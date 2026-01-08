It was a revolutionary concept: the idea that human beings were made in the image and likeness of God. Thus were birthed the identical twins of equal human dignity and radical freedom. As divine objects we each had fundamental rights to be respected by all. As divine subjects we each had an individual path, requiring the freedom to embark fearlessly upon it. But like Isaac and Esau before them, these twins were in conflict; and the battle would rage until the end of time.

Equality has its place but it falls upon a spectrum. No equality, then might equals right; slaves are to be abused upon the whims of their masters. But total equality, then freedom is no more.

When we speak of socialist utopia, it is the results that are questioned. “Communism just doesn't work!” they cry. But what if it did? What if Uncle Joe really did manage to feed the masses, each given their function by the faceless bureaucrats of State? What if class were abolished and poverty made a thing of the past? Would there then be heaven on earth or barely disguised hell?

These are the questions at the heart of Beyond Good and Evil. In Nietzsche's groundbreaking work, the author explores the power of developing one’s purpose and the road block of equality that stands in its way.

There are a lot of myths about this famous book, generally from people who haven't read it cover to cover. The most prevalent of these is that it is antisemitic: a false canard that doesn't bear preliminary inspection. In chapter 8, Nietzsche speaks in florid stereotypes about the various nations (or “races”) of Europe. Of these he concentrates upon just 4: the Germans, the French, the English and the Jews. In a work full of scorn for arrogant philosophers, small minded scientists, petty nationalists and weak willed “Good Europeans”, the Jews are about the only group that are showered with acclaim. The English, by contrast, are spoken of as uncultured philistines with the inability to dance. Darwin, Mill and other English luminaries are painted as simpletons matching their race. As an English Jew, I'm clear about where Nietzsche wishes to provoke offence.

There are sections which the Nazis would misuse to give philosophical ballast to their hatred. For example he speaks disapprovingly of the mingling of “races” (meaning nations); But he does so not out of xenophobia but rather in consideration of the dangerous effects of uniform equality. He condemns the relentlessness drive towards universal sameness within the sphere of small-minded nationalism and merely regards with trembling its extension on a beige continental-wide basis. We will explore Nietzsche’s reasoning for this in due course, but for the moment let us say this: racism is not his motivation. Indeed having declared that he is yet to meet a German without anti-Semitic prejudice, he implies that he (alone) has respect for the Jews. Hardly the feelings of Adolf Hitler in disguise!

In one prescient section, Nietzsche predicts the abominable rise of extreme nationalism and unambiguously does so with horror. The author is keenly aware of how words - including his words - are weak vessels. In one particularly beautiful metaphor, he speaks of a bird in flight, a glory to behold, but when captured devoid of its power. A thought on paper is truth dissected to oblivion; an ossified dead letter susceptible to abuse by simpletons. He mourns that his own words will be misunderstood and used against him; and just like a distant star whose light can take thousands of years to reach Earth-bound viewer, so will his arguments only be understood years hence. Perhaps now? Perhaps today?

Let us here make an observation about the style of Beyond Good and Evil. Poetry. Page after dictionary-devouring page of poetry in motion. This is no accident. Through its very style the book betrays the themes that lie behind the philosopher’s mask. At times it can seem like a layman's walk through the thesaurus, list after list of oft-incomprehensible synonyms, pushed in the reader's face to show their ignorance. At times it can feel inelegantly full of scorn, particularly in Chapter 1, where he pulls no punches in dismissing the “truths” of philosophy. It can appear disconcerting, like a private argument in which the reader has no place. An emotional outburst without social consequence. Nonetheless is that not what poetry is for? If the author may not bear his soul through words, how else may he release his pain?

Yet as the book reaches its conclusion, poetic anger makes way for poetic beauty. And who is it that makes beauty? The creatives: the artists, the writers, the poets, the chefs, the sculptors. They, within whom, the spirit runs free can create new worlds. It is they who legislate alone, dictating values as to them seem most noble; ignoring the downtrodden virtues of the equalising masses to beat a new path towards the future. In his discussions of Wagner and Schumann, Nietzsche shows approvingly how music can embody a new spirit running free. In creating his work through poetry-prose, Nietzsche becomes the world he's trying to create.

The overriding theme of Beyond Good and Evil is equality. Insofar as he criticises the inherent equality of every human being, he and I part company. The Judeo-Christian affirms the divine quality of all people, be they master or slave, man or woman. Indeed the destruction of slavery is their mission. Yet insofar as equality denies freedom, crushing the potential genius within each one of us, it becomes sinful both in his eyes and my own.

It is natural that those at the bottom will try to crush the free spirits of those at the top, overcome as they are by the green devil of envy. They will promote a “slave morality” where only that which equalises is deemed “moral”. Christianity may be their tool. Or, in more modern times, social democracy. But either way, they seek to bring down that which should be flying up upon the mountain top. Is Nietzsche not correct that each nation is known by its greats; those few - those very few - who break free from their limitations to achieve ultimate purpose? Is it not the role of the citizenry to enable this, instead of crushing it? Is it not good to cherish the blessings brought by those who dared?

Ancient Greece was not Socrates, Plato and Aristotle. It was millions of ordinary unknowns who never took that extra step. While we moderns accept that all are worthy of education, health, food and a basic safety net, should the elevation of greatness not be our crowning goal? And if it isn't, why not? For where all spirit is crushed, wither innovation?

Nietzsche sees the Jews as having brought about this “slave revolt”, but he doesn't condemn them for it. He praises them for their autonomy as declarers of self-made law: bringing about new reality through force of will. Rather he condemns those who have followed these Judaic principles blindly, falling into mediocrity and failing to act autonomously themselves. In particular he mourns how Christianity, and her modern offspring philosophy and democracy, have anaesthetised the people, preventing each from achieving their true potential. He pours scorn on anglo-scientists, classified as mere collectors of facts, rather than forgers of philosophies. He sees specialist scholars as pygmies, those that hide in their little academic corner so as not brave the wholeness of knowledge. These peoples should follow the Jews —as personal value orderers, legislators atop the Mountain, they will move forward with courage.

Nietzsche errs in his interpretation of Genesis; but the speaks wisely in how he views the truth. It is not that there is no truth, but rather that it is so vast, so complex, so insusceptible to capture through language, that we must never stop digging. The modern philosopher (he says) is one who digs and digs, then stops, declaring that there where they now are is the truth; in doing so they elevate their own prejudice over the ultimate reality of things. One must never stop the search for knowledge, otherwise one abandons the quest. The true giant is he that spreads his wings towards eternity, happy on his journey, but aware that the destination will never be reached.

Modern man is obsessed by comfort; the democratic search for never ceasing equality makes it so. But the world of comfort is no blessing; suffering brings growth and growth brings greatness. The bold of yesteryear would impose hardships upon themselves, knowing that only through bitterness could their real, soul-purpose be achieved.

Where society crushes individual freedom, we are left with mediocrity. Correct compassion towards the vulnerable should not make us all vulnerable. That would forge an unadvancing world led by unphilosophising nobodies. Perhaps like the world we live in today?

Let us speak of morality. Nietzsche does and in rather a compelling way. I, for my part, believe in objective morality. There is right and wrong, good and evil. There is much that is evil here and there, always and in every era. But objective morality is not the same as subjective virtue. Though, when asked to list in words, all would enumerate similar values, we would, nonetheless, order them quite differently. It is that which gives us our individual moral sense; that which pushes us on the journey towards destiny. The value we place at top is our good, and values inverted are our bad. The heroic citizen will gallantly push forward according to his own ordained order, knowing absolutely what is good and bad in their mind and that which only they are bound to do. To conform to a society wide, nay “good European” wide, agreed list of values would crush their free spirit.

I have too many examples from my own personal life of how (moral) individuals differ in their values. I need not list them, merely appeal to the good faith of the reader. In general moral precepts we are as one, but we act differently, and want to act differently, because we see value X over value Y as the virtuous approach. The freedom-embracing society, one that truly sees the person as an autonomous legislator in “the image of God”, will allow the fearless citizen to act accordingly.

This is not a question of selfish individualism. The heroic man is interested in himself, for sure, but he knows that his vanity will be for the benefit of all. A society of greats is a society of innovation. A society of innovation is a society better for all, including for those at the very bottom of the pile. Thus it is more fitting to have a society where the spirit runs free; an invisible hand bringing universal human dignity in its wake.

Nietzsche rejects Judeo-Christianity in his words, but they are poetic words. He rejects 19th century plodding “scholarly” philosophy and Anglo-empiricism too! In truth his masterwork is profoundly religious, for it bears witness to an individual soul, imprisoned in agony and unable to sing. Finding your own path is no self-help doctrine. It's an indispensable method for raising the greatness of society as a whole. In such a world. each would study at the feet of the sages – we’d all be sages!; those who dared and won according to the values they knew were right.

If God is dead and we killed Him; it was Nietzsche who revived him and reminded us of His place in every one of our hearts. That God, made manifest in each one of our hearts, is our secret power, and by remorselesly realizing our purpose, we demonstrate a “will to power”. By doing what we must, we dig closer towards the truth without ever revealing it entirely. We commit to dig and dig and dig; a spade disposed of being a society discarded to decay.

I don’t believe that Nietzsche went beyond good and evil at all. There is evil and Nietzsche describes it beautifully: utter, ruthless, Stalinist-Fascist equality. Total equality of aims, total equality of values, total equality of outcomes, total equality of obedience. In that name the most unspeakable crimes may - and have - been committed. So let the plea go out today. Let it ring from the rooftops and resound throughout the land. It is this: May we all know our soul-inspired good and live by our values, so that we may finally create a (un)equal world crowned with dignity.