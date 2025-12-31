Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kornman's avatar
John Kornman
5h

The Arabs accuse others of what they are doing. Endlessly repeat the lie so it becomes their truth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HOWARD COVITZ's avatar
HOWARD COVITZ
5h

I follow most of your key-points ... but I don't like getting involved with Israel being the ONLY indigenous state in the ME. For one, it opens a bogus path to arguments against your other points.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture