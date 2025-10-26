“The Earthworm Effect”. The front is the trendsetter. The rear is the laggard. It is one worm.

We all believe in free speech – or so we tell ourselves. In reality we believe in a range of acceptable opinions, out which speech is politically unacceptable. Since the 1990s, this space of free expression has been known as the Overton Window.

During the 21st century, and particularly within the last 10 years, the Overton Window has changed dramatically —in terms of what is deemed acceptable, the definitions of Right and Left, and the range of ideas that can be socially aired. Most noticeably of all, we have shifted from a national Overton Window to a factional one.

Where the mainstream Right and Left in the past differed in their views, they shared an Overton Window. Whether you were Labour or Conservative - or the equivalent in your own countries - you had an identical sense of where Extreme Right and Left lay. Thus you could debate openly with your political opponents, come to regular consensus and stonewall the extremes.

An excellent example of this is the Israeli Likud’s attitude to the Extreme Right. In the halcyon days of Yitzhak Shamir, it was Likud policy to boycott Meir Kahane and his political ideas, yet his political son Itamar Ben Gvir is a full member of the current Netanyahu Administration. Whereas Likud and the Centre Left once shared an Overton Window, now they live in different political universes.

The effects can be seen beyond Parliamentary politics —in the heart of the mainstream media. When the British largely shared one Overton window, the BBC could genuinely claim to be impartial, if by that one means airing all manner of acceptable political views. Regardless of the staffing of the Corporation, It would be duty bound to showcase voices from both the Left and Right —and it did. Allegations of bias would have had less traction because everyone in political life agreed on the extremes and most accepted that one’s opponent’s views were legitimate.

In the internet age, however, where each man is an Overton Window Island, it is impossible for the BBC (and equivalents) to maintain impartiality. Even if it were genuinely so minded, and even where acting in completely good faith, impartiality is a foreign concept in a world without bounds of acceptability. So, in the context of the Gaza War, for example, the BBC may claim impartiality through showcasing both Israeli and Hamas voices; but given that Hamas is so far outside the author’s Overton window, it is hard for him to consider the result non-prejudicial. Impartiality doesn’t mean in the middle; it’s means showcasing the full range of acceptable voices. Where John says Hamas is a terrorist organization and Jane says Israel is committing “genocide”, there are no parameters of acceptable debate — the two cannot share a platform with integrity.

Progressive activists would point to the positive effects of a shifting Overton Window. It was only through the mainstreaming of previously outlandish views that homosexuality became legalized and National Health provision became a reality.

Free Speech enthusiasts would warn of the dangers of defining extremity on high. If a radical views cannot be heard, how can we cast away the shibboleths of the past? How can we move beyond dogma and religious superstition? How can we advance science in the face of clerical opposition? How can we create a better world in the face of “reactionary politics” —or a radicalism that has gone too far?

Surely people need a space to think the unthinkable and say the unsayable?

The above listed arguments have some merit. A world of stifling conformity is a world without change or progress. A world of taboos is a world when neither society nor the individual can grow. But the flaw with unbound progressivism and free speech, is that we’re not working together as a unity — as a united nation. There will always be leaders and followers, trendsetters and laggards, but the successful society moves in the manner of an earthworm: the forward section moves on ahead, stretching the animal until the rest follows of its own accord. There is change; there are new ideas; but we move together as a body —a communal spring.

And so it was the British national health provision was not a radical advance by a radical government, but the cumulation of a slowly growing consensus. The Labour party may have dragged the earthworm along, but the Conservative tailfollowed willingly. Only the “extremist” doctors of the British Medical Association held out against change —ironic one might think.

Similar results were evident in social policy. Wilson’s government may have legislated the previously unthinkable - on homosexuality and much besides - yet they were supported in their efforts by much of the Conservative Parliamentary corpus.

Thus the Earthworm Effect brought about change and progression, all the while maintaining the cohesion of a national Overton Window.

Today, however, we live in a very different world where ne’er the twain shall meet. There is no national, even generational, conversation because we have such different views of what’s acceptable. Badenoch and Corbyn have both been leaders of mainstream political parties in recent times, but their views on Israel, the Middle East and much besides are not just different, but mutually illegitimate. Political debate, of the sort that we saw during the mid-20th Century Consensus, is therefore impossible. Parliamentary contributions have been reduced to mere sloganizing for for a Tik-Tok, 1 minute world.

Where there is no common Overton Window - no common conversation - there is no real nation. This is a problem in Britain, Israel and throughout the Western World. Cohesion doesn’t imply agreement, but a recognition of mutual legitimacy. Where we hold each other in contempt, there seems no way out of the impasse.

This essay is being written in the context of a Substack publication. Here, at Guerre and Shalom, free speech is a living and breathing organism. A wide range of views are both encouraged and showcased. It is fair to say that right-wing Benjamin Kerstein and famed liberal feminist Prof Susan Bordo have little in common on a practical policy level. They undoubtedly voted for different candidates in the recent American election — and are both very vocal as regards their political views. Yet they co-exist quite happily on this Substack. Why? Because each views the other as promoting incorrect, yet legitimate, viewpoints. Neither live in the la-la-land of The Great Genocide Blood Libel. Both - let’s be blunt - are proud Jews.

It is indeed the common rejection of The Great Genocide Blood Libel that makes so many Jews live in the same political universe. You don’t need to be an afficionado of Benjamin Netanyahu - I certainly am not - to utterly reject the inversion of language that the human rights establishment characterises as scholarship.

From Nachum Kaplan to Professor Steven Pinker, all believe passionately in the truth of words and they mutually rail against the disgraceful linguistic deception of Hate Marching New Left. It is, indeed, remarkable that the always mild-mannered Professor Pinker himself used the expression “blood libel” in terms of the hijacking of genocide memory.

I go on this diversion to help us to understand the stakes. Free speech is not an unlimited good, nor a source of unending acceptability. The Guerre and Shalom Overton Window is wide. We accept a huge range of voices from different religions, ethnicities, countries and political camps —yet we would never promote even a single author who claimed that a genocide was taking place in Gaza. And the reason for this is clear, namely that this is a claim which falls outside the category of ‘opinion’. Rather it is an out and out antisemitic lie.

Yet at the very same time that we have (what should be) this mainstream policy, the Spanish and Irish “Western” governments actively promote the extremist concept of a Gazan “genocide”. Over 80% of Spanish citizens hold this defamatory view. Granted, it may be founded on mass government, RTVE and United Nations-diffused misinformation, but they hold the view nonetheless.

And so it is, that it is no longer possible for me to exist within Spanish society, for how can I debate and be a (potential) citizen in a country where extremist, conspiratorial viewpoints are the mainstream. Even the Right, which currently rejects the genocide libel, still lower themselves to engage in the debate — a debate which is utterly verboten within my own (fact based) Overton Window. Where I - the most moderate, traveled and open-minded person one could hope to meet - is a societal pariah, the time to book the plane tickets has come. We live in two moral universes.

The democratic Western nation is on the brink —-and those in Spain and Ireland have fallen off the precipice. It isn’t a question so much of ‘cancel culture’. It is entirely acceptable to ignore those who fall outside the Overton Window. The problem is that we don’t share an Overton Window, we don’t share a concept of extremism, and increasingly we don’t share a nation.

This is why I have created this Substack. Not to hear the sound of my own voice, but to hear a wide range of voices who, though they disagree, still believe in morality, debate, common decency and, above all, objective Truth.