Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Lazar's avatar
Cynthia Lazar
5h

Brilliant

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Miryamnae's avatar
Miryamnae
4h

I cannot unsee that poster of Anne Frank.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture