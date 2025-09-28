[FOREWORD FROM THE EDITOR (Daniel Clarke-Serret): Today Guerre and Shalom has the incredible honour of inviting IDF General and Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to be a guest contributor. On the one year anniversary of the Lebanon pager attack, General Gallant speaks about the Israeli posture towards Hezbollah following the October 7th massacre.

Our guest contributor has been a tireless defender of Israel's security, playing an instrumental role in the extraordinary operations we have seen over the last 2 years. He has been decisive in the face of Iranian aggression.

Yoav Gallant has also been a brave defender of Israeli democracy and national unity. I would like to use this opportunity to thank the General for his steadfast support of liberal democratic principles, including judicial independence, in his capacity as a senior member of the Israeli government. His courageous actions, which famously led to mass street protests, make him a hero of this publication. In banana republics, Generals lead coups. In Israel, they defend freedom from external and internal threats.

Finally, we must condemn in the strongest possible terms the actions of a politicised ICC who have used their authority to impugn the most liberal democratic member of a democratic government instead of indicting real genocidal criminals in China, Sudan and elsewhere. It places the entire international judicial system in disrepute. Here on Guerre and Shalom, ICC jurisdiction has the sway its current posture deserves.

Thank-you again to General Gallant for his article. Comments are open to paid subscribers: Any questions you ask in the comments will be passed onto the General for his consideration. ]

“One Year On: Defeating Hezbollah and Opening the Door to a New Lebanon” by General Yoav Gallant

For decades, Hezbollah posed a persistent threat to Israel’s northern border. The group’s arsenal expanded year after year, and its ambitions stretched far beyond Lebanon. Israelis in the Galilee lived under the constant risk of rocket attacks, cross-border raids and ongoing provocations.

On October 8, a day after Hamas’s brutal assault from Gaza, Hezbollah opened a second front. The group launched missiles and rockets at northern cities and villages, striking civilian areas, causing casualties, and displacing thousands of families.

In the immediate aftermath, as Defense Minister, I pressed the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to act decisively against Hezbollah. The opportunity existed as early as October 11, 2023—a chance to dismantle Hezbollah’s senior command and eliminate its missile reserves. Many recall the pager attack on September 17, 2024, which disrupted Hezbollah’s command structure and demonstrated Israeli intelligence and operational resolve. Yet that was only one phase in a broader campaign. Because the early opportunity was missed, our forces had to remain heavily committed in the north, limiting operations in Gaza and forcing large-scale civilian evacuations along the border.

Those who doubted Israel’s ability to strike Hezbollah received their answer almost a year later. The conditions were far more difficult and the element of surprise had vanished, yet Israel turned the tables one year ago today.

The turning point came after the tragedy in Majdal Shams, where a Hezbollah rocket killed twelve children. Israel responded with determination and precision. On July 30, our forces eliminated Fuad Shukr, also known as Sayyid Mohsen, Hezbollah’s chief of staff. Hours later, in a parallel operation, the Mossad struck in Tehran and killed Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas. These actions sent a clear message across the region: Israel will pursue terrorists wherever they hide.

From then on, Israel moved away from a single comprehensive campaign plan and instead acted on emerging operational opportunities. By mid-September 2024, a series of decisive events unfolded. On September 17, after intelligence indicated that Israel’s long-planted pagers were at risk of exposure, we activated them across Hezbollah’s network. The detonations caused confusion and revealed the extent of Israel’s penetration. While the operation yielded a tactical advantage, it meant abandoning the original plan to combine pager and walkie-talkie attacks with the simultaneous destruction of missile stockpiles.

Three days later, on September 20, Israeli forces struck a secret meeting of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force commanders in Beirut, killing nearly twenty senior figures and crippling Hezbollah’s ability to launch ground assaults.

That night, Hezbollah responded with a missile barrage against Haifa and Ramat David Air Base. It became clear that decisive action was required. I directed the IDF to carry out three coordinated operations: destroy Hezbollah’s rocket and missile arsenal, eliminate Hassan Nasrallah, and prepare for a ground maneuver to secure Israel’s northern frontier.

On September 23, the defining moment arrived. For fifteen hours, Israeli Air Force strikes destroyed 80% of Hezbollah’s short-range rocket and long-range missile arsenal. The threat to Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem and millions of Israelis was reduced to a fraction of its former size. Overnight, Hezbollah’s offensive capability lost its relevance and effectiveness.

With Hezbollah’s retaliatory capability shattered and its leadership in hiding, the window opened to target Nasrallah directly. On September 27, Israeli forces struck his bunker with overwhelming force, neutralizing him and further destabilizing Hezbollah’s command.

On October 1, 2024, Iran launched a massive attack against Israel, firing 200 ballistic missiles in response to our successes against Hezbollah. Most were intercepted, but the attack underscored the stakes. Israel retaliated with overwhelming force, destroying Iran’s main air defense systems and crippling its missile production facilities. This strike reshaped the strategic equation and paved the way for diplomatic engagement.

With Iran weakened and Hezbollah dismantled, negotiations accelerated. By late November 2024, shortly after I completed my tenure as Defense Minister, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein helped broker a de-escalation accord between Israel and Lebanon. I made it clear that Israel must retain the explicit right to respond with force to any violation of the agreement by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. I told Hochstein: “In the Middle East, words carry little weight. Even written agreements mean nothing unless backed by power. If you maintain strength and deterrence, your enemy may respect the agreement. The moment they sense weakness, all respect disappears.”

Because of this principle, Israel continues to respond swiftly and forcefully to every Hezbollah provocation. Deterrence, not promises on paper, protects Israeli communities.

The collapse of Hezbollah’s military capability also opened the door for further action. In June 2025, Israel was able to strike Iran’s nuclear program directly, an operation made possible only after its defenses had been degraded the previous October.

As a result, the strategic threat to northern Israel was fundamentally altered, and a new security reality emerged.

Inside Lebanon, a new president and government, cautiously supported by the Lebanese Armed Forces, began to reassert control in the south. These steps remain fragile, but they show that Hezbollah’s defeat also created a turning point for Lebanon.

Lebanon stands at a crossroads. Freed from Hezbollah’s dominance, the Lebanese people have a chance to rebuild national institutions and pursue prosperity without warlords. Continued investment, transparency and international support are essential.

Hezbollah’s defeat shifted the regional balance. Iran and its proxies are recalibrating their strategies. Arab states and Western governments see new opportunities for stability and partnership across the Middle East.

Our mission is not complete. Hezbollah’s remnants may try to regroup or adapt. Israel and its partners remain vigilant, ready to prevent any resurgence.

One year since this campaign, our responsibility is clear: protect these gains, stay vigilant, and continue striving for lasting security and a better future for all in our region.

About “Guerre and Shalom”, General Gallant says:

“Read some of your pieces on Guerre and Shalom - you’re doing a good job.”

If you agree, please consider signing up as Paid. Prices are reasonably set at £45/$60.