Daniel Clarke-Serret

@danielclarkeserret

The deaths of innocent Palestinians is horrifying.

So too are the deaths of the Sudanese, Yemenites, Afghans, Nigerians, Iraqis, Kurds, Druze and all the other targets of Islamist fanatics and Arab dictatorships every single day, but ignored by much of the media and Corbyn’s Palestine obsessives.

So too are those slaughtered in the Congo and Ethiopia to complete Western silence.

So too are those languishing in Chinese concentration camps and disappearing in South America and dying daily in the Burmese Civil War.

Putin. Kim. Nicaragua. Armenia. IRAN. Shall we go on?

All human lives are equal --and we should oppose all hatred and death throughout the world wherever it appears. We shouldn’t fixate on one conflict to the exclusion of all others.

That’s how we build a non-antisemitic, non-racist world for all where Jews don’t get singled out by the far left and the “human rights community”.

*******

Before your tweet Mr Corbyn, no-one was permitted to speak about any other conflict lest they be accused of Whataboutism. This one word was employed liberally to silence all debate and limit human rights discourse. It was the tool of targeting the Jews and the Jews alone.

But now, since your own egregious example of the same, we feel liberated. At last, we can expose you; call you out for your complete lack of interest in the world’s worst human rights abuses; those disproportionally carried out by the “oppressed” of the “Global South”.

You are “against antisemitism and all forms of racism”, yet when talking about Palestine, you are mute. “All forms of violence” gets omitted, your penchant for nuance somehow getting lost in the ideological haze.

We should say this though —and you won’t like to hear it. Although the stabbing of a Muslim man was ignored (along with violence in Yemen, Libya and Islamic nations galore…), you seem to have missed the point. The reason why the stabbing in Golders Green took place in the first place. It happened because of you; because of your singular focus on one people and one conflict, using mendacious terms like apartheid and genocide along the way.

Your demands for Jewish denunciations of Israel, your hate-filled marches near to synagogues, you unceasing, anger-filled campaigns, your rejection of peace: these were the fuel of the Golders Green attack. Having whipped up this horrific political environment, much responsibility for domestic antisemitic terrorism rests on your shoulders.

It was you and your gang who were the catalyst that spread fear; that made the Jews walk kippah-less on the streets of Britain; that directly caused this atmosphere of intimidation.

It was you that was the midwife of Golders Green.

It was you whose rhetoric wielded the knife and brought hate to our streets of.

So take your own advice and “oppose all hatred and violence wherever it appears.” Else you are the problem. The Jew-obsessed, pro-Islamist human rights abuses problem. To focus on Israel alone is antisemitism —which we, not you, genuinely oppose, equally along with all other forms of racism.