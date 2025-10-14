Yes we are happy that the hostages are back. Yes we are happy that the fighting has “stopped”. But since the beginning this war has never been about events on the streets of Gaza. It has been nothing more and nothing less than a battle for truth itself.

I knew it. I knew it from the moment that those terrorist bastards entered Southern Israel. This war was never going to be determined on the battlefield, but in the hearts and minds of the Western public. Those minds were never going to be won by slick Israeli PR or detailed arguments on the pages of Substack. They were never going to be changed by the composition of the Israeli government. Only one thing would be able to sway them: their own moral compass — and in their moment of need it completely abandoned them.

Even today, the one moment when the world should unequivocally be on Israel’s side, the one week when the starved, emaciated hostages are finally being released, even today they speak of a “prisoner exchange” — as if tortured, starved Israelis are the equivalent of mass murderers serving a lifetime in prison.

They’ve been swallowing bullshit from the beginning, served on a platter by the ignominious United Nations and their own stupidity. They’ve been swallowing bullshit about apartheid. They’ve been swallowing bullshit about child killing, they’ve been swallowing bullshit about starvation and most of all, they’ve been swallowing bullshit about “genocide”. They haven’t been doing so because of Hamas propaganda or Palestinian rejectionism or the intolerable leader of Turkey. They’ve been doing so because they’ve wanted to. They, the unrepentant European antisemites, have wanted to. As always.

Let us be very clear, It’s not the Arab Street that are perpetuating the conflict, but the European Street, the British Street and the American Street, and in that race to the bottom, Spain, and Ireland, are the undoubted winners. Here the completely unfounded genocide claim is spreading quicker than COVID, through the contagious medium of Pedro Sánchez’s vile government, his Trade Union gestapo and the RTVE media SS.

Here there is genocide grafitti outside my own house, never mind in the hearts of the Spanish public. And again , to be clear, this isn’t due to propaganda or those wily marketing people at Qatar HQ: it’s because Spain is an unrepentant, antisemitic cesspit of hatred that has never come to terms with its own despicable history. Spanish people in their millions want to be against Israel. Damn the facts. Let the facts suit the hatred.

Exaggeration? It is Spain that broadcast the documentary “Expediente Genocidio”, with wall to wall advertising, on October 7th itself. Even on that most terrible of days, the fascist government of this country couldn’t even give the Jews their 24 hours of mourning.

Exaggeration? Today I received the following letter from my daughter’s school. Let me translate to see the extent of the situation here.

“”Estimadas familias:

Mañana miércoles 15 de octubre diferentes sindicatos, organizaciones y colectivos han convocado paros y huelga general en todo el Estado, para denunciar el genocidio provocado por el Gobierno de Israel y en defensa de la vida y la libertad de Palestina. Por ello, el personal docente y no docente que trabaja en el Centro pueda acogerse al derecho de huelga que le asiste, pudiendo afectar al normal funcionamiento del colegio. La atención al alumnado está garantizada, ya que el Departamento de Educación, Cultura y Deporte ha establecido los servicios mínimos para ello. “

(Dear families:

Tomorrow, Wednesday 15 October, various trade unions, organisations and groups have called for work stoppages and a general strike throughout the country to denounce the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli government and to defend the life and freedom of Palestine. Therefore, teaching and non-teaching staff working at the school may exercise their right to strike, which may affect the normal functioning of the school. Student care is guaranteed, as the Department of Education, Culture and Sport has established minimum services for this purpose.”)

I replied:

¡Qué mentira!

Seguramente te referías al genocidio en Sudán y contra los yazidíes iraquíes y contra las minorías en Siria... todo causado por los árabes. Y la hambruna en Yemen... Arabia Saudí, los hutíes e Irán son los responsables. Y la limpieza étnica de toda la comunidad judía de Irak por parte de los árabes. Y el apartheid contra las mujeres árabes causado por los hombres árabes. Y la esclavitud sudanesa contra los africanos negros. etc.

La proporción de combatientes y civiles muertos en Gaza es la más baja de la historia militar moderna. Difícilmente se puede considerar un genocidio. Esto es un insulto a la memoria de quienes murieron en genocidios reales en Ruanda y la Europa nazi. Es totalmente inaceptable.

Saludos,

“Autor de un libro muy detallado sobre Oriente Medio y un padre”

(What a lie!

Surely you were referring to the genocide in Sudan and against the Iraqi Yazidis and against minorities in Syria... all caused by the Arabs. And the famine in Yemen... Saudi Arabia, the Houthis and Iran are responsible. And the ethnic cleansing of the entire Jewish community in Iraq by the Arabs. And the apartheid against Arab women caused by Arab men. And Sudanese slavery against black Africans. Etc.

The ratio of combatants to civilians killed in Gaza is the lowest in modern military history. It can hardly be considered genocide. This is an insult to the memory of those who died in real genocides in Rwanda and Nazi Europe. It is totally unacceptable.

Regards,

‘Author of a very detailed book on the Middle East and a father’)

So when I speak of my fascist reality, I do not do so as a prejudiced foreign observer. I speak as someone who lives and breathes the effects of the genocide lie everyday. A lie which has zero credibility, but is spread like gospel by those who have always spread the gospel. The spirit of the conquistadors, however secular they may be, is very much alive.

On my home, in my media, at my daughter’s school, the genocide lie is having real effects for real people. It is affecting me. Which is why from October 8th, I have dedicated this Substack to countering this genocide blood libel. While others have been speaking of today’s battle or the latest image or the prospects of ceasefire, I have been consistently and unrelentingly hammering away at the slander that is destroying the moral future of the West.

Make no mistake about it: the war has only just begun — for the war was never in Gaza and it was never about Palestine. It’s been about truth. It’s been about language inversion. It’s been about an irrational, inexplicable hatred that never dies.

The peace deal, though we may welcome it, is not the end; it’s not the beginning of the end; and I don’t even think it’s the end of the beginning. Until truth is recovered from lie, no Jew is safe and the West is dead — deservedly so.

To those of you who live in Britain or America or Australia, you may think that the situation is difficult there. It’s true. It’s horrendous there. But there you still have mainstream leaders, Kemi Badenoch among them, who are full square behind Israel. You still have leaders, often in Opposition, who still believe in the West and have the courage to fight for it. Here in Spain, however, it’s another story. Here it’s the 1930s. I am living the nightmare.

We often ask why the Holocaust happened. Let me answer plainly: Europeans. We often ask why the entire Jewish population was expelled from the Middle East: Arabs. We often ask why there is antisemitism in the world: Humans. It’s prejudiced, hateful, despicable human beings that are the common denominator and if they could, the Spanish would string us up as readily as a Palestinian.

It isn’t the Muslim voter that is causing this. The Spanish mob would be doing it anyway.

Yes Islamism is a problem. Yes Catholicism and Islam as religions have often been a problem. But are Western students Muslims, Catholics, religious? Generally not. No, the biggest problem is humanity: Its need for conformity; its refusal of difference; the cognitive dissonance of a tiny people whose existence ruins the fairy tales of others.

Here in Spain, cognitive dissonance is at an all time high, encouraged by a despicable government, lying to an easily deceived people. In two months, I leave this place. I am fortunate. I have the means. I’ve read my history.

I retreat to the Anglosphere, the last hope for humanity. Yes, we have Corbyn, but we also have Badenoch. Yes, we have Mosleys, but we also have Churchills. They will emerge. They must emerge and we may not give up. We must fight them on the beaches where we made a fateful stand 100 years ago.

Israel alone is too small to make everything itself. Israel, however brave, however righteous among the nations, has never had the power to stand alone against Rome. It can fight, but it needs trade. It needs some friends. It needs a healthy Anglosphere once more if it is to defeat the Madrid mentality.

So, today, when we fight those bastards on the beaches of Malaga and Barcelona and San Sebastian, we rally Anglo-Liberty for for Agincourt.

To those who can, retreat, leave, divest and boycott this God-forsaken place. Take truth with you and make one last stand at Hastings — there where my daughter was born.

Make one last stand for hope, lest the armageddon of hateful Goebellism come to destroy us all.