Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Maish, I would go even further. It’s not only parts of the ultra-Orthodox world that need rethinking, but parts of Orthodoxy in general. We have to modernize in certain areas because the Jewish world today is facing realities very different from the ones that existed hundreds of years ago.

There are laws, customs, and communal attitudes that may once have made sense historically but now feel increasingly antiquated and disconnected from modern life. At a time when Jewish continuity itself is under pressure and Jewish numbers are not exactly growing strongly outside the Orthodox world, serious discussion about adaptation should not be treated as heresy.

Judaism survived for thousands of years because it evolved, debated, interpreted, and adjusted to changing realities while still preserving its core identity. Freezing everything permanently in place was never really the Jewish way either.

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Fred's avatar
Fred
4h

Every other sentence contained a slew of terms and references to people that had absolutely no meaning to me...and yet this was one of the most thought-provoking articles I've read in a long time. Fascinating! Thanks for sharing it, Daniel. And, to Maish...YES!

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