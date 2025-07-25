Dear President Macron,

I come to you today unwanted and unwelcome. The mocked prophet. Lear’s forthright fool. As Jeremiah came to Zedekiah; as water must find its level; so must truth speak with you today.

Amongst your flatterers and courtesans, all must seem well. French cuisine remains French cuisine - the greatest! the best! - and wine matures to the beat of certain hope. Billionaires seek your favour whilst the Nicoise boats gleam in the mid-summer Sun. And you Mr President: Are you not the very embodiment of class; elegance personified? The smartest in your class, the smoothest in your elite school? Oh how the world must seem sweet to your aristocratic ears!

The Ancient Regime may have long passed, but yet it remains. The blind still hide in palaces while the rich are deaf to the peasant’s cry. They have cake, bureaucracy and “equality” after all: what more can they hope for?

And yet the gilded Kingdom totters. The Tricolore may fly high, the European stars shining in its shadow; but it’s a mirage! For you and I both know the truth: that you are the final President of a democratic France.

The Republican Constitution can not save you this time. You are as doomed as Louis before you. The 2nd round guardrail will fail, the palace walls will tumble and the mob will surely descend. Le Pen? Mélanchon? No matter. Left wing economic populism is assured and along with it an authoritarianism you thought long consigned to the past. Either they will deport the immigrants or the Marxo-Qutbists will rule. Either way, Republican values will bow to hate.

But they are not to blame. You are to blame! It is your sin that has brought down the nation. That corrupt Zedekiah bettered conquering Nebuchadnezzar is of no import. Zedekiah was corrupt. He defiled his values; he maintained the slaves; he threw the Prophet in the pit!

[Video: When Jeremiah met Zedekiah on the eve of the destruction of Jerusalem. 1hr:19mins:15secs onwards]

His nation returned from exile, but only after much weeping and bitterness. By the rivers of Babylon they cried for Zion in a strange land.

It is your sin that exiled democracy. Your haughtiness, your detachment, your inability to consult. Your contempt for the very people you seek to represent.

The no go areas, the abandoned countryside, the antisemitism, the economic despair, the urban dilapidation, the police violence, the unparliamentary rule and above all the endless, corrosive immigration of those incompatible with Republican values.

Yet to you in your Bastille state of mind, the answer is open immigration from Gaza. Literally no policy could be less suited to your stated goals. Low skilled, oft-Islamist, religiously indoctrinated, violence-nurtured, anti-democratic, antisemitic immigrants who will cause the far-left to soar and the far-right to soar in reaction. Your European neighbours will seek to shut their borders and Schengen will soon be at an end. As for the small boats…you may as well vote for Farage yourself.

In French aristocratic luxury, the world always seems resplendent before the day of revolution. The untaxed rich greet you in their gold-gilded carriages and you smile the smile of pathetic hubris. But it’s a fantasy. A fantasy from a Russian Winter Palace and a Californian gated communities. In this world, there is no problem big enough that cannot be solved by the recognition of a Palestinian State.

It’s justice. It epoch making. It will appease the boiling banlieues. Let them eat cake.

But it’s also a delusion; an undiagnosed mental illness; a wealthy, French, hereditary disease. I too recognise a Palestinian State. A democratic, free Palestine that gives rights to minorities and is governed effectively for the betterment of all its residents. In that little Palestine in my head, the innocent victims of that land gravitate to every peace conference, agree on borders without hesitation and reject violence without question. All citizens cease to be “refugees” by definition. They invest in their non-tunnel infrastructure, they don’t booby trap houses and they keep hospitals strictly for medical purposes. They seek peace with their neighbours and where they choose to invade, they are held responsible for their breaches of international law.

Let us imagine together…

The Palestinian curriculum - world renowned for enlightened learning - would teach children to respect other faiths. They would learn to share. How they would love to share! Christians would flock to Bethlemen, their resident numbers increasing with every year. Jews would flock to Hebron, welcomed as travelling heroes by local businessmen. The land would be as diverse as in days of yore.

Oh Palestine, Palestine! How free you would be. How magnificent would be your towers. How resplendent would be your learning. I recognise you in my dreams, in the heart of my very being.

Palestine would dwell as a beacon of peace, prosperity and trade. France would be a stable democracy without division or nativism, shunning hate from any extreme.

France and Palestine: I recognise you both!

Yet as my drug-filled stupor fades and the grey misery of reality re-emerges, what do I see?

An ungovernable, soon to be undemocratic, France, filled with authoritarians and deluded fools.

An infant-imagined Palestine without legitimate government, borders, education or even the unremitting desire to protect its own children from death.

President Macron, you live in a fantasy land. Once I came to Zedekiah. He laughed and dismissed me from his presence. Yet Jerusalem burned while the Babylonian gouged out his eyes. Then I came to Louis. He mocked my words as the Kingdom fell.

Now I come to you. We will never meet again.