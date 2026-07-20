Dignity Lost
The reality of modern teaching
In part one of EDUCATION WEEK we saw what schooling at its best could be:
In today’s part 2, we explore the reality for many teachers:
DIGNITY LOST
There is no aloneness that compares.
No stage of greater humiliation.
To stand there as they talk
deride
and mock.
Chirruping and cackling;
in awe of their power
and possessed of the demon.
You enter unnoticed
and you hover ignored.
The white ant in the room.
The act dispatched with 4 crosses.
You stand there condemned before the tribunal.
Humiliated
and in chains.
When will it end?
Why did it begin?
What ambition beckoned me to improve this land?
Fifty long minutes is the trial,
beamed live on Soviet TV
before a jury of thirty.
The verdict was pronounced in advance.
I may not appeal to anyone.
To my comrades,
to the judge,
to the rulers of the system.
For they will do nothing.
They will leave you there to rot
like a once-human corpse
maintained on life-support.
Without power,
you stand there naked.
Invested with a monarch’s prerogative that you may not use.
Incarcerated by a guard of baying parents.
You may not act.
You must not.
For complaints will harden your sentence.
Unmitigated,
the wolves will come.
They’ll drag you off screaming
like the remnants of a just-survived winter.
There is no hope;
just the thaw that summer will bring.
You survive as you must:
with false praise
a clown’s smile
and hidden tears.
You maintain the pretense at the expense of your soul.
And should you escape the gulag,
what will become of you?
Your earnings,
livelihood
and reputation?
How will you survive in the wilds of Russia?
How will maintain your lustre;
so estranged, cold and embittered
is your fugitive disposition?
They call this education.
Humiliation is its lesson.
Dignity is its price.
The best you can hope for is to emerge as human.
I've read many articles written by teachers who bemoan the state of the classroom. None of them hit me in the gut like this one. It sounds like a ring of the Inferno. Thanks for writing this, Daniel... and thank you for your service.
In addition, I wanted to let you know Daniel I left three comments on your post from a few days ago on the Great Genocide Blood Libel destroying truth.