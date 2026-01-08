Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Mairson's avatar
Alan Mairson
3h

Another gem, Daniel. One question: When you write, "Thus it is more fitting to have a society where the spirit runs free; an invisible hand bringing universal human dignity in its wake." -- what exactly is that invisible hand?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture