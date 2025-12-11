Guerre and Shalom

What an apt title, Village Idiot! Even better would have been Useful Village Idiot.

The author seems to me so enamored with his residence in his own head, that he looks at India as if he is at a fair and moves through funhouse mirrors.

After 800 years of Muslim and two hundred years of British occupation, and seventy years of brown from outside white from inside Indian rulers, finally, finally Hindu India gets a chance, thanks to BJP & RSS, to breath, and most and foremost, to learn in schools about Hindu brave kings and queens who did fight the Muslims, and unfortunately lost, but nevertheless fought, about Hindu geniuses in mathematics, linguistics, philosophy, poetry, literature, architecture, dance, music, and spiritual treatises of unparalleled depth and breadth.

Until BJP was elected to rule the country, everything taught in schools and universities was written by Muslim "scholars" who praised Muslim "achievements," downplayed Muslim cruelties against the Hindus, and barely mentioned any, any Hindu merit.

The Congress party rulers knew to stay in power for 70 years, looking up to the West, down to Hindus, appeasing the Muslims, and amassing wealth because all resources and industries were owned by the state. It is BJP who is giving Hindus social justice, dignity, and knowledge about the glories of their past. I read Nathuram Godse's letter.

"........poverty and lack of education will prevent our people from participating actively in the civic space, except during elections" - lately I read so many twistings of facts, misrepresentations, sheer falsifications of facts, one more should not affect me. But it does.

India is rising, Hindus for the first time in thousand years are proud to be Hindus.

In the last decade, under BJP's watch, poverty in India has declined dramatically, hundreds of millions have been lifted out of extreme poverty, the middle class has doubled and is a major economic force, the availibility of goods and services has grown exponentially, India is today a major technology powerhouse, global tech giants have large research, development and innovation hubs in India related to cutting-edge AI, cloud computing, and quantum computing, India is considered a top competitor in space and nuclear technology, India produces internally and globally a vast number of talent in multiple areas, Indians are sought for leadership roles in global markets, India has become a hub for medical tourism, providing high-quality healthcare and complex surgeries for Western and Eastern Europeans, UK, US, Arab countries, other Asian countries, Brazil, and Africa, Indian athletes achieved milestone victories at international sport events, including the Olympics. And this is Hindu India, not Muslim and not British India.

Indeed, a useful village idiot who detests his country and is full of himself because he has learned the vocabulary of his ex-colonizers.

