Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
2h

👏👏👏 A terrific article, Daniel! Boy George is one of the few celebrities I have any respect for! He stood up against one of the great evils of our time while most celebrities either fell for Hamas propaganda or stayed silent. His song is a revelation in a time when truth is so rarely heard. One by one the blood libels against Israel are falling apart under the weight of scrutiny. Hamas fooled the world! We told them they were being fooled by they didn’t listen.

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KLevinson's avatar
KLevinson
2h

Boy George is my new hero. I always did like him, and I like him even more now.

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