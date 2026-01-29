The next article in our world geopolitics series comes from Guerre and Shalom newbie Adam Dobrer. He is part of the new rage of 2026: talking about Canada in world politics!

On the day that Keir Starmer goes to China and the week that Trump has been alienating his closest allies, this is a vital intervention in the US v China debate from a Canadian perspective. His conclusion - that the Euro-Canadian pivot to China is an error - is a stance replete with evidence-based arguments that demand your consideration.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published All at once, we awoke from a decade’s sleep — A country in crisis, the sacrifices, steep. A new world order! With Values to match and meetings to take and plans to hatch, and elections to win... A new world order!

Lenin spoke of weeks where decades happen. Last week was one such week.

The staccato note of late was Mark Carney’s speech at the World Economic Forum. It bookends his lengthy sojourn abroad in the quest to announce deals. For starters, it was well-written speech. It touched on familiar themes for the prime minister, but with a sharper tone. The perceived urgency of the moment gave his bland, monotone delivery an air of gravitas. Trump’s own meandering, off-the-cuff rambling remarks were the cherry on top of his political sundae.

Carney began his latest trip abroad with the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to China in nearly a decade. That lengthy absence was not without reason. China detained Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor as hostages to bargain for the release of Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei executive accused of skirting U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran. Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and Keding Cheng infiltrated the National Microbiology Lab (NML), transferring scientific knowledge and materials to the benefit of the People’s Republic of China.

The Hogue Commission outlined concerted efforts by China to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, with recommendations to mitigate the threat, presumably collecting dust on a shelf somewhere in the Prime Minister’s Office.

China steamrolled the “one country, two systems” model in Hong Kong, ruthlessly cracking down on the democracy movement through arbitrary detentions, arrests, and transnational repression.

The House of Commons officially regards China’s actions against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang as genocide.

China sustains the North Korean nuclear weapons programme, and remains the economic and political lifeline for Vladimir Putin and his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

It regularly sabre rattles, and appears to be actively preparing to depose the democratically elected government of Taiwan.

Carney knows full well that China is a serious threat to Canadian interests and values. He said as much in the waning days of the 2025 federal election.

‘Eyes Wide Open’

Ahead of his visit to Beijing, the Liberal Party unceremoniously recalled two of their Parliamentarians from a delegation visiting Taiwan: a subtle kowtow to avoid “unnecessary irritants”. Carney’s promise of “guardrails”, “limited engagement” and Melanie Joly’s remark that “our eyes are wide open” do not square with signing “strategic partnerships” and Carney musing aloud about “positioning Canada for the new world order.”

So, what was agreed? There were a slew of declarations to resume minister to minister meetings, the next logical step to further thaw Sino-Canadian relations. China agreed to a one-year reduction of its “anti-discrimination” tariffs on canola oil and seeds, while eliminating other tariffs on Canadian agricultural products. In exchange, Canada granted Chinese (heavily state-subsidized) EV firms limited access to our domestic auto market, with potential for expansion. Furthermore, Carney re-signed Trudeau-era ‘cooperation’ agreements on drug and human trafficking, money laundering, climate change and energy. Lastly, there was an agreement to permit thirty day visa-free travel to China, with the precise details to be ironed out later.

The domestic political analysis focused on the regional cost-benefit analyses, pitting Saskatchewan canola farmers against Ontario autoworkers. This serves as an illustrative example of what further economic integration with China might entail, because what is past is prologue.

When it suits the interest of the Communist Party, they will wedge provinces and sectors against each other for leverage. At a time where the United States is mercurial at best, China will position itself as a “stable” alternative partner. As has been its policy through the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese firms will seek to invest and become stakeholders in major projects like railways, ports, mines, and pipelines. With the Islamic Republic of Iran tottering from crisis to crisis, Venezuelan oil production throttled thanks to an American naval blockade and Russia’s oil infrastructure deteriorating in real-time, China also “expressed interest”, but made no specific commitments to purchase Canadian oil or liquified natural gas.

The case for resetting relations with China first makes an appeal to necessity: 75% of our trade exports go to the United States, and the United States is no longer a reliable [trading] partner, so we must diversify our trade and find new export markets, and these are two of the largest, and most populous economies available.

Proponents will also invoke realpolitik: to do business with China requires setting aside our scruples regarding human rights, foreign interference, intellectual property theft, espionage, transnational repression, etc. because by engaging with China, Canada can balance and hedge against the United States. China (4%) is our second largest single export partner behind the United States (75%) and is a major customer of our natural resources. Setting the serious moral qualms aside, those arguing for further engagement with China must answer some practical questions: how much more can we trade with China, and how fast can this realistically be achieved?

The Crumbling Dragon

The assumption at the heart of the matter is that China’s continued rise is inevitable. In fact the United States has seen this movie before: in the last decade of the Cold War, analysts, experts, and political pundits whipped themselves up into a moral panic about the inevitable ascent of Japan when it surpassed the United States in per-capita GNP. Japan’s export-led growth (Toyota, Canon, Toshiba, Nintendo, etc.) attracted investor capital and led to trade surpluses with the United States. Bullish investors wanted a piece of the action, and created an asset bubble; boosted further by the 1985 Plaza Agreement that spurred the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to cut interest rates.

When it became obvious the bubble was going to burst, the BoJ raised rates, values returned to reality, and Japan embarked on a debt crisis that hamstrung its economy with stagnant growth and persistent inflation.

Japan had all the advantages afforded to democracies: a stable regime for property rights, independent central banks to set monetary policy, a free and vociferous press, an independent police and judiciary to enforce laws and a political culture that despises corruption and values transparency. China is a one-party Communist dictatorship, without respect for intellectual or physical property rights: a fact that inherently creates more downside risks for foreign firms seeking to enter its markets.

The number one goal of the Communist dictatorship is to preserve its grip on power, and this makes assessing the actual state of the Chinese economy a Herculean task, if not a Sisyphean one. The Communist Party has staked the legitimacy of the regime by arguing that democracies are too beset by short-term electioneering and political infighting to deliver prosperity at the necessary speed.

China has moved past the worst excesses of the Maoist command and control economy, it is now “state capitalist”; the Party picks winners and losers, distorts markets through unfair trade practices like mass subsidies and dumping, all while suppressing the value of the Yuan to keep undercut competition for exports. There is no such thing as free enterprise in China, at the end of the day all firms are state-directed.

When Deng Xiaoping abandoned orthodox Maoism and began liberalizing the Chinese economy, he also adopted the “One-Child Policy”. It was thought that China’s population was growing too fast, and this jeopardized the capacity to generate wealth and prosperity to maintain the legitimacy of the regime. Limiting births would curb population growth, thereby stabilizing the fiscal horizon and accelerate the development of the Chinese middle class.

This clinical-sounding policy was, in practice, monstrous: for the poor it meant forced sterilization and forced abortion, while for the nouveau riche and party apparatchiks it meant hefty fines. There are millions of heihaizi, unregistered births, alive but unable to access most government services. Millions of Chinese were lifted out of extreme poverty, and that is to be celebrated. However, the long term effects of the “One-Child Policy” are beginning to manifest themselves.

That post-Mao middle class is beginning to retire from the workforce, creating acute bottlenecks and labour shortages in certain sectors. There is a shrinking pool of younger workers from which to draw tax revenue to pay for the ballooning pension and healthcare costs for retirees. Worse still, the top-down nature of the Chinese system means it was slow to recognize the demographic time bomb they had created, and only moved to ease the One-Child Policy in 2012.

They dispensed with it entirely in 2018. Today, the Communist Party has U-turned entirely on the issue; encouraging births through subsidies, tax breaks, extended maternity and paternity leave and good old fashioned state propaganda campaigns, but the birthrate remains well below replacement.

The extent of the demographic crisis in China is compounded by traditional cultural norms that survived the Cultural revolution. It is desirable for the firstborn to be male, and sex-selective abortion means China has an estimated gender imbalance of 34 million more men. The average Chinese worker now supports four pensioners, a ratio expected to worsen over time.

The downstream effects are obvious: fewer workers and consumers means less demand over time for goods and services. A significant portion of Chinese GDP growth over the last fifty years has been due to policies of voracious industrialization and construction of public infrastructure. Today, China is littered with ghost cities, bridges and roads to nowhere, near-empty bullet trains and vacant office towers. [This, of course, is all predicated on assuming that the official economic and statistical data of the Communist dictatorship is accurate and honest.]

So, even if the realpolitik argument is persuasive, and even if you are willing to set aside Canadian values to overlook the human rights abuses and China’s own revisionist and neo-imperial ambitions, China is a bad bet, because it is a paper dragon.

To add more mud to the muddle, the American and Chinese economies are in a symbiotic relationship, the product of an enduring architecture constructed by Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon. China is the world’s manufacturer; for all the attempts at turning inward, it remains an export-oriented economy and the United States its largest, wealthiest importer. When Trump threatens China with throttled access to semiconductors, Xi can respond by threatening to throttle American access to rare earth minerals, leading to a stalemate. If Carney’s diagnosis is correct, and we are in an era of great power competition, then the pathway to a deal with the United States is to pursue actions that:

Free up U.S military resources for deployment in arenas of competition with China, ideally by creating self-sufficiency for one’s own national defence;

Provide the United States with substitute goods that it must otherwise obtain from China, ideally in ways that shorten supply chains and cut out China.

Carney was elected Prime Minister because he promised to obtain a deal with the United States, and therefore to implement these actions. He went on at some length in his speech listing his government’s purported accomplishments. No detailed Politico-style “fact-checking” here. In sum, it was a mix of truths (e.g., cutting income taxes), misleading half-truths (e.g., “cutting” capital gains), and the Liberal Party special: pretending that announcing a policy is the same as implementing it (e.g., defence spending, major projects).

A Reality Check for the Reality Challenged

The Canadian chattering classes who fell all over themselves to lavish praise upon Mark Carney for his speech at Davos seemed almost as eager to narrow that lens to Trump. Carney’s speech was a coroner’s report: he pronounced the death of the international liberal order and asserted it had really been somewhat of a mirage for decades. All well and good, but Carney and the clapping sea lions of the Canadian press need a reality check: China and Russia are revisionist powers too. They have failed to apply Carney’s own admonition to “[act] consistently, [apply] the same standards to allies and rivals” because “when middle powers criticize economic intimidation from one direction, but stay silent when it comes from another, we are keeping the sign in the window.”

Carney, as his many admirers were quick to point out, wrote this speech himself. His failure to mention the tens of thousands of protestors murdered by the Iranian regime (whose Foreign Minister was disinvited from Davos) or the Chinese jets circling Taiwan like hungry vultures or the Russian drones screaming above Ukrainian cities, alongside his masturbatory effusiveness for Canada’s newfound strategic partnerships with China and Qatar, are an indefensible betrayal of both the “values-based realism” and Havel’s green grocer. China is the chief financial sponsor of Russia and Qatar is among the chief financial sponsors of Hamas. A leader should be judged by what they do not what they say, and in this case the two cannot be reconciled. That is the achilles heel of his speech at Davos, and it will ultimately be his undoing as prime minister.

Recency bias alone cannot explain the choice to namedrop Greenland, and Greenland alone. No, it was done deliberately to pick a fight with Trump. The panicked coverage about Trump’s bizarre megalomaniacal musings about Greenland could be dispelled by one simple fact: the Americans approved billions in arms sales to Denmark in December. Generally, you do not agree to sell massive quantities of weapons to nations you seek to invade. To believe Trump was going to invade Greenland was therefore implausible.

The panic and fear was not about Greenland, it was what Greenland revealed, and what everyone in Davos intuitively understood to be true: that the only country capable of containing China and their Russian lapdog is the United States. And they hate it! Macron has wanted a European army for a decade! Germany is still reeling from Merkel’s efforts to “integrate” Russia. The luminaries of Davos know full well that if America retreats, the whole enterprise of Western civilization is imperlied. They know that if the mirage of the international order is finished, then so too is the idyllic peace that has made so many of them so propserous.

Strategic Incoherence?

The panic among Canadian elites and our Boomer Occupied Government (BOG) may be real, but it is because they are preposterously out of touch with economic and political reality in Canada. Greenland wiped away the issues that polls consistently show are top of mind for the electorate: cost of living (especially food prices), unemployment, jobs, the economy, housing and crime. Common to those defending re-engagement with China - and to those panicking over Greenland - is the false idea that trade and national security are severable. When a Chinese spy balloon flew through Canadian airspace, it was NORAD that detected it, and ultimately an American F-16 that shot it down. Evan Solomon’s zealous efforts to develop a sovereign artificial intelligence industry is anchored in a joint critical mineral strategy designed to cut out China. Our intelligence and security services share information and cooperate on investigations, like the arrest of Olympian-turned-drug kingpin Ryan Wedding.

Running to sign a strategic partnership with China, and then picking a fight with the United States, is strategically incoherent.

The day Carney landed in Beijing, the United States inked a quarter trillion dollar chip manufacturing and investment agreement with Taiwan. It ““cuts tariffs on many [Taiwanese] exports, directs new investments in the U.S. technology sector” and as the stringer from Reuters put it, “risks infuriating China.”

Taiwan is an unsinkable aircraft carrier, a prosperous democratic country that respects human rights and a nation which constrains Chinese and Russian ability to project power in the Pacific. The lynchpin of the Taiwanese economy is the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the V8 racing engine of the artificial intelligence arms race between the United States and China. A full third of the S&P 500 tied up in the MAG7, who are all pouring billions of dollars into building AI infrastructure to train and scale AI-models. The infrastructure requires water to cool the servers, electricity to power the servers and minerals and sophisticated factories to make the semiconductors/chips capable of handling the processing power needed to make billions of simultaneous calculations.

Canada has water, energy, and critical minerals, but we lack the high-end factories to make the high-end chips. We already have a joint critical minerals strategy with the United States; the value proposition is obvious for all involved; so it leaves the obvious question: why are we not a part of this deal, and instead trading state-subsidized EVs for canola oil?

Turns out trade and national security are not severable. The chips deal followed on the heels of an $11.1 billion arms deal for HIMARS, ATACMs, artillery, and drones, with further sales anticipated. Meanwhile, Canada continues its indefinite “review” of additional purchases of the F-35, continues to “consider” the Golden Dome, and puffs its chest out for joining an EU defence procurement scheme!

Or, to put in Carney terms, this aim is neither principled nor pragmatic – it is out of sync with our commitment to fundamental values of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and respect for human rights; and it is not pragmatic, because Canada under the leadership of this current Prime Minister is choosing not to take steps that are fundamentally in our national interest.

The stakes are so high, but further inflaming anti-American sentiment is Carney’s best and only path to securing a majority government in the event of a snap election. On most other issues the Tories have an edge. Real realpolitik requires an honest assessment of our relations with the United States through what is in Canada’s short and long term national interest, not what happens to be in the momentary best electoral interests of the Liberal Party of Canada.