if it is a figment of our collective imaginations? Worse still, what if we have given incredible power to group of ICJ judges - many of whom hail from undemocratic countries and act under dictatorial influence - to arbitrarily apply this “system of law” with serious consequences for the Free World.

It is this vital question which I consider today. You will never view International Law with the same respect again.

“Does customary international law exist?” by Daniel Clarke-Serret

Introduction

Critics have long argued that International Law is a system unworthy of the name. They note the lack of an international legislature and the woefully inadequate enforcement mechanisms.

Such shortcomings are readily conceded by proponents of the system. They counter, not that these defects are unproblematic, but rather that a system cannot be denied the label of “law” merely because it doesn't showcase the features of an efficient municipal legal system. At the heart of the concept of law, they argue, is the idea of obligation. Although States may not always comply with their international duties, they recognise that these obligations exist and that they are legally binding upon them.

The following quote from Herbert Hart is the classic defence of International Law.

“What these rules require is thought and spoken of as obligatory; there is general pressure for conformity to the rules; claims and admissions are based on them and their breach is held to justify not only insistent demands for compensation, but reprisals and countermeasures. When the rules are disregarded, it is not on the footing that they are not binding; instead efforts are made to conceal the facts”.

Professor Hart’s impassioned defence logically follows from his general conclusions about the nature of law. In The Concept of Law, the jurisprudential work from which this quote derives, Hart famously argues that legal systems are made up of rules, both primary and secondary.

He begins his analysis by dismissing the so-called ‘command theory’, propounded by John Austin, which explains the law as a matter of orders backed up by threats. To reject International Law on the basis that it lacks organised sanctions is to equate the notion of having an obligation with the threat of suffering a sanction or punishment. In short, to reject international law on this basis is to tacitly accept the Austinian theory of law, something which Hart, unsurprisingly, was reluctant to do. By way of contrast, Hart’s rebuttal is wholly consistent with the idea that the essence of a legal system is the rules, or obligations, which make it up.

Should one reject Hart’s rule-based theory, the consequence may be to deny the marriage of International and Law entirely. When the vicar asked if anyone objected to the union, domestic law swiftly raised its hand. As did rival legal theorists. Austinians, for example, regard the lack of organised sanctions as fatal to the law classification.

Yet, for the purposes of this essay, I will make two presumptions: that Hart’s rule-based theory of law is correct and consequently that if International Law is a system composed of obligations, it deserves to attract the label of ‘law’. I am prepared to make this concession, not because I necessarily agree with Hart’s theory, but rather because if it can be proved, in contradiction to Hart’s claims, that States do not regard themselves as legally bound by international obligations, it will become untenable for even the most generous observer to argue that International Law is a true system of law.

In this essay, I will focus exclusively on the rules of international custom. My thesis shall be that these rules are not viewed by States as legal obligations and therefore, according to Hart’s own logic, should not be regarded, collectively, as a source of law.

The conditions for the formation of international legal obligations

When discussing the appropriateness of labelling international custom as law, it is important to make a distinction between form and substance. There is no doubt that (most) States, national courts, international courts and international organisations all formally regard custom as a valid source of international law. That’s to say that formal declarations, both written and oral, have been made to this effect.

To take one example, Article 38(1)(b) of the Statute of the ICJ stipulates that international custom is a source of law to be applied in disputes before it. Lord Denning, in Trendtex Trading Corporation v Central Bank of Nigeria, declared that international custom both exists and forms part of the common law of England. Furthermore, States today regularly justify their global actions with reference to customary international law.

The key question, however, is whether the authors of such declarations genuinely believe that rules of customary international law are binding upon sovereign States. To answer that question, the way in which international custom is formed must be carefully examined. It is that to which I now turn.

For a rule of customary international law to be established, there must be both evidence of general State practice and a belief among those States which undertake the practice that it is legally binding (opinio juris). These two conditions are expressly set out in Article 38(1)(b) of the Statute of the ICJ. Moreover these conditions have been formally reaffirmed on numerous occasions by State officials and national courts (see for example the English case of West Rand Central Gold Mining v The King).

Yet although universally accepted, these two conditions are notoriously difficult to apply. The inevitable consequence it uncertainty about which rules of customary international law exist at any given time. This is a major problem, for if a State cannot specify customary rules with certainty, then it will never view itself as obligated to act in any particular way.

General State practice

Let us first consider the condition that there be evidence of general State practice. State practice has no precise meaning, but is widely understood to include physical acts, claims, declarations in public fora, votes in the General Assembly of the United Nations, national laws, national judgements and omissions. Indeed, as Akehurst has noted, it includes “Any act or statement by a State from which views about customary law can be inferred”.

This definition is extremely wide. In the North Sea Continental Shelf Cases, the ICJ considered the question of how much State practice is needed to bring a rule of international law into being. The Court held, unhelpfully and using rather vague terms, that there is only ‘general practice’ where a particular practice is “widespread and representative”. It further held - extraordinarily - that there is no set time for which a practice must be followed; the passage of only a short period is no bar. Thus an extremely new rule of custom may become “law” so long as within said period State practice is both “extensive and virtually uniform”.

In this sea of vagueness there appears to be just one small island of clarity. In determining whether there is “evidence of general practice” one should have particular regard to the practice of those States whose interests are specially affected in the particular context.

These rather wide definitions of what State practice is and how much State practice is needed to bring a rule of international custom into being have consequences. They effectively allow national and international tribunals to hold that any rule of international customary law they want to exist does in fact exist. Huge discretion is put in hands of the courts which they all use to advance their respective interests.

The example of torture is instructive. The prohibition on torture, international tribunals regularly affirm, is a rule of customary international law. Consequently, all States, including those who decline to ratify human rights conventions, are legally bound to abstain from using this technique (if one accepts that international custom is a source of international law).

For anyone who believes that the wielding of arbitrary judicial power is dangerous, these regular affirmations of the ICJ and other international tribunals should be viewed with great concern. Although torture is an abhorrent practice, the fact is is that it is employed widely by governments across the globe. Probably the vast majority of governments. No amount of declarations by State officials in public fora can change the reality, for repetition that torture is outlawed is descriptively false. It is a fiction (unfortunately) to say that its prohibition is confirmed by “widespread and representative State practice”.

My view, simply put, is this. International judges declare torture to illegal because that is the result that fits with their political ideals. It most certainly is not the result yielded by an honest application of the Article 38(1)(b) conditions.

Opinio Juris

The decisions of the ICJ as regards opinio juris appear equally arbitrary. In the Asylum Case, the ICJ held that a rule of Latin American ‘local custom’, permitting States to grant political asylum to members of foreign rebel movements, did not in fact exist. The basis for this decision was a lack of opinio juris, that the Latin American States did not consider this rule to be legally binding upon them.

The nub of the ICJ’s ruling was this: that when asylum had been granted in the past the prime motivation had been that of political expediency. This conclusion, perhaps inadvertently, brings to light the gaping inconsistencies in the ICJ’s caselaw. Whilst it was undoubtedly correct here in its assessment of Latin American State motivation, surely political expediency is almost always the motivation of a State when it declares that a particular action is permitted by customary international law.

Torture, again, is a classic example. Governments which routinely torture political opponents ‘affirm’ the practice to be illegal practice in public fora. And why? Because it’s political advantageous for them to do so. So if political expediency rules out the existence of opinio juris, wither customary international law. Perhaps their justices should be more reluctant in future to assign ‘legal obligation’ to a political convenience.

The Asylum Case backs up my thesis that customary international law is a misnomer. It does so in two important ways.

Firstly, given the ICJ’s concession that opinio juris does not exist when a custom is exercised for reasons of political expediency married with the fact that governments do act for reasons of political expediency, the court tacitly admits the true “State mentality —that they do not genuinely see themselves as being under an obligation to comply with rules of customary international law.

Secondly, that the ICJ routinely “discovers” legally binding rules of international custom, ignoring clear evidence of political motivation (torture etc), creates a certainty deficit. Simply put, it’s difficult to predict what conclusions the court will come to. This, once more, has consequences. It means that States, including those which genuinely believe in the virtues of an international system, are in permanent ignorance of the obligations which are incumbent upon them. If a State is perpetually unclear as to how to act, it is surely incorrect to claim, as does Professor Hart, that “what the rules require is thought … of as obligatory”.

The difference between domestic and international law: the importance of predictability

It could be argued that by criticising the interpretation and application of the conditions laid out in Article 38(1)(b) (State practice and opinio juris), I am being inconsistent. For, in spite of the vagueness of numerous rules of English domestic law, I neither argue that these rules are applied arbitrarily, nor that these rules fail the test of being sources law.

Yet such allegations of inconsistency, if made, would be unfounded. As Ronald Dworkin has argued, law, in the American and English legal systems, is made up of both rules and principles. In a case where the Statutory provision to be applied is vague, the decision made by the national court will derive from those principles which form the backbone of the nation’s “past political decisions” (both legislation and cases). Thus even if a rule of national law is vague, a citizen, in full knowledge of the principles of his legal system (in England these include equality, “no man shall profit from his own wrong” etc) will know how to act.

The same cannot be said of International Law, for, in my view, there are very few principles which permeate the decisions of the ICJ. Although all decent people abhor torture and racial discrimination, declared by the ICJ to be prohibited by International Law in spite of a lack of State practice, it surely cannot be said that these decisions were founded on any international principle that “human rights shall be respected”. If that were so, sexual discrimination, formally criticised by the vast majority of States, would also be prohibited by customary international law. The sexual apartheid practised by Saudi Arabia, whereby women are excluded from voting and forbidden from driving cars would be declared illegal. It isn’t. It won’t be. The global system is a values vacuum.

In this way, it is simply impossible for the “citizens” of the international legal system (be they States, international organisations or individuals) to predict what conclusions the ICJ will arrive at and thus what conduct is permissible. It fails the test of Law 101.

The inaccuracy of describing international rules as obligations in light of the process by which those rules change

Due to the way in which customary international law is formulated, States rarely know with certainty with which obligations they are expected to comply . So much has been explained. Nevertheless I am prepared to concede that within the body of customary international law there are certain rules about whose existence States are certain.

Currently, for example, it is near-universally accepted by the international community that one State may not issue an arrest warrant in respect of a serving official in another State, regardless of the breaches of (so-called) international humanitarian law that the said official is alleged to have committed. Yet in spite of this certainty, it would be wrong to argue that such rules are regarded by States as binding obligations. Therefore, in line with Hart’s own argumentation, they should not be classified as rules of law.

The argument for this proposition runs as follows. The rules of customary international law, which are certain today, may change. What is currently forbidden may one day be permitted. An action which under the current rules is classified as a ‘breach’ may under the future rules be deemed permissible. And how? Yes indeed —-the how is most illuminating.

There is no legislature. So rules of customary international law only change when the general practice of States change. Thus the only way for a current rule of customary international law to be reversed is for a representative group of States to intentionally and explicitly act in breach. So If Trump attacks Iran and he is supported in that “breach” by Israel, the Gulf Arabs and many Europeans, then ipso facto the custom has changed — and the “law” also.

If States viewed rules of international custom as obligatory or legally binding they would comply with them, regardless of whether they wished their abolition or development. If, for whatever reason, a State sought to contravene a rule, efforts would, in the words of Hart, “(be) made to conceal the facts”. But that’s not what happens and we see it today in Iran.

Here’s the reality. The cynical, unvarnished reality. States ask themselves if the current rules suit them; fit with their view of how International Law should be. If not, they explicitly act in breach in an attempt to create a new body of general State practice and, in turn, a new body of customary “rules”.

When Belgium, in the Arrest Warrant case of 11th April 2000, issued an international arrest warrant against the serving Congolese foreign minister, it must have been aware that its action was not supported by current State practice. Yet it “breached” International Law anyway, not out of a desire to defy the will of the international community, but rather due to a sincere belief that serious violations of international humanitarian law should not be left unpunished.

Belgium realised that only by setting a new precedent could the current rule of international custom (which it regarded as lacking moral virtue) be changed for the better. Indeed had the ICJ not been called to adjudicate on the legality of Belgium’s actions, other States may have chosen to follow her lead, possibly resulting in a change of international custom.

This is troubling or revealing depending on your point of view. Think of the following analogy. A burglary epidemic. 55% of a town’s residents became burglars overnight, causing misery to the remaining 45%. The cases go to court and the judge’s ruling is surprising (to say the least). Through widespread customary practice, breaking and entering is now “legal”.

Is that a legal system worthy of its name? Is it justice? Does that protect the victims of violence? You decide.

Belgium, of course, would counter motives —“noble and principled” no doubt. They are no burglars, rather principled wielders of jury equity. Yet in their self-declared righteousness, they make a startling admission: that the breach of undesirable customary rules is a legitimate option. “Bad” rules aren’t binding. Obligations to “the wrong” don’t exist. Oh dear. Wasn’t obligation a condition of law formation in the first place? It seems that Belgium doesn’t view international law as binding. None of them do.

It gets worse. Because new rules of international custom don’t come into existence on a fixed day, a State can never know with certainty whether it is acting in breach of an old rule or acting in compliance with a new rule. Yet again it is left to tribunals, both national and international, to determine the answer to this question. Yet again the response of those tribunals, particularly the ICJ, will be both unprincipled and unpredictable.

Moreover the response given will be dependent upon time, specifically upon the moment in time at which the tribunal is called to adjudicate. Had the ICJ, in the Arrest Warrant case, made its judgement at a later point, after a substantial body of State practice had been built up, Belgium’s actions may have been held to be legal. It is indeed ironic that the better customary international law is enforced by tribunals, the less likely that rules of customary international law will change for the better.

Austin v Hart. Obliged v obligated. Why States comply with some international rules.

There are a limited number of rules of international custom, confirmed by universal State practice, that can both be stated with certainty and are unlikely to change. These include the rule that serving members of a country’s diplomatic corps are immune from jurisdiction in the States where they are stationed. If this rule were changed, the present relative stability of international relations would be thrown into turmoil. So are these, at the very least, examples of international law?

I am sceptical, and the reason can be simply put: such rules may not be properly classified as obligations.

States respect the diplomatic immunity rule, along with all the other rules of a certain and stable nature, not because of their moral virtue, but rather because of the serious consequences of failing to do so. A State may very well believe that it is morally incumbent upon it to arrest a member of a foreign diplomatic corps if that individual was previously complicit in serious breaches of human rights. Yet it takes pause, for it is conscious of the consequences. Such an action would lead to its diplomats being arrested in the State of the arrested foreign diplomat.

Its position is comparable to that of a cashier in a high street bank being forced at gunpoint to hand over the cash. The cashier knows that the gunman has no moral right to the money, but the consequences of failing to comply with his demand would be disastrous.

Austin, of course, would regard such rules as obligations since he considered the very essence of an obligation to be an order backed up by a threat. Yet Hart, in Chapter 5 of The Concept of Law, drew a sharp distinction between “being obliged to do something” and “having an obligation”. He put forward the ‘gunman situation’ as a classic example of the former: one is “obliged to do something” when acting purely out of fear of the consequences. By contrast, one can only be said to “have an obligation” if “the violation of a rule is not merely the basis for the prediction that a hostile reaction will follow, but the reason for hostility”.

The reason that States scrupulously follow the rules on diplomatic and Head of State immunity, in contrast to so many other rules of international custom, is purely out of fear of the consequences. In short, they are “obliged”, not “obligated”, to comply.

Naturally one may reject Hart’s obliged/obligated distinction, but no matter. For Hart did not reject Hart’s distinction. So the professor is surely inconsistent in arguing that rules of international custom are regarded by States as obligatory.

Conclusion

So let us conclude. Let us put Hart’s claim to the test; his assertion that rules of international law are thought of by States as obligatory.

I have specifically focused on the rules of international custom and in their regard, I have come to a clear conclusion: States do not consider themselves as being under any kind of legal obligation. Although they formally declare international custom to be a binding source of law, the evidence suggests otherwise. And the charge sheet is damning.

States act due to national interest and political expediency. There is no opinio juris.

It is unclear which rules of international custom exist. So how can States feel under any obligation to comply?

The only way to reverse the rules is to breach them. How then are they obligations?

And here’s the test. Faced with a choice between complying with immorality and breaching an immoral rule, the self-declared moral State chooses the latter. Without qualms, it wears its true obligation on its sleeve. It bombs Kosovo. It arrests Africa government ministers. It does whatever the hell it pleases. And sometimes the self-declared moral State isn’t moral after all. Ask the ICC in the case of the Gaza War and Yoav Gallant.

Sometimes States comply with rules, that we concede. But not with law. It would be in direct contradiction of Hart’s own conception of law to describe compliance out of fear as “obligation”.

Hart claims that rules must be obligatory to be classified as law. I agree. Which is why rules of international custom can never be so classified.

So case closed your honour. The rest, as Rory Stewart would say, is politics.