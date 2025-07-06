Ashok founded and managed MetaCulture, a pioneering conflict consulting centre in Bangalore, India from 2005-2016, which convened and facilitated complex inter-faith as well as business-government-civil society dialogues as well as consensus building projects. Since 2017 he has been in Washington DC where he founded the Village Idiot Studio (www.village-idiot.com) to help citizens of democracies think through the complex cultural and political issues of the 21st Century.

Despite legitimate and imagined grievances, I hope you will join me in actively THINKING HARD how we can protect this country because- make no mistake- if America weakens no other nation UK, France, NZ, Australia, Sweden) will survive as a liberal democracy.

This is my first 4th of July after gaining my American citizenship on January 25th. It wasn't an easy decision because India doesn't allow dual citizenship. Giving up my Indian passport was heartbreaking, but as a mediator and peace builder, I've learned that everything good comes at a price. Life is nothing but tradeoffs-_ and this has been a big one for me.

America is where my life is now and I am totally committed to the best values of this country. Just as I wouldn't want people to judge me by my worst qualities or mistakes, I wouldn't judge America by its worst moments as so many seem eager to do. It breaks my heart to see native born Americans- and recent immigrants, students and visitors alike- spew hatred towards this country.

Tellingly, I didn't receive even a single Happy Independence day message today, whereas from 1995-2005, when I lived in the US, my inbox was always filled with 4th of July greetings. This doesn't augur well for us as a nation. How can we protect something if we don't love or celebrate it? Would you try to save your marriage by attacking your spouse?

So, at this moment of existential danger I feel a special responsibility towards my adopted nation. If you believe your elected government is too 'EVIL' to support, you don't want a democracy; you only want your own little dictatorship. Remember the commies and their "dictatorship of the proletariat"?

Anger, protest and resistance ain't going to help us save ourselves in a world that has slipped out of American control. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's rise, and the global backlash against the pro-immigration, diversity elite, attacking Trump is a waste of energy. As I've been teaching for years, American salvation requires rethinking the democratic contract between citizens and the government. Attacking yesterday's grievances is a dangerous distraction when tomorrow's extinction is just around the corner.

Never were JFK's words more relevant:

"Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country".

Frankly, we should ask ourselves if "We the People" are good enough for American Democracy. Perhaps if Independence has to mean anything at all, we need to dedicate ourselves to becoming worthy of the highest values of the United States of America, not gripe about the lowest. We should celebrate the flawed people over the years who gave so much— so that YOU and I can complain about this visionary, brilliant (and spectacularly flawed) nation.

********

Given the above, and having taken democracy for granted for decades, the time has come to dissect the essence of the American and Western social contract.

Today I will be collaborating with political thinker, Guerre & Shalom Editor, and Senior Fellow & Democracy Analyst at the NGO Section 1 Daniel Clarke-Serret for a vital conversation about changing expectations about rulers and the ruled. There is much to discuss:

As always we will endeavor to talk about the topic at hand—as well as our own cognitive process as we think through it. Think of MINDWATCHING as a conversation about the inner mechanics of conversations. This will not be a debate even if we disagree with each other. No opinions will be traded, no positions defended; just the long, slow discipline of shared reflection.

Join Ashok and Daniel TODAY LIVE to discuss the Social Contract!

Sunday, 6 July 2025 10–11:30 am EST | 3–4:30 pm BST | 4-5:50pm CET | 7:30–9:00 pm IST

Zoom link: https://bit.ly/43E3Aa3

See you there later today. This US Independence Day, democracy is worth saving!