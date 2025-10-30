Guerre and Shalom

6h

Very powerful, Daniel. And sad. A community so torn apart at the time of its greatest threat.

Can those who refuse to fight for their tribe be said to belong to it? Then what of pacifists? Does the tribe have a responsibility to those who refuse to bear arms- conscientious objectors? These questions have challenged my own ideas about war and non-violence.

4h

Thank-you to Elena Gomel for this comment:

"Post-October 7, it is time to redefine Jewishness. We are a people, not a religion. Our culture is not a bagel. Our history is not The Fiddler on the Roof. I have more in common with a Druze soldier who fights for Israel than with an anti-Zionist American “liberal” whose rabbi campaigns for Mamdani. This essay deserves to be placed on the same bookshelf as Jean Amery’s On the Necessity and Impossibility of Being a Jew. Amery, a survivor of Auschwitz, was not a Jew according to the Halacha. I couldn’t care less., He is one of the greatest Jewish writers of the last century."

