Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Book Launch: Ten Lies that killed Democracy

Ashok Panikkar speaks to Guerre and Shalom about why you need to read his new book
Village Idiot's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Village Idiot
and
Daniel Clarke-Serret
Sep 12, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Ten Lies that killed Democracy is out now! The Guerre and Shalom Publishing House is currently serialising Ashok’s soon to be classic new work with the Second Lie that killed Democracy due to be released this Sunday.

In this 6 minute podcast, Ashok introduces himself to the Guerre and Shalom Community and tells us why you should start reading his newly released text (if you haven’t started already). It’s an excellent, professionally-produced video which raises the key questions, highlights the main issues and the points the way towards the philosophy that guides his work.

To access the Ten Lies that killed Democracy, you will need to become a paid subscriber (or patron). Should you “subscribe” from this post or one of Ashok’s chapters, the proceeds will be shared equally between the editor (ie me) and the author; and you will still get access to all of Guerre and Shalom’s material for a year!

PREFACE:

Ten Lies that killed Democracy

Village Idiot and Daniel Clarke-Serret
·
Aug 31
Ten Lies that killed Democracy

EDITOR’S FOREWORD (Daniel Clarke-Serret):

Read full story

CHAPTER 1:

The First Lie that killed Democracy: LIBERALISM

Village Idiot
·
Sep 7
The First Lie that killed Democracy: LIBERALISM

EDITOR’S FOREWORD (Daniel Clarke-Serret):

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture