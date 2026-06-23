Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Saul's avatar
Saul
34m

Sounds like too much Brecht!

On a more serious note, I think the consequences of Covid were more far reaching and subtle than is often thought. In particular the rapid change from normality to lockdown and the consequent loss of liberty brought home the precariousness of life. In such an environment, many people were willing to trust the government with their safety thus empowering the bureaucrats. Once you change the terms of your relationship with the state, it’s one hell of a battle to return to the status quo ante.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture