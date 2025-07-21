This article caused a stir! I do read your feedback, so let us deal with the main complaint: Cancel Culture.

[Image: Oxford University students try to “cancel” Cecil Rhodes]

Introduction

Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza. On that, at least, my readership is in wide agreement. More controversial, however, is my call to disinvite Alex Neve - prolific purveyor of The Great Genocide Lie - from delivering the 2025 Massey Lecture. A small, but important, minority have asserted that I'm encouraging cancel culture. Although they agree with the substance of my case regarding genocide, they believe it counter-productive to drive such views underground as well as unhealthy for the future of debate at university. Please allow me to address such views in the course of this article.

Free Speech and Offense

To be clear, I am a firm defender of freedom of speech. There is no question whatsoever that Alex Neve has the right to promote his viewpoint so long as his words don't constitute incitement to violence. It is true that there is rising antisemitism in Canada, as well as throughout the Western world, and no doubt this phenomenon is increased, to some extent, by the promotion of the idea that Israel is committing genocide. However, there is no direct line between the words of this speaker and any desecration of Toronto synagogues. This being so, I do not seek and have never sought to prevent Mr Neve speaking on campus.

Neither is this a question of causing offense. As far as I understand it, the tendency to prevent academics and guests speaking on university panels is driven to a large extent by the desire to avoid offense and emotional triggering among students. Whether or not Mr Neve’s views are “triggering” to Jewish or other listeners, he still has the clear right in a democratic society to state his views plainly and to do so on a university campus.

Nonetheless, I reaffirm my call for disinvitation in respect of this particular annual lecture at Canada’s premier educational institution. The case for disinvitation here arises under three heads: Flat-Earthism, language abuse and honour.

Flat Earthism

Dealing first with Flat-Earthism, the question is whether an august higher education institution should wish to platform a viewpoint which is manifestly false. As argued at length in my open letter to Massey Principal, Nobel Peace Prize Winner and former President of Médecins Sans Frontières Dr Orbinski, there is not even a case to answer regarding the question of Israeli genocide. For the sake of brevity I will not repeat these arguments here; l will simply direct the reader to my previous posting.

So let us all accept, for the sake of argument, that the genocide claim is an evident falsehood (whether on or not one objects to the prosecution of the war in Gaza). What then are the implications for the university? My position is as follows.

That a Flat Earther has the right to express their views in a free society in no way implies that a prestigious institution has a duty to platform them. Some positions are so beneath contempt for a person of learning that debate becomes a childish irrelevance. The purpose of a debate - and indeed the purpose of University more widely - is to discover or re-discover the truth. Where truth is self-evident, debate becomes at best purposeless and at worst harmful.

Why harmful? Well let us take the question of Holocaust denial. It is a self-evident fact that the Holocaust happened and that it resulted in the murder of 6 million Jews and ½ million gypsies. When this issue is “debated”, both in general terms and in respect to the numbers killed, the motive and result of such a debate is to put the Holocaust into question. It becomes thereby a legitimate subject of doubt.

Quiet academic research into the precise numbers is of course acceptable and desirable, but a grand public discussion has little effect but to put into question that which was previously unquestionable. In the same way, to debate whether there's a flat Earth or a genocide in Gaza (as opposed to war crimes or other lesser charges) is to make subject to public debate that which is legitimately undebatable to anyone with even a rudimentary grasp of facts and definition. The very fact that it is being debated suggests that there are two sides equally worthy of being listened to when in fact that is far from being the case.

Many would object to the previous paragraph on the basis that I am stifling free speech and preventing free discussion. To emphasise, I am not. Especially in the internet age, all are free to debate Holocaust numbers or whether human beings have three legs. Moreover, academics have the right and duty to drill into the precise facts of any matter such as the precise number that were murdered in the Holocaust and the precise number of victims in the current Gaza conflict, including how many are combatants and how many are civilians. However, the above rights do not give an august Institution the duty to platform such a debate in a public forum to be broadcast by a public broadcaster. Its responsibility is rather to act as a gatekeeper, keeping out those public discussions that do not seriously serve the cause of truth, and to keep strictly unglamorous, uncharismatic and academic those microscopic factual discussions on numbers which if public would undermine public confidence in self-evident general truths.

Language Abuse and Clear Definitions

The second issue is one of language abuse. The basis of all public discussion is common acceptance and understanding of certain terms. For example, for a greater part of the 19th century, there was little agreement on the meaning of “supply” and “demand” in economics. Yet ultimately all schools of thought from the Keynesian to the Chicago to the Marxist came to agree on a common definition of this vocabulary allowing a genuine and mutually understood conversation. If, however, a newfangled economic school were to unilaterally alter the meaning of these key concepts, economists would once again be talking at cross purposes and the search for truth in this domain of study would once more become a chimera.

In much the same way, genocide has had a clear definition in the public mind up to this point. It has been synonymous with the Holocaust and the extermination of the Tutsis in Rwanda. It has been the attempt to wipe out an entire group of people and to be substantially successful in that effort. But now that the modern human rights establishment, led by the once respectable Amnesty International and the once innocent government of the Republic of Ireland, have sought to unilaterally change the meaning of genocide, it is impossible to have a serious academic discussion on the matter. When I speak of genocide, I have in mind the traditional definition, whereas when Mr Neve and other such activists speak of the matter, they essentially mean any war where civilians die with a particular emphasis on any war involving the Jews.

In the modern era, one hears that the war in Ukraine, Gaza and essentially any other conflict constitutes a genocide. The term has thereby become devoid of any meaning. There is now no term left with which to speak about real genocides, which unlike simple wars - tragic and distressing though they may be - do not constitute the gravest crime any country or individual is capable of committing. If an academic is shorn of clearly defined terms, then no serious discussion aimed at the truth is capable of realization. Moreover, it has the effect of transforming all debate from a serious discussion of facts and analysis into rants of unfortunate emotional impact.

By using the term genocide in a unilaterally defined manner, Mr Neve and his fellow travellers seek to import the intense emotion of Schindler's List into discussions of the plight of the Palestinians. It is clearly effective as an activist’s tool to shamefully stain the Jews with Nazi guilt, but as a method of seeking and speaking the truth, it is dishonest, harmful and counterproductive.

The question from Massey College and other similar higher education institutions is this: are they in the business of debating the truth using clearly defined terms or do they seek to transform themselves into an activist organisation? In a democratic ecosystem of free speech they are, of course, entitled to choose the latter, but as Jonathan Haidt rightly argues, they must be honest about their aims. Harvard still places the word Veritas above its door; so it should continue to seek Veritas instead of some activist’s conception of social justice. Similarly, Massey College still claims its mission to be the search for the truth, so whilst it has the right to platform genocide libelers, it has the concomitant responsibility to change its mission to social justice. If, however, truth is still its aim, then the invitation to Mr Neve seems utterly inappropriate.

Honour

This neatly brings us to the final head of honour. In any such rarely staged event, the question is not one of free speech, but instead this much neglected virtue. The Massey Lecture is an annual event and it has a world of high-profile speakers which it could invite. Even restricted to its own personnel, it has a vast range of great thinkers, prominent intellectuals and talented public speakers from which to choose. No-one has the right to be selected. Instead, to be selected is an honour. By choosing speaker X over speaker Y, the University is performing an honorific function and determining in true Aristotelian fashion, who deserves to be accorded that honour.

So how is it that a university may decide who to honour? To answer that question, it must carefully consider its telos, which is to say the end that the institution aims for. Presumably, any university worth its salt aims for scholarship, learning, academic rigour, clear use of definitions, evidence based enquiry and above all the search and defence of truth. Moreover, there may be an element of decades long experience and long-term commitment to the institution and its mission. Thus, any speaker selected for a rare honour must fulfill these testing requirements.

The genocide libel is akin to Flat Earth theory. As such, it evidences little scholarship, little academic rigour, little clear use of definitions, little evidence based inquiry and no commitment to truth whatsoever. For a truth-seeking institution to then honour the purveyor of such a theory seems wildly inappropriate.

Now it may be argued that the genocide libel is so widely accepted among the human rights community, that no matter it's foolishness, the University has a duty to at least debate the claim. As discussed above, this, in itself, is a matter of debate. Yet even if we were to accept that such a discussion is inevitable in such a skewed academic climate, it is still wrong, in my submission, to honour a speaker with such views in a rarely-staged event in a truth-seeking institution. Given the controversy of the matter, even among Massey's own Fellows, would it not have been better to honour someone around which there were greater accord? Best of all, would it not have been correct to invite a defender of the truth as concept to address the forum, especially in our modern world where facts are optional and may be substituted with “alternatives”?

I have tried to demonstrate that we are not dealing here with a question of free speech on campus, but rather of clear definitions that allow genuine academic discussion as well as the matter of honour. Nonetheless my detractors may claim that having been invited, it sets a poor precedent to disinvite a speaker. It would constitute “cancel culture”. Notwithstanding the problems with the chosen honoree, his disinvitation would dishonour the whole concept of free speech and bring the idea of academic freedom into disrepute.

This, of course, is a question of fine judgment and different people will naturally come to different conclusions. Yet it is my belief that the danger to the institution through honoring activism over truth is greater than the danger from this disinvitation. It is precisely this no-win conundrum that brings to light how far Massey College erred in its original decision to invite Mr Neve.

Conclusion: How Massey College could save face?

Nonetheless, and though I firmly believe that disinvitation would be the correct course of action, I offer Massey College this alternative to save face. It should transform, for one time only, the Massey Lecture into a Massey Debate. Not being scared of debate myself, I am perfectly willing to volunteer myself for this role, though no doubt the College has much more esteemed and learned Canadian Fellows who could take on this role.

In particular, they could debate whether the Gaza Genocide claim is equivalent to Flat Earthism. Alternative topics for exploration could be the concentration of the human rights establishment on the Middle Eastern conflict. Best of all though, I would suggest the following motion:

“Should Higher Education Institutions seek Truth over ‘Social Justice’?”

For upon this vital question, the very future of our democracies depend….

If you wish to append your name to the original letter to Dr Orbinski, please email me directly or comment below.