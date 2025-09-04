Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
4h

So called journalists on TV proclaim themselves fair and decry internet journalism

Jihadi's label themselves reporters between producing Gazawood videos elevating themselves to guests on legitimate TV shows and are interviewed as legitimate journalists as if journalist is indicative of arbiter of Truth.

Rabbi Menachem Levine
33m

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-138600957

"Consider the press as a powerful instrument that the government can manipulate," proclaimed Joseph Goebbels, the notorious Nazi propaganda chief.

In today's landscape, many media organizations are uncritically repeating Hamas's narrative, employing tactics reminiscent of those used by the Nazis. Goebbels also famously stated, "If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it," and this deceitful strategy is being wielded with alarming effectiveness.

Hamas alleges food shortages, yet aid convoys are discovered hidden in their warehouses. They concoct exaggerated civilian casualty figures, claim false hospital bombings, and devise false "peace" plans—all while brutally targeting their people who seek assistance, laying the blame squarely on Israel.

Disturbingly, numerous Western media outlets irresponsibly circulate these unverified claims from Hamas as if they were undeniable truths. It is deeply troubling that a significant segment of the liberal media is complicit in perpetuating Hamas's terrorism.

In light of history, these actions are nothing short of modern-day blood libels, watering the seeds of anti-Semitism and enabling Hamas's evil actions.

