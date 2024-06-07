Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

John Kornman
Jun 7, 2024Edited

Many countries have sent millions upon millions of dollars for public works projects and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Authority. Most of that money was used to construct hundreds of miles of infiltration tunnels into Israel, buy munitions. When Arafat died he had more than $2 billion dollars hidden in private bank accounts. His widow lived a life of luxury in France. More than 1700 Hamas members are multi-millionaire, many with luxury villas in Qatar and Dubai. Lets have a look and expose to the citizens of Gaza how much Mahmoud Abbas has hidden in private bank accounts. Having a terrorist group govern people in Gaza is why they are having problems. With the fighting that started October 7 2023 it was Hamas that started it, along with every war for decades. This is what the people in Gaza should know. Then maybe they can excise the terrorist cancer

Dan Segal
Jun 8, 2024

That urinal is ironic on so many levels.

Dada as a movement was a revolt against traditional, classical conceptions of art as beauty, inspiration or uplift; in this sense it was an anti-art movement.

But some viewers misunderstood Duchamp (who had submitted the piece under the pseudonym R. Mutt). They imagined he was calling the public’s attention to classical beauty they might otherwise overlook due to its lowly function and everyday familiarity.

This reaction on the part of some members of the public drove Duchamp up the wall. He complained,

“I threw the urinal into their faces as a challenge, and now they come and admire it as an art object for its aesthetic beauty,” 

 yet ultimately the joke is on Duchamp, for in selecting a urinal for its shock value he was still going to be presenting a commercial product. To compete in the market, the form, proportions, overall appearance of that product had been given careful attention.

As an early expression of what became the vast and expanding field of industrial design, “aesthetic beauty” was indeed deliberately designed into the urinal whether Duchamp happened to like it or not. It was not randomly formed by ocean waves acting upon some driftwood.

https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Eljer_Co._Highest_Quality_Two-Fired_Vitreous_China_Catalogue_1918_Bedfordshire_No._700.jpg

