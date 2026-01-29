Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
17m

If „Germany is still reeling from Merkel’s efforts to “integrate” Russia“, then there are questions arising like, why especially those defaming Merkel most, are voting for a Neo-Nazi party (AfD) - which of course state „No we are no Neo-Nazis, we only look like them“ - that is decisively „Pro-Russian“ and diminuates the massive crimes of the perverse Neo-Tsar ?

And so there are many more strange and „self-contradictious“ and „unproductive“ things going on in the affluent, reality-neglecting "Western Hemisphere“ that wants to be so "proud" and is boasting of alleged "freedom“ and "free speech“, which but is immediately forbidden, or at least curtailed or distorted, as soon as someone makes use of free thought and free speech.

Whatever critical, negative, dangerous, and concerning things one can rightly say about Trump,

he has at least stirred up this whole miserable complacency and detachment from reality of

"the West" a little; but the complacency and arrogant sense of entitlement in the „West“,

its hot-air hysterical "resistance," is a bubble in which far too many obviously want to continue

feeling comfortable, until it bursts.

The US "Democrats" also continue to offer only performances of utter incorrigibility and

self-righteousness, like Carney, who is accordingly „celebrated" by the complacent idiot bubble.

Therefore, thank you for this enlightening contribution.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture