Marrying your brother? Only in Brighton!

I still think of her often. Rebecca (“Rita”) Coleman was the matriarch of the family and all other relatives were subsumed by her shadow. Born in 1905, my great-grandmother (“Granny”) lived a long and extraordinary life, so long in fact that it was my privilege to know her until the age of 21. Passing away just shy of her 99th birthday, she left behind a remarkable legacy that perfectly reflects the social and political history of the British 20th Century.

Harking from the City of London - giving her the Freeman’s right to troop sheep across London Bridge - she soon had to evacuate to Brighton to escape the zeppelins of the First World War. Remember Brighton: it's an important detail in this story. Now living with her Aunt and Unvle, she lived the true life of a bourgeois champagne socialist. There, amongst the Great and the Good of the left-wing shadow establishment, she was an eyewitness to revolution. Her family assisted in hiding suffragettes —female fugitives seeking refuge from the Cat and Mouse Act. There they were hidden, under hay in the family's Sussex windmill. There they were hidden, far from the eyes of the forces of Law. Ultimately, the “criminals” were to triumph —women were to get the right to vote.

Neither for her was the Russian Revolution a foreign insurrection in a far-off land. Her Aunt and Uncle may have been married, but this was Brighton, the British equivalent of San Francisco or Portland, Oregon. Marriage didn't mean monogamy. In an act of license of which “rebellious” university students can only dream, her uncle had a live-in mistress. And not just any mistress, but a socialist escapee from Russia! On route out of the land of the Tsar, she wore a raggedy old dress —laced with some Russian crown jewels! Or so it is rumoured. I’ve never see them! Allegedly they were used to set up an ultra-left publication which still circulates in Britain today.

Hers was a life in rarified circles. Her Uncle was best friends with George Lansbury, one of the most storied early leaders of the Labour Party (and father of Murder She Wrote’s Angela). Indeed we still have a photo of Granny's sister, child-minding the young Hollywood Superstar.

But the story is about to get even stranger. As I said, it's set in Brighton! Amongst the glitz, glamour and long-disappeared wealth - and far away from the poverty of ghettoed Pakistani communities - Granny was to marry her first cousin. And who was her first cousin? None other than the son of the Aunt and Uncle with whom she resided since her youth! Which is to say that, in effect, she married her brother! All perfectly legal of course, but decidedly weird, and some might say rather disgusting. Remember that word: disgusting. It's key to this article.

This preamble is important because the modern debate around cousin marriage suggests that it is a backward custom prevalent only among Pakistani-origin citizens. It is contrasted with the allegedly more “civilized” moeurs of the indigenous community. Such analysis is both inaccurate and, for once, genuinely anti-Muslim.

As my personal story attests, even extremely well-connected, wealthy, uber-liberal British Jews engaged in cousin marriage at the turn of the last century and, of course, it was a practice that extended to the highest reaches of society. European Royal Families were so closely interbred that they suffered from hemophilia. It was the genetic condition of Alexei Nikolaevich that contributed to the fall of the Romanov dynasty and ultimately the rise of Bolshevism — an event which still haunts the world to this day.

So when considering the issue of cousin marriage, we should distance ourselves from racial and class stereotypes and consider the issue calmly and rationally. By doing so, we will surprise ourselves —for we will conclude that the self-proclaimed liberals are in fact illiberal and the rightly maligned gaggle of “Gaza MPs” are (amazingly) in the right. All of which is evidence that even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Argument one: DISGUST

There are three possible reasons for banning first cousin marriage, the first and most powerful of which is disgust. In terms of my favorite relative, it is difficult for me to muster such an emotion — mainly because I never knew my great-grandfather (and therefore never saw the couple together). Meanwhile, my memories of Granny - whom I personally knew for half my life - are rather more associated with playing Kalooki on Rosh Hashannah. I loved her deeply and as an independent woman, who lived alone in Brighton until well into her 90s, the fact of her marriage was just that: a fact, an intellectual reference point, and not a lived reality. I knew that she effectively married her brother, but it wasn't something I felt in my heart. Nonetheless, objectively speaking at least, it wouldn't be human not to feel a tinge of discomfort.

The question we need to ask ourselves is whether discomfort - worse disgust - are a basis for law in a liberal democratic society. I will remind my liberal readership that disgust was the basis for banning homosexuality. In particular, it was the basis for outlawing male homosexuality. Both in the UK, and under the provisions of the Biblical Mosaic code, lesbianism has never been subject to prohibition, yet inter-male sex has traditionally been viewed with blanket, international, religious hostility. What is the difference between male and female homosexuality one may ask, for surely there is no rational distinction? Yet there is a distinction, not in the world of logos, but in the domain of emotions. In many people’s minds, lesbianism is associated with pleasurable eroticism, whilst male gay sex has been seen as “disgusting·.

It is this ethic of disgust that has historically informed our moral laws. As Yale psychological Professor Paul Bloom recounts, there are some acts that are so heinous that they are regarded as beyond the pale in every culture. These include baby murder, cheating and theft. Nonetheless, in the contemporary political space, there is a clash of moral values in the sexual domain. Why? Because there are three competing ethical foundations: The ethical of disgust, the ethic of community and the ethic of liberalism; and they are in complete opposition to one another.

The ethic of liberalism, made famous by John Stuart Mill, argues that any action should be permitted so long as it doesn't cause harm to another. We are all individuals and thus should all have the freedom to decide —-just like my bohemian family of the early 20th century.

The ethic of community speaks in terms of duties that one owes to the other. Instead of categorising in terms of individual rights, the communitarian ethic presupposes that one's liberties are subject to the needs of the community. If you are in a particular position or of a particular class or of a particular sex, then you have responsibilities, irrespective of whether you desire to have otherwise. This is the ethic most closely associated with ghettoised communities, be they of Pakistani, Ultra-Orthodox Jewish or other extractions.

Yet there is a third ethic, that of disgust, which is the most ancient of all. It is that which fills the pages of the Torah and concerns itself with sin, pollution and cleanliness. We are not to eat pork or mix meat and dairy products, not for reasons of hygiene or community or even Godly command, as many are wont to claim, but instead because kosher food was said to be “unclean”. Eating a pig is “disgusting” in other words. It is precisely the feeling I felt yesterday when I saw a skinned rabbit in the supermarket. I felt it was wrong. It felt disgusting.

It is true that, as the Jewish people developed an ethic of community in response to the challenges of other religions, the laws of Kashrut were extended to include laws about non-Kosher wine, for example — a blatant attempt to prevent Jews from socializing with their gentile peers. Nonetheless, the original Torah ethnic was one of cleanliness. Take, for example, the list of permitted and prohibited sexual relations which climax with the claim that male homosexuality is an abomination. Most of the prohibitions coincide with the laws of the modern European State which are enforced even if they take place in private and even if they don't harm another. And why does the Torah prohibit them? Because they are said to be unclean, dirty —disgusting in other words.

In the sexual domain, we largely still agree with the disgust ethic of the Torah. Even Western Liberals shudder at the idea of me marrying my mother—no matter if the consummation happens in private, with contraception, we tell no-one and therefore it harms no-one. This disgust trumps liberalism even today. Just writing these words are enough to make me revolt.

Jonathan Haidt has done a great deal of research which suggests that even in the West, where we believe that we are following an ethic of liberalism, the hold of disgust still holds sway. Experiment interviewees were told about a fictitious situation where a brother and sister had sex in the countryside, far from the madding crowd with both using contraception. The majority judged that it was wrong even though the act fell well within the liberal principle of John Stuart Mill. Many tried to explain away their repulsion on liberal grounds: genetic diseases and so on. But it was reemphasized that they were using contraception and that it was one-off experimentation on their part. The liberal audience just simply couldn't accept that they still held to a limited, Torah-based, ethic of disgust.

Similarly, Haidt speaks of a scenario regarding having sex with a frozen chicken bought in the supermarket. Again, the majority of experiment interviewees were filled with disgust, yet they flailed away trying (and failing) to explain their opposition in liberal terms.

The pan-Western decision to legalize homosexuality came from a step-change in perspective. It wasn’t principally a question of liberalism (see the examples above), rather a growing belief that the act of intimacy between two males wasn't disgusting. Through exposure to media and films, which increasingly were replacing Church sermons, the audience began to empathise with the struggles of gay people. Male homosexuality slowly became normalised. It was then a short step to the (relative) sexual liberalism of today.

To ban first cousin marriage on the basis of disgust seems to me to be a retrograde illiberal step born of anti-Muslim hatred. Here we have an act which previously wasn't seen as disgusting - or “unclean” - but we are in the process of making it so as part of a nouveau epoch of Puritanism. It would be perverse for the same set of countries that celebrate LGBT diversity to criminalize perfectly legitimate behavior, consented to by freely agreeing adults.

Argument two: DISEASE

The proponents of a first cousin ban - reluctant to admit that their views are based on a mixture of xenophobia, ignorance and disgust - are quick to fall back on the unconvincing argument of disease. It is said that first cousin relationships lead to genetically-deformed children. I will remind the reader that neither my grandmother, my mother, my daughter, nor my brother nor I suffer genetic diseases as a result of being the progeny of a first cousin marriage. Diseases have a 0% hit rate in the family. Similarly, whilst the Romanov dynasty was cut down by genetic disease, the majority of European Royals remain unaffected.

None of this anecdotal evidence denies that many do suffer genetic repercussions from their marital choices, but again, to selectively ban cousin marriage on the basis of disease is a illiberal and reprehensible policy. Are we to re-ban male homosexuality on the basis of HIV and Aids? Are we to prevent women over 40 from having children on the basis that there is a heightened risk of Down Syndrome? Are we to prevent females working around radiation the opportunity to have children on the basis of a potential birth defect?

I give these examples for very particular, personal reasons. My wife was over 40 when she gave birth to our daughter. In the illiberal world of our “liberal” MPs, we would have been banned from having children.

My mother worked in a London Heart Hospital and exposure to radiation likely led to me being born with a genetic malformation of the left hand. Should I never have been born because of the possibility (and reality) of disability?

Indeed, between my Granny, my mother and my wife - between illiberal views on cousin marriage, working conditions and age - my entire family line would have been wiped out due to the discredited belief that disabled people are worth less than able-bodied people. Even if I had been born as a genetically deformed, physically disabled sufferer of Down Syndrome, I proudly proclaim that my life would still have had dignity. I completely condemn the neo-eugenic philosophy of modern illiberal liberalism.

Of course, all mothers and fathers should know the risks. They should know that if they engage in first cousin marriage or work in a radioactive environment or give birth after 40 years of age, there is a chance of disease and disability. On the basis of that information, they are in the informed position to decide whether to proceed. But it is the choice of the individual and not the State. To believe otherwise is a complete abandonment of the ethic of liberalism.

Argument three: NATIONAL COHESION

[Image: Boudica of the Iceni. Where are the English Iceni today?]

The final possible argument for banning cousin marriage is that it would improve national cohesion. Where citizens are prohibited from marrying close relations, ghetto walls will inevitably break down and a more cohesive national polis will be created.

It is precisely because of an early ban on cousin marriages that England became a tribe-free, united nation. Many centuries ago, England was a Roman province. Both under Roman Civil Law and under the laws of the Roman Catholic Church, couples were also forbidden to marry if they were within four degrees of consanguinity. These edicts completely broke down the pre-existing tribal structure and as table tennis champion, journalist and former next(-ish)-door neighbour Matthew Syed points out, this is the reason that there are no Iceni in England today.

At a time where there are worries about immigration and integration, an authoritarian, anti-liberal ban, such as that which existed in Roman times, would certainly deal with the problem “efficiently”. It would also completely destroy the lives of religious minorities in Britain. While acknowledging its positive historic effect, only a neo-fascist would ban marriage within four degrees of consanguinity today. National cohesion is a valid argument, but unfortunately for its proponents, two millenia out of date. It entirely clashes with the ethic of liberalism.

So there you have it. Whether on the basis of disgust, disease or national cohesion, banning first cousin marriage would be an abomination. Indeed the very thought of its implementation fills me with disgust.