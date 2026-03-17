Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KLevinson's avatar
KLevinson
7h

I used to think this kind of association should be created, but including the US and India; a mini UN of English speaking countries. Now, we Americans are unworthy, unfortunately. But the rest of you really should go ahead.

Reply
Share
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
5h

It's a great suggestion.

So, of course it will never happen.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture