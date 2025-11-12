I’m a friend of Public Service Broadcasting. In a world of algorithm-mediated echo chambers, there is a need for a service that hears voices from different perspectives and can be trusted to report the facts.

I’m a friend of the BBC —at least what it used to be. As a British citizen, I have consumed hour after hour BBC drama and news. Yes Minister is as good as it always was. Newsnight used to be essential viewing. The PM programme was part of my after-work routine.

Nonetheless, the BBC’s behaviour over the last two years has been despicable. Hamas death figures have been parroted without reflection. Hamas claims on “hospital” bombings have been transmitted word for word. Its reports have been based on Hamas “journalists”, deliberately false interpretations of ICJ rulings and empathy over truthful context. It shamefully reported the claim about “14,000 babies”.

It has never stopped to ask the basic questions: Why are residential buildings being destroyed in Gaza? Why are “hospitals”, “schools” and “mosques” being targeted? Why have civilians not been evacuated to refugee camps? Are 17-year-olds with rifles “innocent children”? How is the “Hamas Health Ministry” (if it exists) able to provide detailed death statistics moments after an Israeli attack? If Israel is engaged in “indiscriminate bombing”, why are so few civilians being killed relative to combatants? And perhaps most importantly: Why are we believing what Hamas is saying anyway? It’s a proscribed terrorist organisation (in Britain)!

The BBC are not the only biased organization to be sure. On both the left and right, commercial outlets have transmitted curated perspectives as fact. On both the left and (extreme) right, conspiracy theories have been mistaken for truth. But the BBC is meant to be above that. It is meant to be an impartial, trusted broadcaster. Although it will never achieve perfect results, it must have the self-awareness to reflect upon its errors and to improve its conduct. Instead it is falling into the same prejudicial traps again and again. Its first instinct is to report Hamas (and UN) claims on air without conducting due diligence. Its first instinct is to blame Israel and ask questions later.

The BBC has also forgotten its mission: “to provide impartial news coverage and to reflect British values on the world stage”. If it is unable to provide even a modicum of that service to Middle Eastern audiences, then BBC Arabic must be shut down. If, however, it takes its role seriously, it should transmit the truth to the “Arab World” no matter how small its eventual audience.

Perhaps her most egregious error, however, is not the contents of its reporting, but the sheer unrelenting focus on this one conflict. The people of Sudan are suffering from an intolerable genocide. The people of Ethiopia are engaged in a war whose death figures defy imagining. The people of DR Congo are suffering from the greatest war since World War II.

Afghani refugees from Pakistan have been forgotten. The Burmese Civil War has been ignored. The depopulation of Bangladesh’s Hindus has been brushed under the carpet. The women of Iran are crying for freedom. The starved of Yemen are still seeking redress from Saudi-led bombing. The democrats of Venezuela are being subsumed by communist tyranny. And the Armenia-Azerbaijan confrontation, that was briefly on top of the news before October 7th. has been utterly forgotten. Even Ukraine has been sidelined, only to re-emerge when Donald Trump engages in his idiosyncratic diplomacy.

We could go on and on and on. The very failure to report from all of these conflicts, and to stigmatize Israel in the only one it does, shows, at best, a complete obsession with the peace-allergic Palestinians which defies impartiality. Moreover, the fact that the BBC News website still has an Israel-Gaza War tab, when officially the conflict has ended, is proof of its bad faith.

Even now, in the wake of the Prescott report, it hides its journalistic crimes against Israel by focusing relentlessly on the Donald Trump aspect of the story. The actions of Panorama on January 6th are, of course, to be condemned, but it was a one-off story about an event which was worthy of severe condemnation. Donald Trump was inciting insurrection (or at the very least was indifferent to it) and he was acting abhorrently for a democratically elected leader.

The BBC seriously erred in its deception, but not in its story. Donald Trump shamed the democratic world that day and the BBC’s failure was in not limiting itself to “simply reporting the damn facts”. Those facts alone would have shamed America and its President.

By contrast, the Corporation’s bias against Israel has been relentless, consistent and intolerable. By hiding behind Donald Trump’s misbehaviour, they seek - once more - to avoid accountability. Yet again they believe their own propaganda — that they alone are the world’s voice of civilization. In their myopic self-denial, they make me embarrassed to be British. They make me weep for the BBC that once was.

Impartiality isn’t complicated. Report the facts and the facts alone. Don’t get your information from dictators and terrorists. Don’t report anything until it has been properly verified. Student Union journalists have no place at our public service broadcaster.

Guerre and Shalom has relentlessly focused on journalistic truth since the beginning of the Gaza War. We are proud to have been vindicated in this official report.

I invite the reader to see the following sections of Michael Prescott’s memo in full. They were first published in The Daily Telegraph here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/11/06/read-devastating-internal-bbc-memo-in-full/

BBC MEMO - Michael Prescott - Sections on Israel-Gaza coverage

(NOTE: a) All inverted commas, such as that in the subtitle below, come from Prescott’s original memo. b) I have interspersed Guerre and Shalom articles from the last 2 years, which say precisely what Mr Prescott is saying.)

Gaza ‘journalists’

Media stories about the antisemitic and pro-Hamas views of journalists appearing on BBC Arabic forced another internal review into the channel in June, 2025.

In April, 2025, The Telegraph reported that BBC Arabic had given a regular platform to the journalist Samer Elzaenen, who had posted a string of antisemitic comments – including suggesting Jews should be burned “as Hitler did”.

At the time it was reported he had appeared “a dozen times” on BBC Arabic reporting from Gaza. However internal research showed Elzaenen, who was consistently introduced as a journalist on BBC Arabic, actually appeared 244 times between 13th November 2023 and 18th April, 2025.

BBC Arabic regular, Ahmed Qannan, who described a gunman who killed four civilians and an Israeli police officer as a “hero” , appeared 217 times on the channel between 8th February, 2024 and the 27th April, 2025. Introduced as a journalist from Gaza, he appeared both on BBC Arabic radio and Gaza Today.

Ahmed Alagha, who described Israelis as less than human and Jews as “devils” appeared 522 times between 21st November, 2023, and 26th April, 2025, across BBC Arabic television, radio and BBC Gaza Today. He was consistently introduced as a journalist.

Revelations about the views of these journalists prompted calls by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch for wholesale reform of BBC Arabic.

In its public statement, the BBC downplayed their contributions to the channel, even going so far as to claim they were just “eyewitnesses”.

On 26th April, 2025, the BBC in a statement said: “We hear from a range of eyewitness accounts from the strip”.

In a separate statement the BBC also said: “These are not BBC members of staff or part of the BBC’s reporting team”.

Most viewers would consider hundreds of appearances on the BBC, reporting on developments, to amount to a journalist being almost a part of the Corporation’s reporting team.

Death toll in Gaza

A separate review into BBC coverage of the conflict’s death toll was commissioned and reported back to the EGSC on 2nd July, 2024.

The review was commissioned after the UN revised its figures and admitted the percentage of women and children being killed in the conflict was less than previously thought.

In the 2014 conflict, the Hamas-run health ministry reported casualty figures based on deaths recorded in hospitals. This matters because the majority of hospital-recorded deaths are men.

However, in this war, Hamas has based its figures both on hospital records and on “media reports” from the Gaza Government Media Office. Hamas, which runs the GMO, has never explained how this number has been calculated but the majority of deaths from “media reports” are women and children.

Despite growing concerns that this new methodology was unreliable, the UN and media outlets, including the BBC, reported that 70 per cent of all those killed in Gaza were women and children. Eventually the UN reviewed and revised down the figure to 52 per cent.

In the report to the EGSC, we were warned that for too long the BBC had given “unjustifiable weight” to the 70 per cent claim, even though concerns about its credibility were well known.

Mass graves

In April, 2024, and again in June, the BBC covered two stories relating to the discovery of mass graves in Gaza. The first was discovered at Al Nasser hospital and the second at Al Shifa.

The strong implication in the coverage was that Israeli forces had buried hundreds of bodies at both sites prior to withdrawing from the area. The source for both stories was the Hamas controlled Gaza Civil Defence Agency. This was not reflected in the coverage.

The internal report to the EGSC flagged: “There was no independent corroboration of allegations of war crimes, including alleged evidence of summary executions, torture and bodies found with their hands tied together”.

One online story incorrectly implied a UN official had corroborated the reports of hands being tied.

It seems that the most likely explanation was the graves at both hospitals were dug by Palestinians and the people buried there had died or been killed prior to the arrival of Israel ground forces.

The EGSC was reminded that the BBC had itself reported extensively on Palestinians digging these graves at the time. These reports had topped its bulletins.

How could this then be forgotten in the subsequent BBC coverage that suggested something more sinister had occurred? The EGSC was offered no explanation.

The question becomes even more pressing when you learn the journalists responsible for the first set of stories were the same journalists who wrote the second set of stories suggesting the graves were evidence of Israeli war crimes.

Executives were presented with the evidence about how badly the BBC had got this wrong but it remains unclear what measures were taken with regard to personnel or training.

Newsnight

In May of this year, Tom Fletcher, the UN’s Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, made a claim that an IPC report had warned 14,000 babies in Gaza were at risk of starving to death within the next 48 hours.

The claim, made during Israel’s aid blockade, sparked worldwide attention and concern.

Yet the UN quickly distanced itself, refusing to repeat the claim at a press conference.

Accordingly, the BBC updated its online articles to reflect the actual findings on the IPC report in question – that 14,000 children could starve in a year if the blockade was not lifted.

Despite this, Fletcher’s inaccurate claim was put to Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon on Newsnight. Why, when the BBC knew the suggestion was wrong?

The same programme also featured images of baby Siwar Ashour who suffered from allergies and required specialist formula. She also had a congenital oesophageal condition, which had been reported in The Guardian.

By the time of broadcast, the BBC already knew the story was out of date and that baby Siwar had received the necessary formula a week earlier, she was maintaining weight and had been discharged from hospital. None of that was revealed in the programme - meaning the BBC had broadcast another inaccurate story.

Twice in the same programme the Newsnight team broadcast stories that were inaccurate and it is not entirely clear why.

This was not the first or last time the BBC has reported stories about starvation in Gaza without telling audiences that the person highlighted has pre-existing medical conditions that might explain their emaciated appearance.

As recently as last month (August, 2025), the BBC had to correct a headline which stated: ‘Malnutritioned Gaza woman flown to Italy dies in hospital’. It was replaced with ‘Gaza woman flown to Italy dies in hospital’ after it became clear she had serious preexisting conditions. The correction was only made two days later after the questionable version had been shared around the world.

A tale of two letters

In an internal report presented to the EGSC on May 14th , 2024, the Committee was again warned of problems with the BBC’s coverage of Israel’s war with Hamas.

This included a BBC News article about Nasser Hospital that appeared under the headline: “Gaza medics tell BBC that Israeli troops beat and humiliated them after hospital raid”.

Under international law hospitals are exempt from military targeting – except in certain circumstances, which might include the use of a hospital as a military base. The BBC article did not make those circumstances clear and did not cover the evidence Israel had uncovered of Hamas operating there.

On another occasion ,a letter, signed by 600 lawyers, argued the UK Government was breaching international law in selling arms to Israel.

This letter received extensive coverage across BBC television and radio programmes as well as online.

A second letter, written by UK Lawyers for Israel and signed by more than 1,000 lawyers, argued the opposite was true. It was not covered at all online or on television and was referred to on just four bulletins on Radio 4.

An internal investigation by David Grossman into coverage also flagged the description of Hamas tunnels in one BBC report as being used to “move goods and people”.

David warned that while this was factually accurate it hardly told the whole story of what the tunnels were really for and laid the BBC open to the charge of “aiming to in some way to sanitise Hamas’s terror infrastructure”.

Did the ICJ say there was a “plausible risk of genocide” as the BBC reported?

The BBC’s coverage of the International Court of Justice’s interim order on January 26th, 2024, was also reviewed by David Grossman in his report to the EGSC.

Former ICJ President Joan Donoghue told BBC’s HardTalk programme the media had widely misinterpreted its findings. She said it was not correct to say the ICJ had ruled there was a “plausible case of genocide” in Gaza.

But a report to the EGSC flagged “numerous instances” of the phrase being used on BBC reports, analysis and live two-ways on both television and radio. It was also cited by International Editor Jeremy Bowen and on Newsnight.

The report said there were too many instances of the BBC misrepresenting the ICJ’s ruling to be listed in full.

The ICJ report runs to just 26 pages and was written in non-technical language. Had no BBC reporter troubled themselves to read it?

The internal review concluded: “It is very clear and explicitly states that the court is not making any determination on the merits of South Africa’s case. The ICJ said it was only assessing whether what South Africa had alleged was potentially covered by the genocide convention.”

Despite the HardTalk interview, it would take months for the BBC to make a clarification.

The BBC is prone to downplaying criticism by saying it receives similar numbers of complaints from both sides. Looking at the evidence set out above, it seems very hard for any pro-Palestinian observers to make a compelling case the BBC has a pro-Israel bias.

Claims against Israel seem to be raced to air or online without adequate checks, evidencing either carelessness or a desire always to believe the worst about Israel. The errors come thick and fast, sometimes with “eyewitness” testimony from locals who have Tweeted in praise of the October 7 killings and worse. The BBC needs to accept it has systemic issues with the coverage. Only then can the process properly begin to fix the problem.