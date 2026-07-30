Today Boy George changed the face of the music industry. Indeed “changed” is quite the understatement…. for he utterly destroyed it. And in so doing he laid the path for revolution elsewhere – the retaking of all our institutions from Palestinianism.

The artist’s new release We Will Dance Again was more than a song. It transcended its lyrics and melody in an act of complete societal reordering. Hitherto the forces of darkness have had it all their own way. Led by lucifers sporting a United Nations lapel, the Palestinianists have spread like a cancer throughout every institution we once held dear: from the media to Amnesty International to the entire “human rights” circus. They have made it verboten to speak sense to power.

Apartheid has become a slogan. Genocide has become a dog whistle for haters lurking in the mud. Once maturating in the brains of the academic far left, intersectional dogma has become the religion of meaning-starved masses. And the means of transmission has been culture. Actors with their nauseating speeches. Dancers with their insufferable flags. Musicians with their criminal chanting. And, never to be ignored, Gary Lineker.

Now at last someone has stood tall; someone has climbed those ivory towers to refute the genocide libel. It took a giant of times past to restore morality to speech. As he said himself in his lyrics, he was not being brave; he had not bekarma chameleon; he was just being human. He believed in the future of civilisation.

Boy George’s stand for common decency is unignorable. No more can the cowards hide in a crowd of anonymity. No more can the ill-informed be excused for absence of thinking. The moment has arrived for people to pick a side –and, let us be under no doubt, the genocide liars will be condemned by the noble light of history.

But who writes history, I hear you ask? Is it not the victors? Those who hold the keys to the city? Indeed. But the walls have been scaled and the palace lies in sight. The gatekeepers now ditched in the moat, the forces of truth may finally enter.

You see, when Boy George released We will Dance Again, he did more than challenge the narrative; he challenged the right of the self-selected few to narrate. By releasing his art directly to the public, he left the great and good for dead. Behind the positive mask of Od Nirkod, he said, not so subtly, “you’re nothing to me”.

If those at the top refuse to release our music, we will release it ourselves. If they refuse to publish our books, we will let them loose on Guerre and Shalom. If they destroy our art, we will graffiti it all over the internet. We cannot be stopped anymore.

And as for art, so for the university. If they refuse to submit to truth, we will establish our own institutions. We will return to enlightenment values and debate for true progress. Their ideologies are dead for us. They are corrupting our children.

And as for the university, so for the NGO, so for the political party and so for the heart of government.

Boy George opened the floodgates. Now the truth will be let free.

Od N’daber.

We will speak again.

FULL LYRICS, Boy George’s We Will Dance Again

[Verse]

You say genocide, I say war

When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for

Does it get ugly? You bet it does

When I know you wanna kill

Every last one of us

Every last one of us

Every last one of us

You never mention October 7

Young girls raped against trees

Murdered brutally

For the crime of dancing

You condemn the Jews, with selective memory

Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep

Propaganda fuelled by the Internet feels so weak

[Chorus]

But trust me, we will dancе again

We will dance again

We will dancе again

And there will be no war

But if you’re ever confused

I stand with the Jews

I don’t feel brave, I just need to behave like a human

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