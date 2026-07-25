Alan is the former staff editor of the National Geographic Magazine. Here’s his foreword:

If you haven’t read Nachum Kaplan’s viral Substack post, “The people who know nothing know everything,” stop now and read it here. It’s pointed, funny, wise, and timely. But it’s also not the full story. In his account of an emotional and bitter debate at a dinner party, Nachum sets up and then knocks down more than a few straw men and women, who were furious when their private dinner conversation went public. So, a few days later, Julian, Nadia, Marcus, Eleanor, Simon, and Beatrice gathered at a local tavern to drink a few beers and vent about Nachum Kaplan נַחוּם, his viral assault, and their now tarnished reputations.

Don’t forget to read Francisco J Bernal’s review of Daniel Clarke-Serret’s new book “Pure Jewish Anger”:

The heavy oak door of the tavern swung shut, cutting off the cold evening mist. Inside, the warm air was thick with the scent of fried food and stale beer. At a table opposite the bar, Julian, Nadia, Marcus, Eleanor, and Simon sat shoulder-to-shoulder around a ring-stained, butcher-block table. Beatrice, who had hosted the dinner party that Nachum had ruthlessly dissected on Substack, poured a fresh round from two pitchers — one ale, one stout.

“A toast to Nachum the Substacker,” Marcus said, lifting his glass with a twist of bitter irony. “May his paid subscriber count rise as fast as our blood pressure.”

“It already has,” Eleanor sighed. As a professor of postcolonial literature, she had long ago perfected the academic art of converting adjectives into accusations, but Nachum’s public ambush had left her uncharacteristically raw. “My department chair emailed it to the faculty listserv this morning. No note. Just the link. Nachum turned us into caricatures. Or cartoons. People now think we’re idiots.”

“He captured our likenesses just well enough to make the insults sting,” Julian muttered, leaning back against the leather cushion. As an international lawyer who specialized in commercial real estate, he had recently developed fierce, uncompromising views on the laws of armed conflict, especially in Gaza, and Nachum had mocked him mercilessly for stepping so far out of his lane. “His post is a huge hit. Everyone in my firm is reading and forwarding it. I’ve never felt so humiliated.”

Nadia, who works in branding and consistently refers to herself as a “storyteller,” slammed her glass down, a little too hard. “Nachum performed a clever rhetorical trick, but trust me, it’s completely hollow. Think about how he handled Julian. Nachum mocks the idea that someone could understand the laws of armed conflict without having a Ph.D. in the subject. He implies that if ordinary people can’t map out every coordinate of a conflict on a blank grid, their moral stance is invalid and irrelevant.”

“Exactly,” Eleanor chimed in. “He conflates all his information with understanding. He thinks that by citing three different white papers from 1998, he has a monopoly on the truth. If I say a system is oppressive because I can see with my own eyes that it’s oppressive, then I don’t need to name the undersecretary who signed the third amendment of some colonial decree to say out loud that oppression is evil.”

Marcus, whose career as a documentary producer had yielded a vast slate of projects that had never actually been produced, nodded vigorously. “And his claim that we ignore the ‘hard compromises’ of reality in favor of pure idealism — that’s horseshit. He writes about us as if we’re naive children. He calls his approach realism; I call it a total lack of imagination. Rebutting Nachum’s arguments doesn’t require a master’s degree. It just requires the courage and honesty to look at the actual outcomes of the so-called ‘rational’ policies of the last thirty years. And they’ve been a disaster.”

Simon shifted in his seat, adjusting the collar of his tailored jacket. He worked in finance and considered himself politically courageous because he had once criticized capitalism during a panel at Davos, an anecdote he repeats with monotonous regularity. “It all flows from a single, fundamental flaw in his premise,” Simon said, tracing the rim of his glass. “Nachum assumes that all people are rational actors. That our decisions should be based solely on facts, on data, on information. It’s the same fantasy that economists once indulged — that individuals are logical, self-interested decision-makers, and when faced with choices, they evaluate the available information and options to maximize their benefits and minimize their costs. But the so-called ‘rational actor’ was the wet dream of economists who wanted their discipline to have the same mathematical and empirical rigor as physics, say, or chemistry. They didn’t want to deal with feelings or moral sentiments; they wanted to focus on equations. No self-respecting economist now believes that people behave in such a rational way, but evidently Nachum still does.”

“His let’s-just-stick-to-the-facts shtick is more than nonsense,” Nadia said, her voice dropping to a sharp whisper as the conversation shifted gears, moving toward something deeper. “It’s a specific kind of trap, and it’s a very old one. It’s the Jewish obsession with facts, rationality, and the law versus the spirit of the law, the truth of revelation and resurrection, and the incarnation of love in our Lord, Christ Jesus. Nachum sat at Beatrice’s dinner table, acting as if he were the only objective person in the room, but he’s just another Pharisee. His obsession with facts and argument blinds him to the moral and spiritual truths that are staring him in the face.”

Julian leaned forward, his legal background coloring his tone even as he embraced the metaphysical turn. “Exactly right. It’s the Pharisaic trap. If you’re a Zionist like Nachum, it’s useful to make hyper-legalistic, historical points to justify the occupation and the genocide. Zionists stack up definitions, resolutions, and specific events — the Balfour Declaration! the Peel Commission! the Holocaust! the Second Intifada! — until they’ve built a fortress of pure logic. But that fortress is actually a prison for real flesh-and-blood human beings. Nachum completely misses the spirit of it all.”

Beatrice looked around the table, watching the heads nod in fervent agreement. “I hesitate to say this out loud, but that’s why Israel is getting crucified now,” she said softly, bringing the table to a sudden standstill. “The international community is attacking Israel for the same reason Jews have been persecuted throughout history: Listen to these facts, this evidence, this argument, they say. It’s the Talmudic mindset, all the time for everything, and people are exhausted by it. They want decisive answers. They want their problems to have “final solutions,” if you will. They want certainty. Closure. And an end to the bickering. I’ve always believed that Christianity says to the Jews: Stop arguing! Stop debating! Stop your ‘G*d wrestling’! It is done. He has finally come. There is nothing more to discuss. All that remains is for you to believe. Jews refuse to look up from their books to encounter all of the Lord’s miracles and wonders, so they miss the entire spiritual reality of G*d’s creation and His loving hand in history.”

“I feel the same way about liberal democracy,” Simon said. “All our disagreements and debates get us nowhere. We bicker endlessly as the world collapses around us. It’s like we’re all trapped in a secular yeshiva — all arguments, all the time. It’s gotta stop.”

Marcus leaned forward, resting his elbows on the table, and looked back at Beatrice. “You compared the worldviews of Jews and Christians,” he said. “Would you expand on that? Because you’re touching on the narrative core of the whole thing. The part Nachum completely misses.”

Beatrice took a slow sip of her drink, letting the silence hang for a moment. “It’s simple, really. When Nachum wrote that post about our dinner party, he assumed that people are like members of a jury weighing evidence during a courtroom trial. But we’re not. Not at our core, in our hearts. People don’t hunger for facts and evidence. We don’t want to adjudicate disputes and deliver verdicts. We don’t want to judge, lest we be judged. Instead, we want to embark on an epic adventure. We want excitement. Drama. We want to be characters in a Story with good guys and bad guys, a Story that has a point and a purpose, a Story that gives our lives meaning.”

“Exactly,” Nadia said, her branding instincts firing. “Stories require archetypes. If you don’t have a villain, the plot collapses.”

“Look at one of the West’s foundational stories,” Beatrice continued, gesturing with her glass. “Christ was obviously a good guy. He was pure spirit, pure grace, pure love. A real mensch. But a hero like that needs an antagonist, an enemy. For a few centuries, the Romans played the role of the Baddies, until Constantine coopted Christianity. But once Rome fell, who would assume the role of the villain? Why, the Jews, of course! In fact, with a little narrative engineering, the Jew could serve as the Story’s eternal enemy, the perfect, permanent dramatic foil — the stiff-necked legalists who refused, and who still refuse to acknowledge the greatest miracle of all.”

“I’m afraid it goes even deeper,” Nadia interjected, her eyes flashing with professional enthusiasm. “Think about modern storytelling. We are living in the golden age of the anti-hero, when we’re encouraged to root for the bad guy. Look at Tony Soprano. Walter White. Don Draper. Wicked. For the last few decades, audiences have been trained to love the flipped script: Surprise! Evil is actually good! This moral inversion has become a narrative high for millions of people. That’s why Israel has garnered so much support in recent years: Hollywood — which, as we all know, is run by the Jews — tried to convince us to root for the bad guys… and for the Zionists. It worked for a while, but not anymore. Breaking Bad and The Sopranos are finished. The anti-hero has been canceled. People are waking up and listening to their better angels, who are telling them: Free Palestine.”

