October 7th was the defining moment of the modern age –it was when we collectively lost faith in our institutions. It was when we ditched the institutions that ditched Truth.

Some, we already held in the deepest contempt; the United Nations the example par excellence. But there were others whose moral turpitude came as more of surprise: the “great” Ivy League universities who preached “genocide”, the human rights community that forgot about human rights, the feminists who only supported certain kinds of rape victims. Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, the “fighters for social justice”: all these and more fell unceremoniously into the gutter. No more could we trust Hollywood actors. No more could we fetishise the Republic of Ireland. No more could we trust the police to protect loyal, hard-working citizens.

Yet beyond the most celebrated candidates - some whose claims to morality were already tottering on shaky ground - were those who genuinely disappointed; those whose fall reflected a civilisational rot that was uncomfortably deep. Top of this cast of infamous reprobates came Australia, the one nation we believed immune from moral decline.

That a Columbian terrorist president could support Palestinian violence, one could understand. That the UN majority were bastards, we already knew. But Australia? Australia?! That was one betrayal too far.

Australia has always been the Englishman’s Oz. It’s the nation beyond the rainbow that we ascend to in Kansas Dreams. It’s the island of sanity beyond the seas. Although it may be half a world away, it’s our home away from home, a Latin English-speaking paradise of straight talking “Brits” in the Sun. It is England with land aplenty and common sense in abundance. We always knew of Eritrea and North Korea and Russia, and Palestinian violence was a given like the stars, but we were consoled – because there lay Australia, an untouched dream of sensible government and unfettered freedom.

Whatever horrors today’s news may bring, we could breathe easy, for in Australia we could trust. Humanity as it should be in its finest hour.

America speaks English. It shares a history, a legal system, a philosophical heritage – but it’s unquestionably foreign. They play bizarre sports, they carry guns, they are ridiculously happy, they are obsessed by race, the health care is unaffordable and the murder rates are through the roof. And then there’s Alabama. It’s familiar, but without doubt another country. Somewhere other. A land away from home.

Not so Australia. Australia is more than beloved, it is our home away from home. Most of us will never go there, nautical miles and our budget making it impossible –but it’s so very familiar. We grew up with it in our television soap operas. We watched travel program after travel program, to the point of considering emigration. We groaned in agony as our sportsmen lost in the latest sporting mismatch. It’s somewhere we would gratefully live in an instant…at least until now.

This week is a week of contrasts –where the Australia of our imagination clashed with the Australia of our modern reality. The week where we realised the awful truth: decency isn’t even safe in Australia, the final land of refuge beyond the oceans.

From one angle, it seems like business as usual: Australia have today beaten England in the “Ashes”, where the all-conquering Aussies ritually defeat their former jail-masters in the cricketing coliseum. While the Americans are busy playing a children’s game of rounders (sorry baseball), the English and Australians have once more been playing head to head in sport of skill, resolve and mental strength –and once more the cocksure Englishmen have been found wanting.

Real Australians

To see such an all too familiar spectacle seems like business as usual, as if the world remains unchanged; unblemished by the reality of post-truth universities and globalised intifada. But in reality, everything has changed, the sporting machismo of Pat Cummin’s mentally tough warriors and the traditional, feeble surrender of the “Pommes” hiding a darker, worryingly changed underbelly. For the Australian nation of today is neither straight-talking nor as confident as the well-earned arrogance of the Aussie cricket team suggests. Instead, it is yet one more feeble, appeasing, politically uncourageous eunuch, another Western failure without the (entry-level) spine to call out antisemitism nor to protect its Jewish citizens from terrorism.

In the Australia of today, synagogues are firebombed, businesses are vandalised and Chanukah beach celebrations targets for terror. Nowhere is safe. Being Jewish - even culturally Jewish - is a physical impossibility. In the one Western nation that actually managed to control illegal immigration, Islamism is inexplicably allowed to run riot. And not just in any Western nation – but in Australia.

Let us be clear though. The issue isn’t Islamism at all. Nor terrorism nor religious freedom nor even Jewish safety. The issue is political appeasement, openly practised for no reason whatsoever by the Albanese government. It is the lack of political will to defend the national holy of holies - Bondi beach - from religious violence. It is the craven surrender in the face of those who would destroy freedom.

Following the latest terrorist atrocity, this most pathetic of Prime Ministers made a decision that truly beggars belief. He responded with a call to strengthen the gun laws, as if lax gun controls in Tennessee were leading to an upsurge in Deep South Islamist terrorism. What he didn’t do was call out the specific antisemitic nature of the attack. What he didn’t do was reaffirm religious freedom with real action. What he didn’t do was launch a program to deradicalise mosques.

By ignoring the real issues and cravenly submitting to the men of violence, Albanese not only emboldened the evildoers, but he destroyed the good name of Australia –that incredible nation whose very existence gave hope to the world –and hopefully will do so once again.

For a Briton weaned on the potent Australian mix of no nonsense strength, freedom and fun, it is more than a little depressing to see the sorry state in which our once promised land has fallen. Australia isn’t the UN, Amnesty or even Harvard. It’s Australia! It’s greatness personified. It is the dream of a better world

English cricketing second 11

.Nonetheless, I am forced to awake from my stupor. For although today rankles – the English beaten once more at the hands of (yet another generation) of Aussie sporting greats – it proves something far more important: that the Australian spirit is still there, the arrogance of success, the unquenchable desire to win, the strength to rise to victory from any hopeless position.

Australia, almost uniquely among the nations, has the cultural ability to adapt and improve, with zero tolerance for excuses. That spirit, of brutal honesty married with intolerance of failure, still lives undiminished among its sportsmen and in the hearts of its people. Its representatives don’t represent it; its politicians are weak men and feeble women that belong in a second-string English cricket team.

I still believe in Australia in my rose-tinted dreams. And I must. I have no choice. For without the Australian way, the planned hope for freedom, with determined action for its realisation, humanity is lost.

A world without the United Nations I can hope for. A world without human rights lawyers, we would easily survive. Even America is designed to test one’s patience. But a world without Australia is inconceivable. Unthinkable. It cannot be permitted.

So we must pray: May the current Australian government fall into the Ashes, beaten into a pulp of humiliation by its own unvanquishable people. Only then will a phoenix arise –of true Australian courage and grit. Of that indomitable nation that will triumph - as it always does - so that the crushed of the world can breathe easy once more.

