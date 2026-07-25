Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Alan Mairson's avatar
Alan Mairson
6h

Now that’s what I call “equal time”! Thanks so much for republishing this, Daniel.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
4h

Here are some titles Nacham’s snobbish anti-Zionist adversaries Beatrice and her friends would do well to read:

• Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth by Noa Tishby

• Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn by Daniel Gordis

• Jerusalem: The Biography by Simon Sebag Montefiore

• When the Stones Speak: The Remarkable Discovery of the City of David and What Israel's Enemies Don't Want You To Know by Doron Spielman

• Hostage: An NYT Bestselling War Memoir of Survival and the Human Spirit in Gaza by Eli Sharabi

• On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization – An Instant NYT Bestseller of Geopolitics and Terrorism Reporting by Douglas Murray

• Israel on Trial: Examining the History, the Evidence, and the Law by Roy K. Altman

• Unsafe at MIT: A Chronicle of a Campus War on the Jews by Yossi Sheffi

• When We See You Again by Rachel Goldberg-Polin

• Antisemitism: Here and Now by Deborah E. Lipstadt

• People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present by Dara Horn

• Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor: A New York Times Bestseller on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict and the Hope for Peace by Yossi Klein-Halevi

• The War of Return: How Western Indulgence of the Palestinian Dream Has Obstructed the Path to Peace by Adi Schwartz & Einat Wilf

• Teaching Zionism: Revelations from a Skeptical Classroom by Einat Wilf

• Hamas and Its Two Million Hostages by Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib

• The October 7 War: Israel's Battle for Security in Gaza by Seth J. Frantzman

• Ghosts of a Holy War: The 1929 Massacre in Palestine That Ignited the Arab-Israeli Conflict by Yardena Schwartz

• The Gates of Gaza: A Story of Betrayal, Survival, and Hope in Israel’s Borderlands by Amir Tibon

• 10/7: 100 Human Stories by Lee Yaron

• Surviving October 7: The Nova Festival Massacre: A 22-Year Old Woman's Story of Terror, Escape, and Resilience by Shahar Horovitz

• Battles in White: 7 October attack: The story of the medical, nursing, and rescue teams by Yael Dreznik

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