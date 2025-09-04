This week is the 2 year anniversary of Guerre and Shalom. Paid annual subscriptions will be priced at £35/$47 for one more day only.

Science is concerned with the physical. Religion is concerned with the metaphysical.

Science is concerned with evidence. Religion is concerned with doctrine.

Science understands our limitations. Religion encourages God-like certainty.

Religion, or at least narrative faith, have their place. The author believes in God. The author believes in the slow, steady journey towards a better world which we will never quite reach. Perhaps you agree with these statements. Or perhaps you strongly disagree. This isn't the article to test those assertions. Rather it is to make common cause around the following claim: if we are to prove what “is” in the world of the physical, we need to use the scientific method.

Only the scientific method is sufficiently detached, objective and open to falsification.

Only the scientific method removes ideology from the picture and asks the question: what actually is the case here on Earth? Being wrong doesn't puncture the ego.

So what is journalism? What is its purpose and how may it be defined? It is a vocation for discovering what is happening in this world, not in terms of particles, atoms and chemical reactions, but in terms of events. Is the government telling the truth? What is happening in Vietnam? Where has all that Qatari money gone? We may have hypotheses on each of these questions; hunches; a sense of the hidden truth. We may even claim a sixth sense for smelling falsity. Yet all of these prior assertions must be proven by evidence. Only evidence gives us the right to proclaim whether an event is or isn't happening as predicted.

Put simply, journalism is a science. Or at least it should be. Any journalist who fails to back up their assertions with proof is engaging in pseudo-journalism. Any who fail to leave their conclusions open to falsification is a shaman in disguise. And what is the definition of proof? Is one sighting enough? Is one quote from one source from one perspective sufficient? Or is there a need for repeatability, varied sources and peer-reviewed conclusions?

I repeat: true journalism should follow the scientific method.

It is, of course, understood that journalism works in real time. Having seen a bombshell event with their own eyes on a particular day, the dogged media professional may need to print straightaway. I say may: perhaps it would be more professional to wait, assess, compare with other “facts” and review the “events” with a clear mind before potentially ruining someone’s reputation.

But even where next day printing is potentially appropriate, the true journalist should be open to refutation. They should accept that they may be wrong and be willing to be wrong in service of the truth. They should be like the detached scientist who is happy for a lifetime of work to be overturned, knowing that their wrong conclusions were a necessary step to veritas. Thus recanting one's articles should be as natural as rejecting rice pudding: part of the natural process of self-maturation.

Corrections and clarifications should never be hidden on page 18; they should be put on the front page, proudly and unapologetically. They should be part of a journalist’s commitment to uncovering truth with integrity. That is the nature of science.

Unfortunately, modern journalism is more religion than science. It is all very well to have faith in a metaphysical realm and a Hegelian future, but what is unacceptable and anti-Enlightenment is to seek truth on Earth through doctrine.

Declaring a particular, simplistic set of beliefs as true and unimpeachable, and journalism as merely being in its service. Claiming that some dogma is fact apriori, then fishing for “evidence” to “prove” it. Using one unreliable terrorist source - unverified, uncorroborated, unquestioned and singular - as proof of fact. Failing to consider alternative, evidenced viewpoints as part of a peer review process. Refusing to make one's conclusions falsifiable and retracting conclusions secretly; only through gritted teeth.

Journalists have descended from Isaac Newton to Jim Jones. They declare some contemporary, New Age fad as their editorial line and proceed to publish 1000 word student magazine submissions as “proof”. They look only for “facts” that serve their ideological purpose. They reject evidence that contradicts the ‘ol school religion. They crucify any who dare to challenge Orthodoxy.

Put simply, they are bourgeois creationists; Deep South fundamentalists, Spanish inquisitors and Jihadi Johns. “Science isn’t about finding the truth!” “Journalism isn’t about finding the truth!” They are mere propaganda tools; useful to confirm what the Pope has already taught us. Bull, in other words.

And when the “truth” proves to be ever so unfactual, they leave the faithful for dead. There in Jonestown they will perish. On the orders of Jim Sinwar, Western Civilization will burn and Palestinian children will be left for dead. Necessary sacrifices in the doomed quest for ideological purity. While the truth would have set them free - the Arabs, the Western Young, the University professoriat - the media's ideological doctrine led them on the path to doom. Karl Popper warned them. Senator Ryan went to rescue them. But he ended up assassinated on a runway, along with journalistic truth.

Journalism is the science we so desperately need and many, to be fair, rose to their vocation; even - in extremis - at the expense of their own lives. We fondly remember Ida B Wells-Barnett’s documentation of US lynching, Woodward and Bernstein’s Watergate Scandal, the Daily Telegraph’s exposure of MP expense corruption in the UK. From Vietnam to Jakarta, Journalists have put everything on the line for truth. Yet all has gone up in flames in the embers of Gaza City.

There are two simple statements that prove the descent of 21st Century Journalism:

We don’t know what’s happening in Gaza because the Israelis won’t let any journalists in. We know for certain that famine and genocide are happening in Gaza.

We know nothing and we know everything. Both and simultaneously. Even an indoctrinated, jungle-dwelling, infant android can see the inconsistency here. Everyone, in fact, except for a Guardian “journalist”.

Although perplexing at first glance, the science -religion dichotomy explains it well. They know everything because their doctrine tells them it's the truth. They know nothing because they can't get the cherry-picked evidence to back up their faith. So they have to rely on Gazan Hamas stringers (“journalists”) to feed them “facts” that “prove” their doctrine.

Let us be honest about the class of 2020. They were never interested in fact in the first place. Scientific truth is their biggest enemy. Journalism is just their means of “proving” religious faith; a helpful tool in a world of pre-frontal cortexes that crave rationalization. As the new Universal Clergy who pronounce “declared truth” to the world, they don't need evidence, just explanatory devices to convert the masses.

Humans, who believe themselves to be fonts of rationality, will not be satisfied with mere declarations. They need something approximating to evidence to be convinced, which is why propaganda requires apparent eyewitness testimony and powerful photojournalist images. If they can't get into Gaza, how will they be able to prove what they already know?

One has lost track of how many times journalistic Gazan lies have been debunked. “14 000 Gazan children will die in the next 48 hours”. (Insert figure) number of Hamas fighters - sorry nighttime “journalists” - have been killed. In the absence of any form of proof, they merely declare. As the new papacy, they are infallible anyway, so they happily dispose of facts in deference to faith.

Some will believe. Some will resist. And so we are currently engaged in a conflict of religion. A clash of ideologies that care not for the truth. A Thirty Years War over transubstantiation and terrorism. A return to the days before science.

Where journalists are scientists, they are blessed peacemakers. Where journalists are clerics, they are secretarial men of war. We fought and died for Enlightenment. We fought and died for scientific truth. We are tired and we are desperate, but the needs of the hour say that we may not relent.

So "Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more; Or close the wall up with our English dead".

