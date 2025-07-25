Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
21h

During World War II, France's collaborationist authorities helped the Nazis murder tens of thousands of French Jews. Today, French President Emmanuel Macron, in a bid to appease followers of the terror-supporting Muslim Brotherhood, is following in their path. To quote Prime Minister Netanyahu's office, Macron has "again chosen to stand with a murderous Islamist terrorist organization and echo its despicable propaganda, accusing Israel of blood libels."

Sir Winston Churchill aptly said, "Appeasement is the policy of feeding your friends to a crocodile, one at a time, in hopes that the crocodile will eat you last."

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-124666779?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Peter Gimpel's avatar
Peter Gimpel
20h

BS"D Your eloquent letter gives too much honor to this cretin. May his wife give him a good slap from me. Maybe it will knock some sense into him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture