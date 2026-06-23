As the mercury soars past 37 degrees, it’s time to change the political climate once and for all. Once more we are holding out for a messiah. Once more we are deluding ourselves that the man at the top will make the change.

It’s time to look in the mirror. To see the real cause of our malaise and apportion responsibility. We, the public, must admit our guilt.

We say we want change, but all we really want is handouts. For a Santa Claus Prime Minister who can make our Christmases come at once. The magician who can lower our taxes to zero and give us elite public services. An illusionist who can listen to our greed.

We all understand that things aren’t easy. That citizens are struggling to get decent housing. That money doesn’t seem to go as far. But it’s the same in France, Germany and Spain. The solution isn’t a charismatic Northerner with a T-shirt, but something more profound. Agency. Public responsibility.

The public seem to believe that the government should look after them. A surrogate Mummy. An ever-beneficent Daddy. They don’t need to do anything but demand; like the child whose cookie jar is just out of reach. It’s infantile –and it’s leading us to self-inflicted disaster.

Of course there are those who need our support. Those with ultra-restrictive disabilities. Those who have lost their jobs and are seriously seeking re-employment. But welfare demands go way beyond that. We feel an entitlement to other people’s money.

It is said that what we need is “real change”. Do we? If I remember correctly, we’ve had several Prime Ministers who have offered and delivered just that. Boris Johnson ‘Got Brexit Done’ and Truss - God bless her - took change to a whole new level.

She hit the ground running. The mini-budget. The tax cuts. The ultra-libertarian policy agenda. It was change all right and she delivered it with admirable speed. But the people - and markets - didn’t much fancy it and she was booted from office after 47 days. “Safe pairs of hands” were called for and Jeremy ‘no change’ Hunt was parachuted into high office. Soon joined by Mr Establishment, the likable but far-from-groundbreaking Rishi Sunak, the country went back to its comfort zone: no change of its own choosing.

If the country really wanted change they should have embraced Truss or Corbyn or Miliband or any of the other assorted fruitcakes and loonies that have recently graced our political scene. Yet whenever such characters have been put to the vote, they’ve failed miserably. And why? Because the public don’t want change, just immediate gratification.

We’ve gone back to the Camerons and the Sunaks and the Starmers time and time again because we are rightly scared of that kind of change. Radicals. Revolutions. Those that the history books have told us to avoid. And we were right to do so…

This is why Nigel Farage won’t become Prime Minister –and Rupert Lowe certainly not. Zack Polanski will fall on his face in a dog’s mess of self-curated antisemitism. Instead we will do what we always do —vote for safety, then complain about the Christmas presents.

Occasionally, a middle-of-the-road politician comes along with a radical, but not insane, agenda. Think Theresa May and her plan for social care: the idea that people would contribute to their own care using property wealth. She may have been right or wrong in the specificities of policy –I am not qualified to comment. But, as sure as night follows day, the public hated it. How dare the government ask us to pay?! How dare they impose a “dementia tax”?! Instead they should give us social care for free using that go-to resource of the magic-money tree. It turned out that we wanted no change at all –just to complain about not getting free stuff.

We don’t want change because change implies agency. The responsibility to make things happen. The responsibility to be the change we want to see in the world. That implies time and effort and worry and sacrifice. Being unpopular and following a dream and struggling. Saying sorry when you do things wrong.

That is how you bring real change, but we don’t want it. We don’t want it for ourselves nor for other people. For ourselves, it’s just too much trouble. From others, it creates envy –their wealth, prestige and creativity making us covetous, little Robert Mugabes.

When we see wealth, we want to take it. When we see change, we want to stop it. When we see progress, we are simply scared. So we tax the life out of everyone, making them employ expensive lawyers and covering them in red tape. We turn every enterprise into a State-backed authority and with ever-decreasing tax revenues, ask the government to do what they’ve stopped us doing ourselves.

And then, as the ironic coup de grace, we try to bring the Prime Minister down: with gotcha interviews and endless media rounds and 24 hour scrutiny. He isn’t allowed a drink nor an hour off. He has to be up 24 hours a day, but feel no exhaustion.

Instead of supporting our leader to make the best possible decisions, we expect him to come up with policy single-handedly, be photogenic and media savvy, to have personal relationships with every MP and to be a serious, statesmanlike, emotional, empathic perfect-being who connects with the public and is respected on the world stage. We want it all and on no-hours sleep.

We raise them up to bring them down. We expect a non-radical, radical policy agenda, described in sparkling narrative, that brings change without pain. And we expect them to do it while the media try to destroy them. Impossible. Unrealistic. Unacceptable.

And so it is that change can never happen –because we don’t want it. We want “world class schools” and “healthcare that’s the envy of the world”. We want everything except for defence (the primary responsibility of government) and welfare (except if it affects us and our families). We want charisma when we have Starmer and normality when we have Johnson. Just like every 2 year old you’ve ever met, we want it all, we want it now and we want someone else to pay for it.

It’s time to change the public.