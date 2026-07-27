Guerre and Shalom’s EDUCATION FORTNIGHT continues:

ARTICLE 1 (On university scholarship):

ARTICLE 2 (On Free/Charter schools and State partnerships with the private sector):

ARTICLE 3 (On behaviour in the classroom and the reality of modern teaching):

ARTICLE 4 (On civics education, student activism, graduation ceremonies and teaching liberal democracy):

ARTICLE 5 (On teacher status):

ARTICLE 6 below (On unnecessary and exhausting top-down changes in education and other public sectors driven by political churn):

Burn Out!