{Image courtesy of The Spectator}

Sometimes I have to remind myself that Britain is the sixth richest country in the world. You would never have thought so in light of recent events.

It’s wealthier than Russia, ridiculously still described as a global superpower. It’s wealthier than France which hasn’t left the EU. It’s wealthier than Iran which is capable of crushing the world economy. And it’s wealthier than Israel which has the power to assert its will with increasing efficiency. In fact, the only country that has leapfrogged Britain in recent years has been India, a country that is vastly more populous and vastly more impoverished on an individual level. Frankly, it would have been absurd if India hadn’t jumped into fifth (now fourth) place.

More than that, all its nearest competitors are stagnating or are in decline. France is an ungovernable mess with no government. Italy is corruption personified. Russia is destroying itself from within. Meanwhile, Germany and Japan, both currently wealthier (and more populated) than Britain, may soon be relinquishing their higher positions in light of their declining population and stiff competition in the manufacturing sector. If anything, Britain is on the way up (relatively speaking). In time, she could become the world’s fourth largest economy behind America, China and India.

The days of Britain dominating the waves may be over, but surely we can expect something less pathetic from a (potentially) top 4 economic power and one of the top 6 military spenders in the world?

Why is it that the UAE, Israel, Russia, Iran and Turkey- all poorer, all endlessly embroiled in foreign conflict - each seem to have a much larger sway over world affairs than the UK? And why it is that the latter three are geopolitically dominant in spite of their economic ruination?

There’s a very simple answer: the UK has decided to decline. Inexplicably. Absurdly.

Before we consider why that might be, we would do well to enunciate why this is in complete contradiction to the country’s interests. Unlike so many other countries, Britain’s global influence is a national imperative as relatively speaking, the UK is still the world’s number one trading nation.

Theoretically the UK is the globes’s fourth largest trader behind China, the United States and Germany, but in percentage terms, imports and exports are a far greater slice of its economy. Take this one statistic. In terms of total GDP, the UK economy is 7.5 to 8 times smaller than that of America. In terms of trade though, it’s only 4 times smaller, with the US’s gargantuan internal market playing a far greater role. In this way, global stability, international rules and good global governance are of far greater import to Britain than to her American cousins. So when geopolitics goes to hell in a handbasket, it’s Britain, economically, that suffers the most.

In those halcyon, stable days of the 1990s, Britain’s economy boomed. Come COVID, perma-Middle Eastern war and international banking crisis, she’s gone to the dogs. With every international norm shredded and with every Houthi missile fired, it is the ever-vulnerable British taxpayer that has to disproportionately pay the price. It’s with this in mind, that Britain’s declining influence is particularly deleterious. If we are more exposed than any other nation to the thousand natural shocks that flesh is heir to, then our government has a duty to be influential —whatever it takes.

From a purely British perspective, it feels that we are powerless to affect Iran or Hamas or Turkey or Iran or China or Israel and above all Donald Trump in whatever international destabilisation they feel fit to impose upon us. It is for them to act in their respective national interests, but as the world’s premier trading nation, the British have the right to have their say too. So why are the we so pathetic - at least recently - in national assertiveness.

The answer isn’t, as his critics may attest, Keir Starmer. Rather, the reason can best be expressed in the tension between global and regional power. Turkey, the UAE and Israel appear so influential because they are definitely and exclusively regional powers. India is still best described in that category too. They don’t aim at being globally important and they limit their actions strictly to their national interests in a regional context. If Britain were content and able to be a purely European regional power, then it too in theory would have a great deal of clout, a level of power representing its economic magnitude. But it doesn’t –and this isn’t, as her detractors claim, because she is is wistful for Empire or arrogant in entitlement, but primarily because her economic wellbeing depends on global, not regional outcomes.

If Israel’s neighbours were to make peace, her economy would blossom (still further than it already does). If Turkey got her way in Syria, Islamists rejoice! Yet Britain is more affected by the Bab al Mendez than the Channel; more concerned by Suez than the Danube. So it hasn’t got the luxury of being a regional power. It’s global or bust.

And it’s worse than that. Even if Britain were minded to limit its attention to Europe, her influence would be minimal. The history of the European Union says it all. Despite saving the continent from her doom, Britain has been snubbed in every post-war decade of EU membership, with constitutions, farming regulations and other unwanted interferences being imposed upon her by a gregarious gang of collectively more powerful countries. Though Italy, Spain and even France are individually less important, Britain has never been able to assert its national will. Unlike Israel and the UAE, regional power status has never possible –even for a top 5 global, economic power!

We could put this continental behavior down to bullying disrespect, but, in fact, the reason is less conspiratorial: Britain is not of its region. Indeed Israel is far more Middle Eastern than Britain is European. Culturally, politically and legally, Britain is of another world and from a different tradition. It belongs to Australia, Canada and the Commonwealth far more than it ever did to Hungary, Belgium and the EU. Britain and her European partners are so mutually uncooperative precisely because they belong to a different civilization.

Indeed the history books show that whenever Britain has tried to assert its alleged European character, she has failed miserably. One need look no further than the First World War, a catastrophic mistake from which Britain’s global power has never recovered. The UK has never been an “army” country and once forced by her own recklessness to focus on her weaknesses - land conflict - it was only ever likely to end in a quagmire.

Never mind the massacres on the Somme. Never mind the decision to enter a conflict on behalf of the morally compromised Belgium (read Congo). It was the very fact of even considering involvement in European affairs that led to British ruin.

Disraeli always understood that whilst peace on the continent was (naturally) in Britain’s interest, her personal involvement was a faux pas.

Churchill always understood that whilst European unity was a blessing from war, UK unification with Europe was an error.

We have always wished our “European partners” the best, but we are not of them and they are not of us. Neither has the right nor cultural similitude to be a regional power over the other. Thus it has never been in our gift to retire from the global stage. No matter Chinese and American behemoth status, we are forced by economic destiny to globally insist on our national interest.

The essay was entitled “Britain has inexplicably chosen to decline”. My argument would seem to tend towards the opposite conclusion: that we are economically robust, but politically powerless due to American and Chinese global dominance mixed with European incompatibility. We haven’t chosen, but have been forced by events beyond our control.

Yet as every poker player knows, you are dealt the hand you’re given, but it’s how you play that leads to victory. As a relatively diminished country which requires global stability as a national imperative, we have no choice but to engage with the game.

Traditionally, we have used the “special relationship” as our choice tool of influence, piggybacking on the tails of the Americans to assert global order, international rules and freedom of trade. Yet increasingly this route isn’t available to us, with American interests - or impulsive short-term thinking - seemingly divergent. And I speak here not only of Donald Trump, but also - and even more so - of the Democrat side of the aisle. Who can forget Obama’s boast, post-Brexit, that Britain would be sent to the back of the trade deal queue? Or “Irish Joe’s” snub of Sunak in Belfast? Or that Biden and Harris got to know each other over a mutual loathing of British colonial thinking? Scottish-origin Trump may insult our war dead and create global chaos (rightly or wrongly), but at least he feels emotionally connected to the UK. New-woke Democrats hate us.

The UK may remain the the second country of soft power fueled by the inexhaustible potency of English language and an Anglo culture that has supercharged the world, but evidently this isn’t enough in a geopolitical environment where might equals right or woke is King. So what can we do? How can we maximise our influence?

My answer is simple. So simple that one day the powers that be will agree. Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Caribbean countries must join together as ONE COUNTRY that speak with one voice on the international stage. We all speak English. We all come from the same legal and historical tradition. We are all strangers in our respective regions. We all have the same global perspective and the same need for global stability.

Together we would still be weaker that the US and China, but at least globalism would have a seat on the table and we would be a genuinely global, 2nd order superpower. We would be the trading behemoths par excellence and more than that, unlike America and China, we would truly span the Earth.

Each of us would retain full domestic autonomy, but for foreign and trade affairs, we would speak with one voice through one Commonwealth Prime Minister from one Commonwealth Parliament directly elected by democratic vote. One person, one vote, one global power for the ages.

Neither America nor China speak for us anymore and Europe is no longer (and has never been) an option. Instead the Commonwealth must join as one and proudly promote our newly enlarged national interest to the globe.

So one question? Why isn’t the Clarke-Serret Doctrine even being considered? Well, the premise of the question tells you all you need to know. We have chosen to decline. Inexplicably.

For greater detail on the way forward, take a look at: