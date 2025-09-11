Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JohnWW's avatar
JohnWW
9h

The increase in risk is real but modest in absolute terms.

Risks are higher if there is already a family history of a specific genetic disorder, or if the population has a high frequency of certain recessive traits (due to founder effects or endogamy).

Genetic counselling is recommended if first cousins want a serious intimate relationship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lamed Vovnik 36's avatar
Lamed Vovnik 36
3h

Purely empirical experience, so I’ll make no science-based conclusions, but…my cousins who were offspring of first cousins from a Jewish enclave in Poland, included two suicides and one severe depressive who died too young from other causes. As to kashrut, my family was not kosher. Ham and bacon were occasional foods. Any other meats came from the kosher butcher just because we liked them better and was what my parents were used to from their homes. Still, we never mixed milk and meat directly in our meals. No butter on the bread with salami (that does ‘disgust’ me - sorry); no glass of milk with dinner meats. There IS a reason to avoid milk and meat in direct contact. The two have very different bacteria in war with each other in the gut. I admit to the semi-annual cheeseburger, and otherwise avoid the combination. I love fish in almost any form, and am thankful for its pareve status. After fish, I can have my favorite ice cream. All good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture