“The Zionist State does not represent the Jews and Judaism”. Are they right?

Being Jewish: Nationality or Religion?

What is “being Jewish”? A nation or religion? The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Those who deny Jewish nationhood claim that Zionism is an aberration; that Israel is a state founded on a particular religion. Those who support Zionism demur. I demur. For although the word Zionism is modern, its basis is ancient –-far more ancient than Judaism.

This debate is not only important in the fight against anti-Zionism, but also in internal battles. The Ultra-Orthodox state that theirs is the original Judaism; that Rabbinical Judaism is synonymous with the idea of being Jewish — an equally false claim whose implications can be felt in the Israeli resistance against theocracy.

Instead of relying on myth, we must answer these competing claims using facts. What does the archeology say? What do the texts say? What do the Egyptian Papyri say? And perhaps most importantly of all, what do the coins “say”?

We will need to go on a quest: a quest to another millennium; a quest to the world before The Common Era. Professor Yonatan Adler is clear: being a Jew - which is to say a Judean - precedes the Jewish religion by quite some distance. There was a time, all the way back in the Persian era, where Jews followed a different cult, that which could be named in hindsight as Yahwism.

Judea: Land of the Jews

Where was ancient Judea? Judea was a territory centered upon Jerusalem, extending as far south-east as Ein Gedi on the banks of the Dead Sea and encompassing Hebron, Ramat Rachel, Bethlehem and other towns in the Greater Jerusalem area. It was far smaller in size than the modern day State of Israel and largely “occupied” what we now call the southern West Bank as well as the Western Jerusalem hills.

To be Jewish (Yehudi), you had to have originated from Judea (Yehudah). However, just as today, one didn’t need to have lived in Judea to be considered Yehudi. The uniqueness of this people was not their religion, but precisely that which makes us unique today —our unprecedented combining of universalism with particularism. On one hand, a Judean could be comfortably ensconsed in foreign lands, yet on the other, a Judean had an unbreakable spiritual connection to their homeland. They were neither parochial isolationists nor wandering cosmopolitans. They were - and we still are - wandering particularists.

In the Persian era, for example, there were established Judean communities in Egypt and Mesopotamia. Famously, there was a Judean Temple in Elephantine, an island in the centre of the Nile River and evidence has come to light of (at least) a second Egyptian Judean Temple — which is to say that Judean worship was not limited to Jerusalem. Although the holy city was at the centre of the Judean world, it was a decentralised centre. In echoes of the modern situation, each Jewish community did as they pleased and religious argument was a way of life.

Importantly for the thesis being made in this article, the cult worshipped in these various temples was polytheistic and had very little relationship with later Biblical Judaism. The Judean God Yhwh was the privileged Divine being, but other deities also had their pride of place, including Anat (Einat), the Jewish version of Athena. We do see the roots of Judaism, in the sense that the Judean God was worshiped beyond the borders of Judea - in Egypt, in Mesopotamia - in contradistinction with the general pagan practice in the Middle East of the time. It was the portability of Yhwh that laid the groundwork for the coming widespread monotheism. Nonetheless, Yahwism could not be described as Judaism in any real sense.

So what is Judaism and how does it distinguish itself from the previous Jewish cults? Put simply, it is monotheist — and its followers comply with Torah commands and prohibitions, including those related to diet, purity and the Sabbath. All aspects of daily life fall within its orbit. Although Biblical Judaism differs from that of its rabbinical daughter, it would be very recognisable to all of us who pray today in the 21st century.

Which is more Jewish - the New Testament or the Hebrew Bible?

So when did Judaism replace Yahwism? Again let us define terms. According to Yonatan Adler, we are not making an argument here about the origins or age of the Torah. There is no doubt, whatever one’s beliefs and interpretation of the evidence, that the Torah text long precedes Judaism. Neither are we debating when some people - prophets, intellectuals, the literati - began to observe the mosaic code. The question is when the masses - the ordinary people - began to see themselves as followers of Judaism (though they would not have used that word) and abandoned their polytheistic practices. Only at that point can it truly be said to have become a national religion.

One thing is clear: Judaism existed in the time of the New Testament. What is the New Testament text but an extended debate on the content and interpretation of Torah laws? We have Jesus preaching in synagogues, sermonising on mosaic provisions and teaching those who would listen his interpretation of the Sabbath. In those halcyon days of the First Century CE, there were many Judaisms competing side by side, of which the pharisaic and the cult of Jesus were but two. Far from Judea being a religious dictatorship, it was an extended debate (one might say proto-liberal democratic debate) between its citizens on the interpretation of the Law. The Constitution of the Land relied on engaged citizenship – hard to imagine today.

But when did mass Judaism (or Judaisms) begin? The more we go back in time, the less we see concrete evidence. Indeed the irony of ironies is that the New Testament, the founding text of Christianity, has more evidence of Judaism than the Hebrew Bible! Whereas First Century CE Judea saw mass Judaisms, the “Old Testament” is a sustained polemic on no-one keeping Judaism. In book after book of the Hebrew Bible, we see Prophets reprimanding Kings and chastising ordinary people for their consistent failure to observe the mosaic code. The Tanakh is clear: The Torah was rarely followed in the pre-Maccabean era. Rather, polytheism in its Yahwist incarnation was the sustained cult of Judean society.

Rise of the Maccabees

The physical evidence suggests that things only began to change when the Maccabees came to power. In the Persian period, Judean coins featured human heads and animal symbols in complete contradiction to the Torah prohibition on carving a graven image. Yet when the heroes of the Hanukkah story came to power, we start to see a clear distinction between Judean coinage and that of its neighbours. While the other Middle Eastern polities continued with that practice of carving rulers and showcasing Athena’s eagle, Judean coins show a complete absence of anything but the written word. Instead of presenting an image of a Hasmonean king, the ruler was described at length in proto-Hebrew lettering. Even come the Roman era, this prohibition on human art was maintained: no Roman-era coin in Judea presented a human face.

Equally mosaics began to change from showcasing images of the natural and human world to strictly exhibiting geometrical patterns. All this shows that Judean society was starting to align its practices with mosaic law.

This later-Hellenistic era began to see the rise of synagogue, not principally as a place of prayer, but rather as a centre of education at a time when literacy was low. Through the teaching of preachers and the oral reading of the Torah, its laws and narratives became known to all. At last - finally - the Jews were following Judaism. They became the People of the Book.

As to the very first moment when Judaism became national, one can only speculate, but Professor Adler makes the reasonable supposition that it entered public life upon the victory of the Maccabees. Now, at last, the Judeans were sovereign in their own land. They had an independent nation state in a world of Empires. But how would they develop a national identity; a national narrative; a sense of cohesiveness?

The Torah as a National Constitution — and a Precursor for Liberal Democracy

In an act of (possible) genius, long preceding the advent of the American state, they decided upon the necessity of a national Constitution and a law common to all citizens. Influenced by the Greek practice of written law and the contemporary, geopolitical need for distinctiveness, they were obliged to choose a legal text. They chose the Torah. Periodically rediscovered over time (see the story of Josiah), and sitting on a metaphorical (literal?) shelf of the Temple, it was an ideal document for the task, complete with a national origin story and a complete national law. By making this famed document the constitution of the people, the Hasmonean State became whole — and it survives in spiritual form to this day.

Yet the Torah of that age was not a theocratic document set in stone. It was a constitution and a subject of debate. True, it was all-encompassing in the sense that it affected every aspect of a Judean’s life - this was no mere statement of Anglo liberty; yet its interpretation was a living and breathing inter-citizen conversation which lasted for centuries.

As evidenced by the New Testament, its questions were far from resolved long into the period of the Roman occupation. Jesus wasn’t a rebel against Biblical Judaism. He was just one more learned teacher - one more intellectual citizen - with an alternative interpretation.

Rabbinical Judaism and Christianity are sister religions, both daughters of the Biblical judaic debate, yet (unfortunately) they have become crystallized into dogmatic, unchangeable, competing regulations. Judean law (“Biblical Judaism”), by contrast, was a national discussion. Far from an authoritarian imposition (at least by the standards of the time), it was a discussion among citizens about the good life. It was the foundational moment in the story of modern, Anglo liberal democracy.

The Essence of Judea-ism

The import of this discussion, though brief and condensed, could not be greater. It smashes the “Jewish is a religion” claim into a thousand little pieces. In the first place, Judea and the Jewish people (both those in situe and those scattered) long predate Biblical Judaism. In the second place, it may be reasonably speculated that Biblical Judaism was introduced by national political policy; in any case, it was definitely disseminated through nationwide, mass education. In the third place, Biblical Judaism was akin to a national debate, with many “political parties” and Monty Python clubs, rather than a religious, dogmatic imposition. In the fourth place, modern Rabbinical Judaism, along with its sister in Christianity, came into being after the fall of the Temple and the definitive end of the Judean state.

Biblical Judaism was, thus, national discussion made manifest; a midwife’s tool for birthing a nation state, developed in the heart of the ordinary citizen. It was the constitution of Zion. It was democratic discussion. It was “law” where every man and his Judean People’s Front was a judge. It was debate over force.

To the Anti-Zionists and the modern Israeli Rabbis, I say this: that being Jewish - being Judean - precedes Rabbinical Judaism. It precedes Christianity, Islam and all modern Western religions.

Furthermore, the Jewish state precedes every other nation state. It is the democratic mother that constantly reprimands its wayward, theocratically-minded children. It is the educator that taught boys and girls, the elites and the ordinary citizen. It is the model par excellence of democracy through engaged citizenship; through reasoned debate over violent factionalism. It is the constitutional polity that built the West.

Being Jewish is to be Judean: democratic, open to discussion and free in religion. Religious interpretation is our democratic right and Judea is our homeland. As in days of yore, you may live in Judea or the Galilee, in Egypt or Mesopotamia. You may even travel beyond the ocean to the United States. Yet all whose hearts are on Mount Zion and whose mouths are free to speak and whose birthright is education for all is a true Judean.

That is the true meaning of being Jewish –being Yehudi.

