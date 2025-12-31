NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS:

Expose the Arab World as an expansionist empire. Expose the Palestinian enterprise as the violent vanguard of that empire. Speak the truth about Islamism and the misery it's inflicting from Iran to Syria to Nigeria. Expose the intentional abuse of language from apologists of the Arab Empire, in particular The Great Genocide Blood Libel. Expose the Arab Empire as the true cause of apartheid, genocide, war crimes and slavery in the Middle East and North Africa. Free Arab women from imperial apartheid. Free the Druze, the Kurds, the Maronites and other Middle Eastern minorities from the hell of the Arab Empire. End Western appeasement of Arab Imperialism. Lead a re-evaluation of Anthony Eden, the Suez Crisis and the British PM’s fight against Arab Imperialism. Fight for Truth over false Middle Eastern narratives. Defend the democratic, nation state over dictatorship and “spheres of influence”, continental imperialism. Decolonise the Arab mind from dreams of totalitarian domination. Advocate for true Middle Eastern peace based on a post-imperial surrender to the nation state. Defend Israel as the only indigenous nation state in the Northern Middle East.

The intellectual framework is already in place. It’s called PAX ARABICA. Your job is to buy the book, publicise it and spread it to such an extent that we finally change the narrative on the Middle East. If I actually end up making serious money from this, it means that the message is finally getting through —I will have done for Middle Eastern decolonisation what Thomas Paine did for American Independence.

In the words of the Introduction:

Even the odious Jermy Corbyn and Jean-Luc Mélanchon would choose to live in Israel over any of its unpalatable neighbours. But they wave the banner of Palestine - an enemy of our values - due to a mixture of anti-Western feeling, stupidity and a lack of Common Sense. I use that latter phrase advisedly and in capitals - as gentle as it apparently seems - for that was the title of Thomas Paine’s influential work on American independence. It was that rambunctious, polemical and straight-talking pamphlet that finally changed the narrative on the nature of the 13 colonies. In his irreverent takedown of monarchy and the British constitution, he allowed people to say that which had previously been verboten — and he did so in a language which ordinary people could engage with. That is my purpose here. This is no academic, ivory towers, work of fancy. It is factual and intelligent and thoughtful and true. Yes, all of those things. But it is also direct. It is intended to finally change the narrative. It is intended to speak to the hearts of ordinary, decent people. So let us speak plainly. It isn’t Israel that commits apartheid, but Pax Arabica. It isn’t Israel that commits genocide, but Pax Arabica. It isn’t Israel that buys off the world with its oil, but Pax Arabica. Slavery is Arab. Racism is Arab. Imperialism is Arab. Empire is Arab.