“Whoa! That’s a bit much, Nadia,” countered Marcus. “Blaming the Jews for Tony Soprano and Walter White is totally absurd. It’s crazy talk. Also, Nachum is a former journalist. He knows what makes for a good story. And his definitions of good and bad are not that different than ours, even though he’s a Zionist. I think his problem — and our problem — is the Story we’re collectively telling ourselves about life feels broken. We’ve hit an impasse. We’re stuck. We’re all groping for what should be the next scene in our collective drama — more liberal democracy? more socialism? more science? more religion? Nachum’s solution is to drown us all with a tsunami of facts and evidence, one Substack post after the next.”

“Jesus Christ is the next chapter, the final chapter, the climactic chapter for everyone, everywhere,” Simon said, throwing up his hands in frustration. “It is done! But Nachum The Jew wants to keep his Old Story going.”

The scraping of a heavy chair leg against the floorboards…

… was loud enough to cut through the din of the tavern.

Behind the low wood-and-glass partition separating the group from the smaller corner tables, a figure rose. It was Nachum, a half-empty glass of soda water in his hand. He hadn’t taken off his coat, and his eyes, though tired, were sharp as they swept over the six people assembled.

Everyone at the table froze. Simon’s hand was suspended mid-air, his fingers still clenched in Christian testimony. Nadia looked down at her drink, and, for a few seconds, Marcus stopped breathing.

Nachum stood at the foot of the table. He locked eyes with Simon.

“You said, ‘Nachum The Jew wants to keep his Old Story going.” What in G*d’s name is wrong with that? Our Story is still underway, and so is the Christian one. History didn’t stop 2,000 years ago, nor did it begin again from scratch. The Story branched out and is still underway.”

Simon shook his head slowly and sighed, but didn’t answer.

“I disagree with about ninety-five percent of what I just overheard,” Nachum said, eyeing the group. “I could point out, yet again, that a commercial lease lawyer lecturing us about the laws of armed conflict in Gaza is exactly why all our conversations are broken, and that calling me a Pharisee because I care about facts is a remarkably lazy, historically ignorant, and mean-spirited way to talk. But why waste my breath? You people obviously don’t want to listen, which isn’t just sad. It’s tragic.”

Nachum turned and slowly walked toward the front of the tavern, but before his hand could reach the door’s brass latch, Beatrice’s voice cut through the tavern’s ambient drone.

“Nachum, wait.”

He paused, his shoulder half-turned toward the exit.

“Don’t just do a dramatic exit so you can spice up your next Substack post,” Beatrice said, her tone softer now. “Sit down for five minutes. Have a real drink. If you’re going to indict us all, at least let us cross-examine the prosecutor.”

Nachum stood still for a beat, looking at the door, then back at the group. Slowly, he unknotted his scarf, walked back over, and pulled up a heavy wooden stool to the end of the table. Gradually, everyone’s defensive prickliness receded, replaced by the awkward vulnerability of being caught completely exposed.

“Look,” Julian said, clearing his throat. “I’ll concede your point about Gaza and the laws of armed conflict. I’m a real estate guy. I read headlines and see videos, and I get passionate, perhaps overly so.”

“And I’m not trying to turn real human suffering into a Hollywood pitch,” Nadia added quietly. “But how else do you get people to care about Gaza? If you don’t give them a hook like ‘genocide,’ they’ll just keep on scrolling.”

Nachum sat back, resting his arms on his knees. “That’s exactly the trap, Nadia. You think the choice is either a myth built with lies or total apathy. But when you oversimplify the script and force people to care about Palestine by screaming GENOCIDE! or APARTHEID!, you end up radicalizing them with a diet of half-truths. Then, when someone tries to bring up the agonizing details of what’s actually happening, the radicals scream in protest because it doesn’t fit the movie they’ve been watching: The Evil Zionists must be vanquished, once and for all!”

Eleanor, who had been studying the grain of the wooden table, looked up at Nachum. Her voice lacked its usual academic armor. “You act as though facts are enough, but they’re not. History isn’t just a ledger of dates and kings and wars and treaties; it’s a ledger of human traumas. When Beatrice talks about the Exodus narrative or the Passion, she’s talking about deep, ancestral software that shapes how people process trauma and fear, and how they make sense of their lives. You can’t just fact bomb people out of a sensibility and a Story that’s thousands of years old.”

Nachum looked at Eleanor, his expression softening slightly. “I’m a psychotherapist. I don’t believe facts exist in a vacuum. My point is that the stories we tell shouldn’t ignore or override the evidence. If a narrative tells you that one side is entirely demonic and the other is entirely saintly, the narrative is lying to you. And it’s preventing the very thing you all claim to want: a resolution to the conflict.”

He looked directly at Beatrice.

“But I want to address your ideas about The Story,” Nachum said. “Yes, I bring up a lot of facts. Not because I’m groping for the next scene, but because facts are the only thing that keeps us tethered to reality. A black-and-white story with good guys and bad guys might be satisfying in the moment. It might get a lot of clicks and let you leave a dinner party feeling like you’re on the right side of history and in league with the angels. But it doesn’t resolve anything in the real world. If the choice is between living inside some reassuring cinematic fantasy or standing outside in the cold with the facts... I’ll take the facts every single time.”

“There you go again with the self-righteousness, which solves nothing,” Nadia said. “Why not put on your journalism hat again and weave together all your facts into a sustainable narrative — a Story in which all of us can play a role, not just the Jew.

“Well,” Nachum said, taking a deep breath. “The Story must be built around the facts, not in spite of them.” He looked around the table. “Maybe the common ground is acknowledging that a good story shouldn’t be about heroes and villains at all. Maybe the only story worth telling right now is a tragedy: two deeply flawed, traumatized actors, both with legitimate claims, are trapped in a room together, forced to make painful compromises to survive. That way, there are no winners or losers. There’s just the beautiful, blessed mess of life.”

Simon let out a short, dry laugh. “A story where nobody gets to be the savior… and nobody gets to play The Righteous One at Davos.”

“Exactly,” Nachum said. “I know tragedy doesn’t sell a lot of popcorn, and it makes for a very depressing newsletter. But it has the distinct advantage of being true to life.”

“I just remembered something,” Beatrice said.

The group, including Nachum, leaned in.

“Years ago, I read a book by Rabbi Jonathan Sacks,” Beatrice said. “He talked about Greek tragedy — plays like Antigone, Oedipus Rex, and Agamemnon — in which human fate is fixed and the universe doesn’t care about our existence. That was basically the Athenian worldview. But the Jews rejected that worldview. So did the Christians. Rabbi Sacks believed that prayer, charity, and repentance can alter divine decrees; that human history has a point and a purpose; and that fate, in the Greek sense, is a fiction. In short: the scribes and prophets of Jerusalem rejected tragedy in the name of Hope.”

“Did he mean that Scripture still has a Story worth building on?” Nadia asked. “That we shouldn’t throw out the old in pursuit of something new?”

“Yes, I think so,” said Beatrice.

“Yes, I know so,” said Nachum. “That’s precisely what Rabbi Sacks was saying. So I stand corrected, thanks to Beatrice. Yes, we have endured many tragedies — all of us. But our job is to pick up the tattered and unraveling narrative threads we’ve inherited and weave them into something new and life-affirming.”

Beatrice smiled faintly, pushing her empty glass toward the center of the table. “If that’s the sort of weaving and narrative reclamation you do on your Substack, then I’ll become a paying subscriber tonight.”

“If you become a paying subscriber tonight,” Nachum replied with a smile, “I’ll try to do more of that weaving and narrative reclamation.”

The table went quiet again, but this time the silence wasn’t heavy with resentment; it was the exhausted, sober quiet that follows a long argument when everyone has finally run out of things to defend.

“Well,” Julian said, breaking the lull with a wry, self-deprecating smile as he checked his watch. “As a commercial lease lawyer, I can safely say this has been the most illuminating but non-billable hour of my week.”

An appreciative chuckle rippled around the table, breaking the last of the tension.

“It’s getting late,” Eleanor said, reaching for her coat. “And I have twenty-five essays on the postcolonial gaze to grade by tomorrow morning. None of which, I promise, will solve the crisis in the Middle East.”

One by one, they began to gather their things. Simon slid a few crisp bills under one of the pitchers to pay for the beer, while Marcus and Nadia covered the tip. Nachum stood up from his stool, wrapped his scarf back around his neck, and slid his hands into his jacket pockets.

“Thanks for not walking out the door, Nachum,” Beatrice said, standing up to give him a brief hug. “And I accept your apology for making me and my friends look like idiots in front of G*d knows how many people.”

“I should have asked for your permission before I pressed Publish,” Nachum said. “But since all of you are composite characters I created as a literary device, I didn’t think it was necessary. In any case, thank you for tonight’s cross-examination. It keeps me honest and has given me some new ideas.”

They all spilled out of the tavern together, leaving the warm light of the bar behind. Outside, the cold mist had turned into a thick fog. Everyone exchanged quick goodbyes at the corner, splitting off into pairs toward the subway and the parking lot, their voices fading into the night.

Nachum walked alone toward his car. He looked up at the hazy streetlights haloed by the fog. No miracles or wonders were descending from the heavens — or not any miracles or wonders that Nachum could see. Not yet, anyway.

Don’t forget to participate in Guerre and Shalom’s EDUCATION FORTNIGHT:

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