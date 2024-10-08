Christianity 2.0? The return of the end timers in the face of Rome
How the Jewish people have dangerously lost hope in a region of forever war
FOREWORD
There are two worlds reflected in the human propensity for dichotomy. The world of “is” and the world of “ought”. The world of facts and the world of transcendence. From the time of Sinai to the era of Sartre, passing through Plato’s Athens and Kant’s Prussia, we have recognised that there is a better way. ‘Though we may dwell in the valley of t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Guerre and Shalom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.