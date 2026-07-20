Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Alan Mairson's avatar
Alan Mairson
6h

I've read many articles written by teachers who bemoan the state of the classroom. None of them hit me in the gut like this one. It sounds like a ring of the Inferno. Thanks for writing this, Daniel... and thank you for your service.

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
6h

In addition, I wanted to let you know Daniel I left three comments on your post from a few days ago on the Great Genocide Blood Libel destroying truth.

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