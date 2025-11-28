Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We’re descended from Israelites, so they became descended from Canaanites. We have a millenia-old homeland, so they discovered a millenia-old homeland. We have a world-wide diaspora, so they created a world-wide diaspora. We said Jerusalem was our holy city, so they claimed Jerusalem was their holy city. We have the Hebrew prophets Moses, David and Joseph, so they found the Islamic prophets Musa, Dawud and Youssef. We have an ancestor called Jesus of Nazereth, so they fashioned an ancestor called Jesus the Palestinian. We wandered the world as the eternal refugees, so they founded a UN agency for eternal refugees. We suffered genocide, Nazism, the Holocaust, so they claim to have suffered “50 Holocausts”. We inspired the UN with Isaiah's ploughshare dream, so they used the UN to erase Isaiah's dream. We had hostages stolen into Gaza, so they have "hostages" in prison for mass murder, We are the Jews, so they say that they are “the real Jews”. My question is this. If everything we have, they take; If everything we bestow, they inherit; If everything we are, they become, Would it be possible - just for once - that when we offered peace, they could say yes?

Language inversion is the primary tool of Arab imperialists and their Western lackeys.

