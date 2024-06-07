[Image: Unworthy of an artistic credit. It’s where post-modernism belongs.]

I grew up in a world where a table was a table and a chair was a chair. I grew up in a world where Shakespeare was a great playwright and Churchill stood alone in his darkest hour. I grew up in a country where liberty flourished and truth was sought through open debate. We were clear that the Western project was just. We were clear that liberal democracy was the best form of government ever conceived. Today I live in a world where all white people are racist; and all heterosexual men are rapists.* Today I live in a world where genocide means anything you damn well want. 1 person is killed? That’s murder. 10 people are killed? That’s genocide. Hell, if the Jews murdered Satan they would have committed “50 Holocausts” (Mahmood Abbas’ dissertation tells me so). Terrorist death cults are believed. Democracies are doubted. Truth is irrelevant. We should have seen the warning signs when a blank white canvas was declared “art”. What is the meaning of these 16 dots painted on the wall? What is the hidden message behind this bizarrely-displayed urinal? Why on God’s Earth did I pay money to come to Tate Modern? Post-modernism is possibly the most pathetic ideology ever conceived “It is meaningless to speak in the name of - or against - reason, truth or knowledge,” declared Michel Foucault. Well if nothing is true, why should I listen to your pretentious nonsense? Deconstruction “relieves me of the obligation to be right…and demands only that I be interesting?” continued Stanley Fish, before emphatically declaring that all those opposed to affirmative action were “bigots”. Is it that interesting to insult people without deigning to engage with their arguments? Do you have no obligation to listen respectfully or to speak kindly? Are there no demands to think of the consequences of your words? Get out of jail free card! He had no duty to be right. So at least he was “truthful” on one count. Stanley Fish and his (er…) school are no more than a modern-day Iagos. They know they are lying. They know that they are trampling on the obligation of truth. But no matter! If you throw enough mud against Othello it will stick. If you taint the image of fair Desdemona; her lover will drive himself mad with unrequited doubt. The postmodernist clan can cast aspersions on every word, every sentence, every person, every idea. Islamist death cults are noble savages. Western liberals are savage nobles. We are all racist. We are colonialists. We are all evil. It’s bollocks, but it’s “interesting”. And it’s payback for the Marxist revolution that never came. Hungarian uprisings long crushed, Stalinist evil long exposed; they had to bid their time. But patience is a virtue, “right”? We want down with the Capitalists BECAUSE WE’RE ANGRY! We want down with the Capitalists because truth destroyed our faith and identity. My truth? Your truth? Bullshit. There is THE truth. And there is no genocide is Gaza. The combatant to civilian ratio is the lowest in the history of warfare. There are facts; and one day the professors will begin to remember that facts are important. Frank Lentricchia; what a villain. Another Shakespeare play written with Italian consonants. But at least he’s honest; which is impressive for a man who doesn’t believe in truth. Postmodernism “seeks not to find the foundation and the conditions of truth but to exercise power for the purpose of social change”. A professor’s task is to help students “spot, confront and work against the political horrors of one’s time”. It’s all simple. The only thing that’s real is power. And we want it. If we don’t have it, that’s a “political horror”. The truth revealed! They feel able to lie about genocide, talk crap about gender, scrape the bottom of the barrel about history. And it’s justified because they want to take control. It’s all about dictatorship. The neo-Marxists are weak, pathetic characters. They lost. So they use the only weapon left: words. Justice, peace, genocide, art: If words have no meaning; if we doubt ourselves enough; if we go to one more diversity course; our society will crumble and these power-hungry bastards will take the reins. Everyone needs to get with the programme quickly. Racism is bad, but we’re dealing with it. Sexism: never been less of a problem in America. Gay rights? It was the liberals who brought about change. The threat to everything is postmodernism and its academic horsemen of the apocalypse. The real war in the Middle East isn’t between Israel and the Palestinians. It’s between true liberal democrats and the forces of postmodernism. Our true enemies are the social justice university, the disease-infected United Nations, the discredited, lying NGOs and the courts of international guilt. And when Palestinians join Jews in the halls of liberal democracy, THEY too will be free. I am writing this essay from a chair. And I’m fucking sure of it. The days of postmodernist gaslighting are over. *Andrea Dawkins