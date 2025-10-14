Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

I dont know what we get from Spain other than some wine. But I definitely wont go there are vacation. Hoenstly, it will be a long time if ever before I step foot in europe at all.

1. can ya homeschool legally in Spain? Highly recommended.... I did it with both'a my girls (mah youngest just finished homeschool high-skool in June) an' they avoided bullyin', anti-semitism, woke-mind-virus, an' wasted time ;-) No regrets (it's purdy fun!)

2. "Israel alone is too small to make everything itself."

How 'bout "most everythang?" .... As a Yankee I'm sorry ta say I cannot "count on" the USA as remainin' Israel's "friend" (were we ever trooly?).... IF Israel could be mostly independent.... in terms of trade too....as there are so many boycotts.... I'd say its powers of survival'd be increased many fold

Bonus thought.... I wuz really glad Bibi told Starmer ta stuff it (in terms of continued "spy" / security assistance) when Starmer wreck-og-nized FallaStein.... If ya have a winnin' card in yer hand I do believe it's best ta play it (even given the risks)... Israel might well do the same with Spain, France, etc....

