Guerre and Shalom’s EDUCATION FORTNIGHT continues:
ARTICLE 1 (On university scholarship):
ARTICLE 2 (On Free/Charter schools and State partnerships with the private sector):
ARTICLE 3 (On behaviour in the classroom and the reality of modern teaching):
ARTICLE 4 (On civics education, student activism, graduation ceremonies and teaching liberal democracy):
ARTICLE 5 (On teacher status):
ARTICLE 6 below (On unnecessary and exhausting top-down changes in education and other public sectors driven by political churn):
Burn Out!
Dave - 1 hour, Maths T‘Res - 1 hour 10 Baz - 1 hour 5 Liz! Rish - 40 minutes Keir - Fifty, innit? Andy, change! 1 hour, Maths Dave - Nice display T‘Res - Working wall Baz - A1 pad Liz! Rish - Keep it simple Keir - Make it dazzle. Andy, change! Nice display Dave - Core skills drive T‘Res - British values Baz - Get creative Liz! Rish - Maths important Keir - Wide assortment Andy, change! Core skills drive. Dave - Grade them tests T’Res - Write them comments Baz - Stop the comments Liz! Rish - Smily faces Keir - Stars and wishes. Andy, change! Grade them tests. Dave - Keep improving T‘Res - Now get moving Baz - Start upskilling Liz! Rish - Don’t stop striving Keir - No more tiring Andy, change! Back to Dave. Dave - now turn 60 T‘Res - now turn 60 Baz - now turn 60 Liz! Rish - now turn 60 Keir - now turn 60 Andy, change! Face the front. So the circle’s turning, And it’s so concerning that they’re never learning, Liz! Politicians churning, Judgment not discerning, Teacher brains are burning out! Andy, Time for a change?