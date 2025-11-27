Guerre and Shalom

Alan K
2h

The Jews of Europe believed they were a productive part of the European fabric of life, and they were, until 1938 and the rise of the national socialists.

The rest is history and don't forget about the SS Nazi Handschar Divisions .

Heartworker
8m

Such glossing over and appeasing does not do justice to reality. It is a form of turning a blind eye.

If you talk to the glorious "man on the street," you habitually hear only what "militant Palestinians" also say; the citizen who wants to consider himself "normal" just doesn't want to be militant and rousing on the street.

But by that, they spread exactly the same unreal nonsense as militant "Palestinians" and Muslims.

They know NOTHING about Israel, but keep on babbling about a "two-state solution" that already exists, they ignore the fact that so-called "Palestinians" want to annihilate ALL Jews, no matter what they do and no matter how much land is given to them.

They ignore that "Gaza" WAS a "two-state solution" and that "Palestinians" cannot and do not want to run a state; they only can and want to destroy, and tolerate no other peoples besides themselves.

Which can only lead to the clear conclusion that they HAVE to and MUST be destroyed. They also babble on about alleged "genocide" and the "military action by Netanyahu" in Gaza, even though this was lenient compared to the unimaginable crimes committed by the "Palestinians."

Anything less than the complete annihilation of "Gaza" and the ”Palestinians” who ALWAYS EVER vote(d) 80% for Hamas, is too lenient; the criminals will never give in, they can only be completely destroyed.

The "average person on the street"—as always—just wants "peace and quiet" instead of "people arguing too much/too loud."

But they can "vote" for loud and dull troublemakers like Trump or Farage—people who "think" and say exactly the same things "from the right" as "Palestine fans" on the "left." Really engaging with the Holy Land and informing o.s. is "too much effort" for them. They prefer to consume television shows. And that's why they are the "silent majority". They will also remain silent during the next Holocaust, just to "have peace and quiet", make no mistake.

