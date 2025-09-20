Guerre and Shalom is your Substack home. Here, we fearlessly defend the political inheritance of Western civilisation.

LAST WEEK WAS JUST A WARM UP.

We had democracy expert Ashok Panikkar critique the fruits of Cosmopolitanism.

We had Michelin Star chef Richard Neat critique the issues plaguing our Civilisation, all the while expressing pride in our Judeo-Christian inheritance of self-reflection, confession and forgiveness whereby we learn from past errors and create a better tomorrow.

Finally, I spoke of:

i) How to create a unified nation through the medium of strong leadership, law and social covenant.

ii) Endemic Western political corruption.

iii) The nature of political legitimacy and whether there is a Lockean right of rebellion against a democratic government that breaches our unalienable rights under Natural Law.

THE NEXT TWO WEEKS ARE DEMOCRACY FORTNIGHT. I AM PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE HAVE COMING UP:

a) Ashok Panikkar on whether the gospel of PROGRESS is undermining the very foundations of our societies.

b) Former National Geographic editor and economics graduate Alan Mairson on whether CITIZENSHIP requires economic and legal literacy (and if that’s even possible).

c) Book author, journalist and editor John Matthews on the changing nature of “LEFT-WING”.

d) The Cymposium Team on POWER and influence.

e) Professional political consultant and Canadian campaign manager Chris Hall on key democratic definitions including MAJORITY and LIBERALISM.

f) Me on i) the defence of FREEDOM and ii) whether we should go “beyond EQUALITY” and seek heroic citizens.

In the pipeline, but not this fortnight, two further (very) prestigious writers will be talking about slavery, leadership and how to educate for citizenship in schools.

I can personally vouch that Ashok’s latest book chapter on Progress - to be released tomorrow - is the single most important article to ever have been released on this Substack. I STRONGLY recommend that you sign up as paid to read it. It is well worth it. It must be seen.

Paid subscriptions are just £45/$60. Please take advantage of this offer which gives you access to all new serialised book chapters, the right to submit your own material and access to my exclusive upcoming 2nd anniversary article on how to succeed on Substack. The Secret will be revealed to all paid members. Many thanks for being part of Team Liberal Democracy.