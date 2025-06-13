My work falls into two camps: the polemical on one hand and the cerebral essay on the other. Sometimes they sit a little uncomfortably on the same Substack. While many of you may be fans of both styles (and the respective content), some readers may be alienated by the contrast.

From henceforth, “Guerre and Shalom” will be for analysis, essay and debate on the big issues facing the West, the Middle East and democracy. New book chapters will be previewed here and difficult themes of history and philosophy will broached, often from a Jewish narrative perspective. “Guerre and Shalom” will be designed for high-quality long-form writing that (hopefully) will remain important going foreward and (hopefully) will inform public debate.

“The Rage”, my new Substack, is pure polemic and poetry-prose anger to express raw feelings about the world in the best language I can muster. It will be the mouthpiece for your rage and distress. I will tell the no holds barred truth about the UN, the university, the Amnesty International circus and the other manifold fools that plague us on a daily basis. I’ll talk politics, geopolitics, school discipline and more, It will showcase shorter and more specialised pieces, likely of less long-term importance, but designed to go viral. It will be focused on current affairs, current feelings and current anger. It will be a service so that you may speak in your own voice through me.

If you sign up to “The Rage” and you are already a paid subscriber on “Guerre and Shalom”, you will automatically be comped paid membership of “The Rage”.

The Rage will be charged at the lowest possible Substack rate of $30 a year, but the quid-pro-quo is that it will be almost entirely behind a paywall. The idea will be for me to make a salary to support an alternative writing career.

Guerre and Shalom, a bit more highbrow, will provide a British-Jewish-Western-Democratic intellectual perspective that is meant to inform wider debate. (I’m still looking forward to a podcast with John Anderson!) It will therefore be more open to the public, but, being less “populist”, the price will higher. Those who contribute to Guerre and Shalom are investing in the future of public discourse and their payment will serve as a motivation for me to continue with this less profitable, but potentially more important, work.

Please sign up for “The Rage” and please pay $30. After 2 decades of trying and failing, I feel I deserve an alternative (paid) future to my current dead-end career. My CV is two years of regular output on this platform. My work experience is Guerre and Shalom. My qualifications are that you’re still reading.

Thank-you for your support. Please sign up to “The Rage”:

To sign up for Guerre and Shalom, press here. Next week is Nietzsche week:

An example of the work you will find on Guerre and Shalom:

The Nation's Right to Choose Jun 8 [Image: Mass immigration into Germany from people who had the opportunity to settle in safe countries with a similar culture in their own region.] Read full story

An example of the work you will find on “The Rage”: