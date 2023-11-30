Cultural appropriation
Robbery in broad daylight
[Editor note: Substack “doesn’t do” poetry. Imagine that after each comma, the second couplet is on a new line.]
We’re descended from Israelites, so they became descended from Canaanites.
We have a millenia-old homeland, so they discovered a millenia-old homeland.
We have a world-wide diaspora, so they created a world-wide diaspora.
We said Jerusalem was ou…
