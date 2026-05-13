Guest contributor Maish Yarmush is a physician, scientist, & engineer who champions courage, honesty, & clear thinking in politics, media, academia & religion. He dismantles myths about Israel, exposes intellectual fraud, and demands accountability from the arrogant.

Today’s article is timely. Although written in a polite, respectful and knowledge-rich fashion, its central thesis is biting: Torah scholars from Ramban to Rav Soloveitchik were once thinkers of world importance who synthesised secular and religious knowledge to promote innovation and progress. Yet by withdrawing behind the ghetto walls, Judaism, particularly of the Haredi variety, has become ossified and detached from the world it used to affect.

Its immunity to influence, criticism and outside society has turned much of Judaism into an irrelevance, even for Jews, let alone the gentile Sultans and far-flung Kings that the Sages used to influence.

This ghettosation doesn’t just apply to the Jews of course. From the Ivy League academy to the seminaries of other faiths, human thought has become compartmentalised and static. Religions - and secular ideologies - have become tribal and uninterested in Truth. Surely they - and we - must debate, listen and learn before it’s too late.

Thank-you again to Maish for his fascinating perspective and I would once more ask Guerre and Shalom readers to subscribe as paid to support our truth-seeking endeavour financially. - Daniel Clarke-Serret (editor)

“Beyond the Ghetto Walls” by Maish Yarmush

Introduction

There are moments when I look at parts of the Orthodox Jewish world and feel not disagreement, but heartbreak and frustration. Not because these Jews lack sincerity, devotion, or commitment. Many are deeply committed, disciplined, and self-sacrificing. The heartbreak and frustration comes from seeing a civilization that once produced some of the greatest intellectual minds in human history gradually retreat into fear, defensiveness, and cultural isolationism while claiming that this retreat itself is “authentic Judaism.”

The language changes from generation to generation, but the mentality remains remarkably consistent. “Devarim chitzonim are treif.” “Secular studies corrupt.” “Zionism is treif.” “Science is dangerous.” “Universities destroy emunah.” “The outside world is spiritually toxic.” The underlying message is always the same: Judaism survives only by shrinking itself into a sealed bunker.

This is not the Judaism of Chazal. It is not the Judaism of the Geonim. It is not the Judaism of the Rambam, the Ralbag, the Meiri, the Vilna Gaon, Rav Hirsch, Rav Kook, Rav Soloveitchik, or countless others. It is, instead, the psychology of a traumatized exile community that slowly transformed defensive survival mechanisms into an eternal theology.

The tragedy is not merely sociological. It is theological and civilizational. The bottom line is that Judaism was never meant to fear knowledge. From the earliest rabbinic periods, Torah giants understood that wisdom exists throughout creation and that engagement with the world deepens, not weakens, religious consciousness. The Tannaim discussed astronomy to determine the calendar. The Amoraim engaged in medicine, agriculture, mathematics, zoology, commerce, linguistics, and political systems. The Gemara itself is filled with empirical observation, economic reasoning, legal abstraction, and sophisticated logic. Chazal did not speak like frightened villagers hiding from civilization. They spoke like architects of civilization.

The Rambam did not merely tolerate secular knowledge. He considered it indispensable. For him, physics and metaphysics were pathways toward אהבת ה׳ and יראת ה׳. One cannot read the Moreh Nevuchim honestly and conclude that Judaism demands intellectual isolation. The Rambam absorbed Aristotle, Galen, Islamic philosophy, medicine, logic, and mathematics into a massive Jewish synthesis. He did not become less Jewish because of this. He became one of the greatest Jewish minds who ever lived.

The same applies to Saadia Gaon, who openly integrated philosophy and rational inquiry into Jewish theology; to Abraham ibn Ezra, whose Torah commentary is saturated with grammar, astronomy, mathematics, and scientific observation; to Bachya ibn Paquda, who drew heavily upon philosophical and ethical traditions outside the narrow walls of the beit midrash; and to the remarkable Ibn Tibbon family, especially Shmuel ibn Tibbon and Moshe ibn Tibbon, who translated the great philosophical and scientific works of the Arabic-speaking world into Hebrew and thereby created much of the intellectual vocabulary through which medieval Jews would engage science, medicine, metaphysics, and logic for centuries. The great Provençal sages did not live in frightened isolation from the broader intellectual world. They lived within it confidently while remaining deeply committed to Torah.

The same is true of Levi ben Gershon, the Ralbag, known in the non-Jewish world as Gershonides, one of the most extraordinary intellectual figures in medieval Jewish history. He was not merely a commentator sitting in abstraction. He was simultaneously a talmid chacham, philosopher, mathematician, astronomer, and scientist. In his monumental work Milchamot HaShem (“Wars of the Lord”), he grappled with profound theological questions involving divine providence, prophecy, free will, and the structure of the cosmos, often extending and sometimes challenging the positions of the Rambam himself. At the same time, he conducted real astronomical research, developed observational instruments, and contributed original work in mathematics and trigonometry. This was not “secular compromise.” This was Torah greatness operating inside a broad conception of human knowledge. Likewise, Rav Menachem Meiri lived inside the intellectually vibrant world of Provence and repeatedly demonstrated philosophical sophistication and cultural breadth in both halachic and aggadic writings. These figures did not believe that ignorance protected Judaism. They believed that truth, properly understood, ultimately strengthened it.

Even Elijah ben Solomon Zalman, the Vilna Gaon (The Gra), who later generations often recruit as a symbol of insulated Torah scholarship, encouraged the study of mathematics and natural science, stating that deficiencies in worldly wisdom produce corresponding deficiencies in Torah understanding. His תלמיד, Rav Baruch of Shklov, translated scientific and mathematical works into Hebrew with the Gra’s encouragement. Rav Shimshon Raphael Hirsch built an entire worldview around תורה עם דרך ארץ, arguing that engagement with culture, language, aesthetics, professional life, and civic responsibility could coexist harmoniously with uncompromising Torah observance. Rav Abraham Isaac Hakohen Kook went even further, viewing science, creativity, nationalism, and even secular Zionist pioneers not as enemies of redemption but as unconscious instruments participating in a larger historical and spiritual process of Jewish rebirth. Rav Joseph B. Soloveitchik (the Rav) integrated philosophy, existentialism, psychology, and modern intellectual life into Torah discourse at the highest level, while Rav Aharon Lichtenstein openly argued that literature and the humanities deepen moral and religious sensitivity. The claim that “real Judaism” requires intellectual narrowness or hostility to chochmat ha’olam is not merely historically weak; it collapses under the sheer weight of the rabbinic record itself.

So, what happened? The answer is that exile happened, persecution happened, ghettos happened, massacres happened, and expulsions happened. Christian Europe and parts of the Muslim world repeatedly taught Jews that openness could be fatal. Entire communities survived by creating protective cultural walls. In many contexts, these walls were understandable and even necessary. A small vulnerable minority often survives by intensifying boundary maintenance.

But temporary defensive strategies slowly hardened into frozen ideology. Over the last two centuries, survival psychology became confused with divine intent. Fear became sanctified. Suspicion of the outside world became reframed as holiness itself. Eventually, some communities began treating intellectual narrowness not as a temporary survival strategy born of exile and persecution, but as a religious virtue in its own right. The result is a staggering historical irony: a civilization once renowned for intellectual boldness, analytical rigor, and fearless engagement with the world increasingly celebrating withdrawal, suspicion, and intellectual retreat. To watch a people that produced the Rambam, the Vilna Gaon, Rav Hirsch, Rav Kook, and Rav Soloveitchik reduce Judaism into a frightened bunker mentality is profoundly frustrating. It reflects not the confidence of Torah, but fear masquerading as piety, and that reality infuriates me to no end.

One sees this most painfully in attitudes toward secular knowledge. Entire populations of bright young men are subtly taught that chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics, literature, philosophy, economics, and history are distractions at best and spiritual poison at worst. Instead of producing Torah scholars who can engage the modern world with confidence, breadth, and sophistication, the system produces fragility. A worldview constantly terrified of contamination is not displaying strength. It is displaying insecurity.

The Distorted View of Zionism

And that insecurity becomes explosive around Zionism. To be fair, the Orthodox discomfort with political or secular Zionism did not emerge from nowhere. Early secular Zionist movements often carried explicitly anti-religious elements. Some Zionist leaders mocked rabbinic authority, rejected traditional observance, and sought to create a “new Jew” detached from Torah life. Religious Jews were not hallucinating about these tensions.

I have long railed against R. Yoel Teitelbaum, the Satmar Rebbe, particularly against his elevation of the aggadic concept of the “Three Oaths” into something approaching תורה מסיני, transforming a highly interpretive and non-halachic passage into the central theological axis of Jewish history. In my view, this approach became a profoundly distorting force within parts of Orthodox Judaism. It accomplished two deeply troubling things. First, it convinced generations of followers that he, the Satmar Rebbe, somehow possessed certainty about the precise will of God in history, as though he could definitively declare what Heaven permits or forbids in the modern return of Jews to their ancestral homeland. That level of certainty strikes me as extraordinary arrogance and hubris, bordering on theological recklessness and stupidity. No one alive today possesses prophecy. No one has access to revelation and divine certainty. To take an aggadic passage and wield it as an absolute metaphysical veto against Jewish sovereignty requires a degree of arrogance that I find deeply problematic, historically unsustainable, and intellectually indefensible.

What makes this even more striking is that the so-called “Three Oaths” never entered the binding structure of normative halacha despite centuries of codification by the greatest halachic authorities in Jewish history. The passage appears in an aggadic section of Ketubot 111a, yet none of the major codifiers treated it as operative law. Rav Isaac Alfasi (the Rif) in the Sefer HaHalachot does not codify it. The Rambam, who painstakingly catalogued commandments, prohibitions, kingship, war, messianism, and the laws of Israel in both the Mishneh Torah and Sefer HaMitzvot, never codified the Three Oaths as binding law. Rav Yaakov ben Asher omitted them from the Arba’ah Turim. Rav Yosef Karo omitted them from the Shulchan Aruch. Rav Shneur Zalman of Liadi omitted them from Shulchan Aruch HaRav. Rav Yechiel Michel Epstein omitted them from Aruch HaShulchan. Rav Israel Meir Kagan (the Chafetz Chaim) did not codify them in the Mishnah Berurah. Rav Yechiel Michel Tukachinsky did not treat them as operative law in his writings on Eretz Yisrael. Even major discussions of settling the land, kingship, war, and messianic process across centuries of responsa literature overwhelmingly bypass the Three Oaths as binding jurisprudence.

That absence is not accidental. The great codifiers understood the difference between aggadah and enforceable halacha. They understood that not every poetic or metaphorical statement in Chazal becomes binding legal doctrine. Yet in later centuries, particularly in the hands of ideological anti-Zionism, this aggadic passage was elevated almost to the status of a new Sinai revelation transformed from a difficult and obscure Talmudic meditation into a cosmic prohibition against Jewish political agency itself. That move was not merely an unwarranted legal innovation; it was a historical and theological revolution masquerading as tradition.

What troubles me further is the way historical events and classical texts were, in my opinion, forced by R. Teitelbaum into alignment with his worldview. The Holocaust was interpreted through the lens of anti-Zionist theology. The Rambam’s Iggeret Teiman was incorrectly read by R. Teitelbaum as support for passivity and anti-political quietism. Entire communities were taught that Jewish initiative in history, especially political or national initiative, was spiritually suspect before the arrival of the Mashiach. The practical effect was the cultivation of a mentality of waiting, hesitation, and paralysis precisely when Jewish history was demanding courage, action, and self-preservation.

And this raises a question that deserves to be asked openly: how does anyone know that figures such as Theodor Herzl, Arthur Balfour, David Ben-Gurion, Chaim Weizmann, Menachem Ussishkin, Pinchas Rutenberg, Henrietta Szold, Berl Katznelson, Moshe Sharet, Nachum Sokolow, Yosef Trumpeldor, Abba Hillel Silver, Herbert Samuel or Harry S. Truman were not instruments through which history itself was moving the Jewish people toward restoration? And why stop there? What of Edmond James de Rothschild, whose financial support sustained entire early settlements in Ottoman Palestine? What of Moses Montefiore, who traveled repeatedly to the Land of Israel and invested in rebuilding Jewish life there long before political Zionism formally emerged? What of Rav Yehuda Alkalai and Rav Zvi Hirsch Kalischer, rabbinic figures who explicitly argued that Jews must begin the process of return and rebuilding through natural historical action rather than passively waiting for miracles? What of Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, who helped transform Hebrew from a largely liturgical language into a living national tongue? What of Vladimir Jabotinsky, who warned with terrifying accuracy about the catastrophe facing European Jewry? What of Golda Meir, Menachem Begin, and the thousands of pioneers, soldiers, farmers, scientists, teachers, and refugees who physically rebuilt Jewish national life after two thousand years of dispersion? By what mechanism does anyone claim certainty that all of these forces, political, cultural, linguistic, military, economic, and spiritual, were outside the unfolding movement of Jewish history? The sheer arrogance of declaring with certainty that God could not possibly operate through flawed, secular, political, or historically messy human beings seems astonishing, especially given how the Tanach itself portrays divine history unfolding precisely through imperfect actors, unexpected alliances, political processes, and deeply human events. By what authority can any rabbinic figure categorically declare that Jewish return to the land was definitively against divine intent? Jewish history has always unfolded through flawed human beings acting within political reality. The Persian King, Cyrus the Great, was not a prophet of Israel, yet he became the vehicle for Jewish return from Babylon after the exile from Bayis Rishon. Why is it impossible that modern history could function through similarly unexpected channels?

My frustration becomes even sharper when considering the catastrophic historical consequences of theological passivity. I maintain that parts of Hungarian Orthodoxy were conditioned to distrust Zionist escape efforts, political activism, and organized migration to Palestine because these were viewed as spiritually illegitimate attempts to “force the end.” At a moment when pikuach nefesh should have overridden every ideological concern, tens of thousands and perhaps hundred of thousands of Jews remained trapped within frameworks that discouraged decisive collective action. Of course, the Nazis bear full moral responsibility for the Holocaust. But it is historically legitimate to ask whether these theological attitudes toward exile, redemption, and Zionism contributed to fatal paralysis at the worst possible moment in Jewish history. When Jewish lives are at stake, preserving life must take precedence over any abstract theological rigidity.

But many Orthodox communities made a catastrophic conceptual error. Instead of separating the legitimacy of Jewish national restoration from the secularism of some of its architects, they fused the two together permanently, an act that was intellectually disastrous.

One can oppose secularism without opposing Jewish sovereignty. One can criticize Ben-Gurion without rejecting the return to Zion. One can reject anti-religious ideology while recognizing the staggering historical significance of Jews returning to Hebrew language, Jewish agriculture, Jewish self-defense, and Jewish political existence in Eretz Yisrael after nearly two millennia. The inability to make these distinctions reflects weakness and fear, not depth.

Some Orthodox anti-Zionist rhetoric eventually became so detached from historical reality that it bordered on theological absurdity. Jews returning to their ancestral homeland, reviving Hebrew, rebuilding Torah centers, defending Jewish life, and restoring large-scale Jewish civilization in Eretz Yisrael somehow became framed as a rebellion against God. Meanwhile, passive exile that was leading to death and destruction became elevated into supreme spirituality.

One must ask honestly: at what point does caution become paralysis? At what point does humility become cowardice? At what point does protecting Judaism become shrinking Judaism?

There is another uncomfortable truth here. Some segments of the Orthodox world have become so dependent on insulation that they no longer trust Torah to survive exposure to reality. If Torah is אמת, why should chemistry threaten it? Why should philosophy destroy it? Why should history frighten it? Why should modern Hebrew literature collapse it? Why should scientific literacy weaken it? A Judaism that believes it can only survive inside an informational quarantine is already confessing weakness.

The deeper problem is that many Orthodox communities unconsciously confuse cultural preservation with divine service. Yiddishkeit becomes frozen into a 19th-century Eastern European sociology and then ridiculously projected backward as eternal Sinai truth. Chareidi dress, language patterns, educational models, political reflexes, and communal isolation become sacred, even when they emerged from highly specific historical conditions. This is not mesorah. This is historical fossilization masquerading as mesorah.

Authentic mesorah is dynamic continuity. It preserves eternal principles while engaging changing realities. Chazal themselves constantly adapted legal structures, educational systems, communal institutions, and intellectual frameworks to new conditions. The Geonim did it. The Rishonim did it. The Acharonim did it. Judaism survived precisely because it could think and think flexibly.

What Can be Done?

So how does one convince deeply resistant Orthodox communities to reconsider these assumptions? Certainly, not through mockery, even if frustration with them, their leaders, and their practices is understandable. The first strategy is historical exposure. Many Orthodox Jews may simply not know how broad the classical Jewish intellectual tradition actually has been. They have been taught an artificially narrow narrative in which authentic Judaism always opposed outside knowledge. One must systematically teach the writings and biographies of the Tanaaim, the Amoraim, the Gaonim, the Rambam, Rav Hirsch, Rav Kook, the Vilna Gaon, rav Kook, Rav Soloveitchik, and others who integrated Torah with worldly wisdom while remaining deeply committed Jews.

The second strategy is confidence rather than apology. Modern Orthodoxy often weakens its own case by sounding defensive and compromised. The argument should instead be stated forcefully: broad knowledge strengthens Torah by expanding human understanding, moral seriousness, scientific literacy, historical consciousness, and intellectual honesty. A confident Torah worldview should produce people capable of engaging the entire world without fear.

The third strategy is demonstrating practical failure. Communities that systematically reject secular education often produce predictable social and economic consequences that cannot simply be ignored or explained away. In parts of the Chareidi world, particularly in Israel, large percentages of boys receive little or no meaningful instruction in mathematics, science, English, civics, or modern technical skills after elementary school. The result is not theoretical. It is measurable. Employment participation among Chareidi men in Israel has historically lagged far behind the general population, with poverty rates dramatically higher in large ultra-Orthodox families despite massive state subsidies and charitable support. Entire sectors become structurally dependent on transfer payments, philanthropy, government stipends, subsidized housing, and the labor of wives carrying overwhelming financial burdens while husbands remain in indefinite full-time study regardless of aptitude or economic reality.

The educational consequences are equally serious. Significant numbers of students emerge unable to perform basic algebra, write coherently in the dominant language of the country, engage modern scientific or medical literature, or compete effectively in advanced technological economies that increasingly require quantitative literacy and professional competence. In some settings, secular studies are treated not merely as secondary but as spiritually contaminating. That posture can produce a tragic irony: communities possessing brilliance in Talmudic abstraction while simultaneously lacking the tools necessary to navigate medicine, economics, technology, law, psychology, engineering, public policy, or national defense at the highest levels.

The medical implications can become especially disturbing. In highly insulated environments, mistrust of broader scientific culture has at times contributed to poor public health outcomes, resistance to vaccination campaigns, delayed medical intervention, misinformation regarding genetics and mental illness, and inadequate engagement with modern psychological care. During COVID, some of these tensions became painfully visible as certain communities struggled to reconcile communal life with epidemiological reality. One need not become anti-science or anti-modernity to remain deeply religious, yet parts of the Orthodox world have sometimes drifted toward reflexive suspicion of outside expertise simply because it originated outside the beit midrash.

The political consequences are also substantial. A population lacking broad educational preparation often becomes politically reactive rather than strategically constructive. Instead of producing large numbers of trades people, scientists, physicians, engineers, lawyers, psychologists, economists, military leaders, judges, entrepreneurs, and statesmen alongside talmidei chachamim, the system can create dependence upon sectarian politics aimed primarily at preserving subsidies and exemptions. This feeds resentment in broader society and increasingly creates a perception that Torah communities take disproportionately, while contributing disproportionately less to national defense, economic productivity, and civic responsibility.

One must respectfully but honestly ask whether this produces a kiddush Hashem or a chilul Hashem. The classical rabbinic ideal was never mass helplessness. Chazal praised work repeatedly. Rebbe (Rav Yehuda haNasi) taught that תורה שאין עמה מלאכה סופה בטלה וגוררת עון, Torah without productive labor ultimately collapses and leads to distortion. The Rambam sharply criticized turning Torah into an instrument for permanent financial dependence. The overwhelming majority of great rabbinic figures throughout history worked: physicians, merchants, winemakers, goldsmiths, bankers, translators, astronomers, philosophers, community leaders, and craftsmen. Torah was never meant to create populations unable to function effectively in the modern world. It was meant to elevate human beings so that they could sanctify God precisely through functioning within the world with wisdom, dignity, productivity, responsibility, and moral greatness.

The fourth strategy is Zionism itself. Modern Israel has become the greatest disproval of exile passivity in Jewish history. Torah flourishes in Israel at a scale unimaginable in Europe before the Holocaust. Hebrew lives again. Jewish agriculture lives again. Jewish defense lives again. Jewish technology is exploding. Massive yeshivot exist alongside medicine, engineering, agriculture, military strategy, and scientific innovation. The simplistic binary between “Torah” and “nationhood” has already been refuted, and refuted decisively, by this reality.

Finally, there must be a recovery of courage. Too much of Orthodox life today is organized around fear: fear of questions, fear of books, fear of universities, fear of science, fear of the internet, fear of secular Jews, fear of modernity, fear of complexity. But Judaism at its best was never a religion of fear. It was a civilization of argument, memory, law, metaphysics, ethics, language, and audacious intellectual ambition.

The Jewish people did not survive for over 3,000 years by hiding from thought. They survived because they produced it. The goal is not to abandon Torah for modernity. The goal is to stop treating modernity as though it automatically defeats Torah. A mature Judaism should be capable of entering every arena of human knowledge and emerging deeper, wiser, and stronger. Anything less is not reverence. It is surrender.