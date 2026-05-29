Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Fred's avatar
Fred
37m

I can't help feeling that he needed to more fully address the effects of admitting a large, vocal and violent demographic who have no intention of integrating into the kind of Britain that we all knew and loved. The antisemitism in the Labour base is just as frightening and ultimately fatal as any other policy issue.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3h

A tour de force of a piece that every member of the Labour Party especially PM Keir Starmer, by former British PM Tony Blair! He sees clearly what’s wrong with the Labour Party in Britain. Daniel, Guerre and Shalom has done it again with another article for the ages! The Labour Party needs a man like Tony Blair now more than ever! They got absolutely annihilated in the recent elections while the Tories and Reform made major gains. Tony Blair knows better than anyone what it takes to make the Labour Party successful. He led the party for 13 years and won three elections. As Prime Minister, he was a mixed-bag. Blair helped negotiate the Good Friday Agreement between the Unionists and Republicans that put an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland, signed into the law the Human Rights Act of 1998 and the Civil Partnership Act of 2004 which granted same-sex couples legal recognition, introduced the UK’s first minimum wage law in 1999, reduced child and pensioner poverty, made historic investments in the NHS and public education, oversaw the interventions in Kosovo in 1999 and Sierra Leone in 2000 both of which were successful, the Employment Act and Police Reform Act of 2002, helped topple the Taliban in Afghanistan, backed EU expansion, and advocating for a strong Europe. His successes to be sure, were many. However, Blair also had some major failures in 10 Downing Street. The first one that comes to mind for me would be joining the United States in the Iraq War. As Prime Minister, Blair also was responsible for the Supreme Court constitutional demolition and devolution. A record level of net immigration entered the country during his time in office and he failed to take substantive action to deal with illegal immigration to Britain. His privatization initiatives were a disaster as well.

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