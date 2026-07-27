Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom
Guerre and Shalom Podcast
Burn Out!
0:00
-1:28

Burn Out!

7 Prime Ministers, 7 Circles of Hell, yet more change.
Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret

Guerre and Shalom’s EDUCATION FORTNIGHT continues:

ARTICLE 1 (On university scholarship):

Bring Back Monasticism!

Bring Back Monasticism!

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Jul 2
Read full story

ARTICLE 2 (On Free/Charter schools and State partnerships with the private sector):

A Reference for my Employer

A Reference for my Employer

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Jul 15
Read full story

ARTICLE 3 (On behaviour in the classroom and the reality of modern teaching):

Dignity Lost

Dignity Lost

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Jul 20
Read full story

ARTICLE 4 (On civics education, student activism, graduation ceremonies and teaching liberal democracy):

What is a Civics Education For?

What is a Civics Education For?

Peter L. Biro
·
Jul 21
Read full story

ARTICLE 5 (On teacher status):

The Decline of Teaching

The Decline of Teaching

Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Jul 25
Read full story

ARTICLE 6 below (On unnecessary and exhausting top-down changes in education and other public sectors driven by political churn):

Burn Out!

Dave - 1 hour, Maths
T‘Res - 1 hour 10
Baz - 1 hour 5
Liz!
Rish - 40 minutes
Keir  - Fifty, innit?
Andy, change! 1 hour, Maths

Dave - Nice display
T‘Res - Working wall
Baz - A1 pad
Liz!
Rish - Keep it simple
Keir  - Make it dazzle.
Andy, change! Nice display

Dave - Core skills drive
T‘Res - British values
Baz - Get creative
Liz!
Rish - Maths important
Keir  - Wide assortment
Andy, change! Core skills drive.

Dave - Grade them tests
T’Res - Write them comments
Baz - Stop the comments
Liz!
Rish - Smily faces
Keir  - Stars and wishes.
Andy, change! Grade them tests.

Dave - Keep improving
T‘Res - Now get moving
Baz - Start upskilling
Liz!
Rish - Don’t stop striving
Keir  - No more tiring
Andy, change! Back to Dave.

Dave - now turn 60
T‘Res - now turn 60
Baz - now turn 60
Liz!
Rish - now turn 60
Keir  - now turn 60
Andy, change! Face the front.

So the circle’s turning,
And it’s so concerning
that they’re never learning,
Liz!
Politicians churning,
Judgment not discerning,
Teacher brains are burning
out!

Andy,
Time for a change?

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